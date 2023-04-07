These Easy-to-Install Amazon Home Improvement Finds Will Spruce Up Your Space in Minutes—Starting at Just $13

Committing to a home project can feel overwhelming due to the time and costs needed to make it happen—not to mention, DIYs can go awry with insufficient tools and research. Whether you’re looking to give an old dresser a refresh or your kitchen wall needs a new backsplash, spring projects of any kind are challenging to accomplish. Luckily, we’ve discovered 12 affordable and quick ways to add an instant refresh to your home for up to 43 percent off at Amazon.

Amazon has an entire page dedicated to revamping your space within the DIY Home Improvement section. These finds include self-adhesive hooks, modern door knobs, peel-and-stick tile, and more. No matter how big or small the task, these popular picks are sure to help get the job done. These easy home upgrades can be installed in just a few minutes—and prices start at just $13.

Easy Amazon Home Improvement Finds

The key to your dream remodel might be hiding within your door (literally). This best-selling door knob is a subtle and simple way to upgrade your bedroom, bathroom, and office doors. The modern knob just takes a screwdriver to quickly install, and can fit both left and right handed doors. It is made with a microban coating for long-lasting durability and is available in three different colors, so you can choose which best fits your home aesthetic.

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $31); amazon.com.

If your kitchen tile is in need of a touch up, but you don’t want to mess with the hassle of installing granite or marble, this best-selling peel-and-stick tile is an easy and stunning fix. The self-adhesive tile sticks to walls and backsplashes without having to use any additional tools. Plus, it’s both heat- and moisture-resistant, and can be cleaned easily by just wiping it with soap, water, or an anti-bacterial cleaner. Get ready to transform your kitchen, laundry room, or bathroom with this subway tile that comes in nine different colors and a 10 sheet package that can cover more than 8 square feet.

Amazon

To buy: $29 (was $40); amazon.com.

Running out of storage space? Us too. If you need a new place for all of your books, prints, and candles, this set of three floating shelves could be the perfect addition to your living room or bedroom. These shelves have invisible brackets to support your home decor because they can hold up to 20 pounds. They take only a few minutes to install, transforming your walls almost instantly. Plus, the shelves are great to hang in your kitchen to hold spices and utensils, or in your bathroom for towels and toiletries.

Amazon

To buy: $35 (was $51); amazon.com.

These best-selling battery-operated wall sconces are a great way to lighten up dark corners in your home. Not only are the wall sconces portable and multi-functional, but they’re also easily installed by applying adhesive tape and a magnetic mount—so, you won’t have to worry about damaging the walls. The lights use an LED bulb for optimal shine and feature a three-level dimming touch control option with low, medium, and high brightness settings. Plus, the sconces have a built-in rechargeable battery and a rotating magnetic ball that allows the light to rotate 360 degrees. Put them by your bedside table, above your favorite art print, or use them as a night light.

Amazon

To buy: $19 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com.

Want to see even more quick finds to improve your home? Continue scrolling to discover popular picks from Amazon’s DIY Home Improvement Page.

Amazon

To buy: $16 (was $19); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $42 with coupon (was $46); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $15 (was $18); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $23 (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $15 (was $16); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $13 (was $14); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $35); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $27 with coupon (was $32); amazon.com.

