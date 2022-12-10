Make Your Entryway Warm and Festive With These Cute Holiday Decor Pieces on Amazon Starting at $14

Looking for entryway decor during the holidays that are stylish, but not in-your-face Christmas is no easy feat. If you’re anything like us, you’re ready to start decking the halls and putting out some holiday decorations right now.

Holiday Entryway Pieces on Amazon

Thankfully, we did the grunt work for you and searched Amazon high and low for the best holiday decor around, specifically for your entryway. Within Amazon’s Holiday Decor hub, you’ll find some options ideal for your outdoor holiday decorations and other pieces perfect for a mantel or interior door knob near you.

Plus we’ve also got something to deck your doorways pronto. We’re talking natural pine cones, festive doormats, Christmas nutcrackers, and more. Best of all, everything is under $50, so you won’t break the bank on these Christmas curios.

Amazon

ProductWorks 24-Inch Charlie Brown Christmas Tree

Deck your halls with this darling tree inspired by a nostalgic gem. Boasting more than 6,300 five-star ratings, the popular tiny Christmas tree is a seasonal nod to the one featured in the beloved 1965 TV special, A Charlie Brown Christmas. Featuring one red ornament and Linus’ security blanket at the base, it’s a decor piece one satisfied customer says “makes me smile everytime.” Gift to yourself and your home this holiday season.

To buy: $29 (was $35); amazon.com.

Amazon

Santa's Naturals Mini Christmas Candles Bundle

Not only do these tin candles with a fun, snow-flecked label make your credenza or entryway look spirited, they make the space smell like Christmas, too. Santa’s Naturals are a line of holiday themed candles, thoughtfully made with a blend of beeswax and soy wax, paraben- and phthalate-free fine fragrance oils, and cotton-core wicks. All of their candles are poured in their North Carolina studio and come in standard- and tea light-size candles.

To buy: $27; amazon.com.

Amazon

Eambrite Warm White LED Birch Tree Set

For a subtle bit of wintry cheer, Amazon reviewers call this best-selling set of trees “excellent quality” and “great value,” as well as something that “really dressed up our fireplace.” Personally, we like placing these on a table in the foyer. The elegant LED pre-lit birch bonsai trees are subdued enough with a hat tip to the holidays, so you can keep them on display all winter long. With more than 2,800 five-star ratings, you might just want to buy the set of four and use one or two as a way to elevate your holiday tablescape.

To buy: $31 (was $34); amazon.com.

Amazon

National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree

In the market for a classy mini tree? We’re head over bristles for this artificial pine tree with white-tipped, glittery branches, and yellow LED lights. “I am so happy with this tree!” wrote one happy Amazon customer, noting that it’s “full and beautiful” and “awesome value.” Best of all, it comes pre-assembled, so you just take it out of the box and plug in the lights.

To buy: $29 (was $45); amazon.com.

Amazon

Calloway Mills Yule Doormat

Welcome guests to your home with this dreamy mat outside your front door. Available in three sizes up to 48 inches long, the durable coir surface absorbs muck and detritus off your shoes. As a nice feature, it’s vinyl-backed, so it doesn’t move around. Bonus: It makes a great gift, especially as a wintry housewarming present.

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

Amazon

Johouse Natural Pine Cones

Bring tidings of comfort and joy with these classic pine cones that come in a set of 18. The wooden nature-inspired pieces will hold up for years and look great on a mantle or on a side table right when you walk into a home or apartment. They even have tiny loops on top for hanging off the console. As one five-star reviewer pointed out, these pine cones also make for a festive flourish when wrapping presents.

To buy: $9 (was $10); amazon.com.

Amazon

WreathDream Artificial Christmas Wreath

This winter wreath is available in a variety of designs, giving a jolt of pep and cheer to your front door. The handmade wreaths also look great in a window or on the porch, especially this one that’s decorated with berries, pine cones, and realistic eucalyptus. With nine options to choose from, you might just want to get two designs, so you have one for indoors and one for outdoors.

To buy: $36; amazon.com.

Amazon

Tophouse Artificial Eucalyptus Garland Pack

This faux eucalyptus garland is suitable for indoor or outdoor use, but looks especially wonderful around a mantel or in your doorway. Bonus: Clocking in at about 6.5 feet per piece, these garlands work nicely as a table runner too.

To buy: $23; amazon.com.

Amazon

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland

For another gorgeous garland, boost your holiday decor this Christmastime with this battery-operated option that measures up to 9-feet long. We’re swooning for how this pinecone-decorated garland looks around the entranceway, but it also makes a lovely display in windows, too. But don’t just take our word for it—hundreds of customers raved that it’s “beautiful and fluffy” and “well made and thick.”

To buy: $49 (was $65); amazon.com.

Amazon

Enido Flickering Flameless Candles Set

For a great outdoor decor idea to set the tone before the entrance, try these waterproof outdoor candles. Put these battery-operated candles on your front porch (you can even put them inside outdoor hurricane lanterns) for some warm glow as soon as guests arrive. Set them on a two-, four-, six-, or eight-hour timer, as you see fit for this pack of three candles.

To buy: $20 with coupon (was $21); amazon.com.

Amazon

Funpeny 19-Inch Christmas Decorative Nutcracker

When loved ones walk into your home, they’ll be delighted by this tabletop wooden Santa that’s equal parts fanciful and funny. The “well made and adorable” nutcracker is something you’ll look forward to busting out every holiday season.

To buy: $24 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com.

Amazon

Free Yoka Christmas Stockings

Cable knit Christmas stockings. We repeat: Cable knit Christmas stockings. Shoppers adore these holiday stockings, which come in a set of four (two white and two gray), as well as other increments and several color choices. Put one around your door loop and the others hanging from coat hooks or a coat tree if you don’t want to put them all in the same place in your entryway.

To buy: $22; amazon.com.

Amazon

Deco 79 Metal Tibetan Inspired Decorative Cow Bell with Jute Hanging Rope

These classy cow bells are golden, glimmering, and perfect. For a bit of holiday decor pizzazz either indoor or outdoors, you can hang these bells in your front hallway or right outside on your door handle. Bronze, gray, and various shape and size options are also available to fit a variety of aesthetic preferences.

To buy: $45; amazon.com.

Amazon

RainRoad Velvet Decorative Throw Pillow Covers

If you have a bench or a chair in your entrance, wow on the holiday decor front without going overboard with this set of two 100 percent velvet pillow covers. Our vote for the holiday season is dark green, but red velvet and royal blue are also nice choices when the temperature drops. (Along with these handsome pillow covers, check out more festive decor from Amazon’s holiday prep shop here.)

To buy: $14; amazon.com.

Amazon

Cullaby Vintage Red Truck Decor

Kids and kids at heart will light up when they see this bright red truck on the mantel or credenza. This red truck comes with one light-up tree in the bed of the trunk, but Amazon also sells an option with two light-up trees in the back for $22 if you want to up the wattage in your wonderful wintry world.

To buy: $17 (was $20); amazon.com.

