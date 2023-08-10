The 50 Most Jaw-Dropping Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend—Up to 76% Off

Including top picks from iRobot, Staub, KitchenAid, Bissell, Vera Bradley, and more, starting at just $9.

Published on August 10, 2023

It’s true, summer is swiftly coming to a close—but it’s not all bad news. Right now, Amazon is dropping huge end-of-season deals on items across all categories this weekend. And that means it’s time to grab your credit card and shop the big blowout sale ASAP.  

While there are thousands of sales happening on Amazon for the weekend, the best of the best are hiding in Amazon’s Gold Box Deals Hub. The secret section is filled with discounts on home decor and furniture as well as kitchen appliances and cookware. You’ll also find markdowns on cleaning essentials like robot vacuums, mops, and steam cleaners, starting at $32. Oh, and of course, there are sales on transitional clothing like dresses, leggings, and sandals. And the entire list is up to 76 percent off. 

Best Amazon Weekend Deals Overall

Best Home Deals This Weekend 

Amazon Creative Co-Op Preserved Genuine Boxwood Wreath

Amazon

You can find a good mix of seasonal home decor that’s perfect as we transition from summer to fall. And yes, that totally includes last-minute summer deals on breathable bed sheets, faux linen curtains, and beachy jute area rugs. Another top pick is this pretty boxwood wreath that’s 56 percent off. It’s made with real preserved leaves to give the wreath an authentic look without the wilting and comes in three different sizes. But of course, you can also score deals on everyday items like plush bathroom rugs, gold full-length mirrors, and cute outdoor striped rugs that look great with fall porch decor.     

Best Kitchen Deals This Weekend 

Amazon Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Amazon

Some of the biggest name brands in the kitchen world are currently on sale at Amazon, too. Think top names like Staub, Le Creuset, Calphalon, J.A. Henckels, and more. And another popular name brand with on-sale cookware is Lodge. Made in Tennessee, Lodge’s best-selling cast iron skillet that can make breakfast foods like eggs and bacon as well as dinners like pasta, pizzas, and more is on sale for just $20. Appliances are also marked down, including GE’s stand mixer that’s an essential for bakers year round. But if seasonal is more your thing, don’t miss out on Staub’s fun pumpkin-shaped cocotte dish while it’s 44 percent off. 

Best Cleaning Deals This Weekend

Amazon Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner

Amazon

Never start the new season without deep cleaning your home. And if your current cleaning toolbox is a little outdated, now’s the time to upgrade, because Amazon’s Gold Box hub is full of deals on vacuums, steam cleaners, carpet shampooers, and more up to 75 percent off. You’ll find upright vacuums from Bissell and Shark, including this popular option that transforms into a handheld device. You’ll also want to check out on-sale spot and carpet cleaners, like this portable Hoover model that removes gunk hiding in your carpets, upholstery, and more. Be prepared—you might be grossed out by the dirty water. 

Best Fashion Deals This Weekend

Amazon MIHOLL Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirts Loose Casual Tee T-Shirt

Amazon

Flowy dresses of all kinds are currently marked down up to 70 percent off on Amazon for the weekend. Think pretty flutter-sleeved midi dresses for everyday wear, long-sleeved options ahead of fall, and pretty embroidered options like this popular pick that can be worn to brunch or outdoor weddings. Relaxed T-shirts, lightweight cardigans, and comfortable yoga pants are also on major deal. Plus find sales on accessories like this Vera Bradly tote bag and this stylish and supportive bra from Bali up to 58 percent off. 

Linen Home Cotton Percale Sheet Set

Amazon Linen Home 100% Cotton Percale Sheets Queen Size

Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillow Set

Amazon COZSINOOR Queen Size Cooling Bed Pillows

Amazon

Olanly Shaggy Microfiber Bathroom Rug

Amazon OLANLY Bathroom Rugs

Amazon

Staub Ceramic Pumpkin Petite Cocotte

Amazon STAUB Ceramic Pumpkin Dish

Amazon

Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening 15-Piece Knife Block Set

Amazon Calphalon Classic Kitchen Knife Set with Self-Sharpening Block

Amazon

Shark UltraCyclone System Cordless Vacuum

Amazon Shark CH964AMZ 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum Ultracyclone System

Amazon

iRobot Roomba  s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Amazon iRobot Roomba s9+ 9550 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Amazon

BerryGo Embroidery Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

Amazon BerryGo Women's Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress

Amazon

Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Underwire Bra

Amazon Bali Womens One Smooth U Ultra Light, Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Amazon

Ewedoos High-Waisted Bootcut Yoga Pants

Amazon Ewedoos Bootcut Yoga Pants

Amazon
