Home Decorating The 50 Most Jaw-Dropping Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend—Up to 76% Off Including top picks from iRobot, Staub, KitchenAid, Bissell, Vera Bradley, and more, starting at just $9. By Sanah Faroke Published on August 10, 2023 06:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Amazon Weekend Deals Overall Best Home Deals This Weekend Best Kitchen Deals This Weekend Best Cleaning Deals This Weekend Best Fashion Deals This Weekend It's true, summer is swiftly coming to a close—but it's not all bad news. Right now, Amazon is dropping huge end-of-season deals on items across all categories this weekend. And that means it’s time to grab your credit card and shop the big blowout sale ASAP. While there are thousands of sales happening on Amazon for the weekend, the best of the best are hiding in Amazon’s Gold Box Deals Hub. The secret section is filled with discounts on home decor and furniture as well as kitchen appliances and cookware. You’ll also find markdowns on cleaning essentials like robot vacuums, mops, and steam cleaners, starting at $32. Oh, and of course, there are sales on transitional clothing like dresses, leggings, and sandals. And the entire list is up to 76 percent off. Best Amazon Weekend Deals Overall Phueut Handheld Multi-Surface Steam Cleaner, $53 (was $191) Montana West Tote Bag, $24 (was $80) Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection Area Rug, $52 (was $213) Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer, $40 (was $80) Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillow Set, $26 with coupon (was $100) Grecerelle Casual Maxi Dress, $12 (was $40) J.A. Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $125 (was $345) Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (was $400) Amazon’s Most-Popular Bed Sheet Sets Will Solve All Your Sleeping Woes—and They’re All Under $45 Best Home Deals This Weekend Amazon You can find a good mix of seasonal home decor that’s perfect as we transition from summer to fall. And yes, that totally includes last-minute summer deals on breathable bed sheets, faux linen curtains, and beachy jute area rugs. Another top pick is this pretty boxwood wreath that’s 56 percent off. It’s made with real preserved leaves to give the wreath an authentic look without the wilting and comes in three different sizes. But of course, you can also score deals on everyday items like plush bathroom rugs, gold full-length mirrors, and cute outdoor striped rugs that look great with fall porch decor. Linen Home Cotton Percale Sheet Set, $32 (was $45) Kozyfly Black and White Striped Outdoor Rug, $20 (was $30) NeuType Arched Full-Length Floor Mirror, $102 (was $190) Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy, $25 (was $35) Hpd Half Price Drapes Faux Linen Darkening Curtains, $37 (was $120) Jonathan Y Pata Hand Woven Chunky Jute Area Rug, $205 (was $412) Creative Co-Op Preserved Boxwood Wreath, $11 (was $25) Walker Edison Modern Faux Marble Coffee Table, $81 (was $209) Olanly Shaggy Microfiber Bathroom Rug, $8 with coupon (was $16) Furinno Just Three-Tier Turn-N-Tube End Table, $17 (was $48) Best Kitchen Deals This Weekend Amazon Some of the biggest name brands in the kitchen world are currently on sale at Amazon, too. Think top names like Staub, Le Creuset, Calphalon, J.A. Henckels, and more. And another popular name brand with on-sale cookware is Lodge. Made in Tennessee, Lodge’s best-selling cast iron skillet that can make breakfast foods like eggs and bacon as well as dinners like pasta, pizzas, and more is on sale for just $20. Appliances are also marked down, including GE’s stand mixer that’s an essential for bakers year round. But if seasonal is more your thing, don’t miss out on Staub’s fun pumpkin-shaped cocotte dish while it’s 44 percent off. Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (was $35) Staub Ceramic Pumpkin Petite Cocotte, $40 (was $71) JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glass Set, $15 (was $22) Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $112 (was $200) KitchenAid Nonstick Aluminized Steel Loaf Pan, $9 (was $17) Liononly Large Dish Drying Rack, $20 (was $43) Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte, $24 (was $32) GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer, $149 (was $299) Whitmor Supreme Microwave Kitchen Cart, $54 (was $110) Staub Ceramic Baking and Bowl Set, $50 (was $70) Best Cleaning Deals This Weekend Amazon Never start the new season without deep cleaning your home. And if your current cleaning toolbox is a little outdated, now’s the time to upgrade, because Amazon’s Gold Box hub is full of deals on vacuums, steam cleaners, carpet shampooers, and more up to 75 percent off. You’ll find upright vacuums from Bissell and Shark, including this popular option that transforms into a handheld device. You’ll also want to check out on-sale spot and carpet cleaners, like this portable Hoover model that removes gunk hiding in your carpets, upholstery, and more. Be prepared—you might be grossed out by the dirty water. Shark UltraCyclone System Cordless Vacuum, $100 (was $150) Hoover CleanSlate Pet Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner, $100 (was $140) Joymoop Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set, $32 (was $62) Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum, $180 (was $248) iRobot Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $600 (was $1,000) Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner, $125 (was $140) Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum, $220 (was $300) Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, $250 (was $400) Bissell PowerFresh All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop, $130 (was $186) Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner, $150 (was $240) Best Fashion Deals This Weekend Amazon Flowy dresses of all kinds are currently marked down up to 70 percent off on Amazon for the weekend. Think pretty flutter-sleeved midi dresses for everyday wear, long-sleeved options ahead of fall, and pretty embroidered options like this popular pick that can be worn to brunch or outdoor weddings. Relaxed T-shirts, lightweight cardigans, and comfortable yoga pants are also on major deal. Plus find sales on accessories like this Vera Bradly tote bag and this stylish and supportive bra from Bali up to 58 percent off. BerryGo Embroidery Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress, $35 (was 60) Miholl Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt, $17 (was $22) Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Underwire Bra, $20 (was $48) Vera Bradley Small Vera Tote Bag, $65 (was $90) Ewedoos High-Waisted Bootcut Yoga Pants, $24 (was $50) Zesica Smocked Tiered Midi Dress, $19 with coupon (was $59) Nine West Pruce Ankle Strap Block Heel Sandals, $43 (was $79) Ninfort Lightweight Crochet Knit Cardigan, $28 (was $37) Db Moon Casual Long-Sleeve Empire Waist Dress with Pockets, $26 (was $46) Dream Pairs Revona Low Wedge Ankle Strap Flats, $27 (was $51) 