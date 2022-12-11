15 Furniture Trends You’ll See Everywhere in 2023, According to Interior Designers

In 2022, we saw a fair share of home decor trends, including coastal grandma, cottagecore, and even grandmillennial. Now, with 2023 less than a month away, it’s not too early to start planning for the new year. Or rather, it’s not too early to start redecorating for it.

However, even if you spend hours poring over Pinterest or consider yourself an amateur interior designer, knowing what will be in next year can be tricky. To help you transition your home for the new year,we spoke to two design experts to get their take on the furniture trends that will last through 2023. Spoiler alert: It includes ‘70s-inspired styles, curved silhouettes, and bold jewel tones, to name a few. But really, it’s up to you.

RELATED: Sage Green Is Having a Moment and These Natural-Looking Home Decor Pieces and Furniture Start at $11

“Only follow the current design trends if they are appealing to you and suit your lifestyle,” Liz Dickson of Millbrook Circle Interior Design in Baltimore explains. “Trends are fun and make your space feel current, but good design is an investment, so you have to be smart about what you incorporate into your home.”

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular options from Amazon’s Furniture section that are on-trend for 2023, according to interior designers. The best part? They’re all under $400 (with some as cheap as $42). Whether it’s a boucle accent chair, a marble console table, or a low-slung vintage sofa, these are the trendy furniture finds worth investing in before New Year’s Eve.

Furniture Trend Pieces of 2023

Amazon

JustRoomy Living Room Chair



Retro-inspired furniture is so 2023. “We’ll see some design influences re-emerge from the ‘70s, like a muted color palette with oranges, greens, walnut, and burl,” Kevin Bennert of Oak Design Project predicts. Enter this mid-century modern chair, which comes in mustard yellow and saturated blue. It has a tufted backrest and tapered legs for added appeal.

To buy: $205 with coupon (was $220); amazon.com.

Amazon

Convenience Concepts Northfield Hall Faux Marble Console Table

Could next year be the second Stone Age? Perhaps—at least in terms of home decor and furniture. Stone is making a big comeback, and this faux marble console table is a great way to bring it into your space on a budget. It’s available in both white and dark gray marble, and reviewers even use it as a vanity or desk.

To buy: $86 (was $141); amazon.com.

Amazon

Yaheetech Sherpa Accent Barrel Chair

“Lots of organic shapes and textures are being used in furniture this year, like bouclé on upholstered pieces,” Dickson explains. Capitalize on all things cozy with this cream-colored accent chair that’s covered in super soft faux shearling. Not only will it be perfect for snuggling up during the holiday season, the barrel chair will remain on-trend for all of 2023.

To buy: $122 with coupon (was $167); amazon.com.

Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Elam Wood Coffee Table

“Coffee table shapes are no longer limited to square, circular, or rectangular,” Dickson says. Think outside the box (literally) with this egg-shaped coffee table, which is made with an elegant dark walnut finish. It looks modern yet classic all at once and can blend in with a variety of decor styles.

To buy: $54 (was $139); amazon.com.

Amazon

Mopio Chloe Futon Sofa Bed

Yes, sofa beds are once again becoming popular and no, they aren’t the ugly futons of dorm rooms past. Take this one, for instance. Not only does it perform multiple functions—a must-have these days, according to designers—it also boasts a pretty geometric pattern and velvet upholstery. Multiple trends in one piece? You got it.

To buy: $369; amazon.com.

Amazon

Finnhomy Sideboard Buffet Cabinet with Rattan Doors

Take on the textured trend by incorporating rattan into your dining room. Dickson says that sideboards with rattan doors—like this one—are quite chic for the coming year. The hand-woven fibers along with the natural wood base bring a touch of the outdoors indoors.

To buy: $150; amazon.com.

Amazon

Chairus Velvet Accent Chair



Giving off serious Little Mermaid vibes (in the best way), this velvet accent chair features a trendy scalloped back and classy gold legs. It comes in seven colors including blush pink, teal, black, and gray to name a few. “This chair is so cute! It is a statement chair but doesn’t take up too much space,” one reviewer raves. “Great for smaller spaces and pretty sturdy for the price.”

To buy: $196; amazon.com.

Amazon

Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Compartment

Is it a coffee table, a dining table, or a workspace? The answer is yes, yes, and yes. If you’re hopping on the multipurpose furniture bandwagon, you might as well snag this lift-top coffee table. It does all of the above while also providing plenty of hidden storage space—perfect for small spaces.

To buy: $100; amazon.com.

Amazon

Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon

Low-slung couches like this one would be right at home in the Brady Bunch house, but they’re also back in style for the upcoming year. Featuring wooden legs and available in a rainbow of saturated hues, it’s eclectic and boho-chic all in one. Even better? It can easily be converted into a sleeper.

To buy: $327; amazon.com.

Amazon

Lane Linen Macramé Pouf Ottoman



If you’re shopping for an easy—and affordable—way to get in on the ‘70s trend, look no further than this macrame pouf. Just as groovy as it is bohemian, it comes in 15 colors, like ivory, dusty pink, and jet black. More than 1,100 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, and many like that it can moonlight as an ottoman, an extra seat, or even a pillow.

To buy: $73 (was $80); amazon.com.

Amazon

Household Essentials Round Gray Slate Coffee Table

Slate is another stone that’s popular in interior design right now (and will continue to be in 2023). This coffee table has more than 5,100 positive ratings from Amazon shoppers, with many praising it for looking way more expensive than it is. “It is super cute, gets the job done (I didn’t want anything fancy because I have young children), and one friend commented that she was shocked it was from Amazon,” one person said. “Definitely a good coffee table if you’re looking for something functional, easy to use, and easy to clean.”

To buy: $71 (was $105); amazon.com.

Amazon

Velvet Storage Ottoman Footrest



Ribbing, velvet, jewel tones, oh my! This petite ottoman has it all—and more. It’s available in 13 gorgeous colors, so there’s something to match every scheme. It even has a removable wood top with storage space inside. You can use it as a footrest, a seat, or even an extra spot to set down your drink.

To buy: $53 (was $67); amazon.com.

Amazon

Kate and Laurel Celia Round Black/Gold Coffee Table



“Black and gold are two of the best colors to accent any space with—they’ve dominated fixtures and hardware for the last decade,” Bennert says, adding that they’ll continue to be “in” next year. The contrast of the gold leaf base of this coffee table paired with the ebony top lends a sophisticated edge to any living room.

To buy: $126 (was $168); amazon.com.

Amazon

Duhome Modern Velvet Accent Chair



Plush textures like velvet are trending right now—finally, something that looks good and feels good! This feminine accent chair, which is available in 24 colors and prints, including salmon, khaki, and marble has an of-the-moment curved design and stylish gold legs. According to one Amazon shopper, it’s a must-buy: “This is such a fantastic chair in every way: The sleek mid-century modern styling, easy assembly, wonderfully soft upholstery, comfortable design, [and] great price.”

To buy: $128 (was $140); amazon.com.

Amazon

Convenience Concepts Oxford End Table



Color is king come 2023, according to Dickson, who says that painted wood furniture—especially in bright colors—is all the rage as of late. This end table comes in eye-popping shades like cobalt blue and cranberry red, and has racked up more than 4,800 glowing five-star ratings. “It is very attractive, sturdy, and the finish on it is well done and very good looking,” one person describes. “It looks more expensive than it is.”

To buy: $61 (was $104); amazon.com.

