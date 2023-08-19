The 25 Best Furniture Deals Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet—Up to 67% Off

Popular pieces for every part of your home, starting at just $31.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Published on August 19, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Furniture Roundup Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Amazon

Summer is quickly coming to a close, and there are so many end-of-season home savings to score. If you’re overwhelmed with where to begin shopping, don’t worry. We’ve gathered together a list of the 25 best furniture deals to snag right now, up to 67 percent off. 

Amazon’s secret home Outlet is filled with deals across a variety of furniture pieces to upgrade every room in your home. You can find bedroom, living room, kitchen and dining furniture, including deals on nightstands, coffee tables, storage carts, mattresses, and more. An added bonus? Sale prices start at just $31. 

Best 10 Furniture Deals Overall: 

Amazon Furinno Modern Simplistic Criss-Crossed Coffee Table, 35.4 in

Amazon

Best Living Room Deals

There are so many living room furniture deals available from popular brands like Ashley and Walker Edison. You can kick back and relax with discounted TV stands, storage ottomans, and coffee tables. And just in time for fall, there are also cozy chairs to snuggle up in once the weather cools down. Hurry and score deals from just $27. 

Amazon ZINUS Trina Upholstered Headboard

Amazon

Best Bedroom Deals

Elevate your bedroom with the best Amazon Outlet bedroom deals starting at just $38. You can find nightstands, headboards, bed frames, and more from brands like Zinus, Ball and Cast, and more. Plus, you can save on a discounted memory foam mattress that will leave you waking up feeling refreshed and ready for the day. 

Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Urban Industrial 28.75" Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool

Amazon

Best Kitchen and Dining Room Deals

Get ready to clear some space in your kitchen and dining area because these deals are massive. Store all of your favorite cookware, utensils, and baking ingredients with rolling carts and cabinets, and enhance your dining room with tables, barstools, and more. The best part? Popular finds start at just $30. 

Walker Edison Wesley Farmhouse TV Stand

Amazon Walker Edison Wesley Modern Farmhouse

Amazon

Sauder Round Glass Coffee Table

Amazon Sauder 417830 Int Lux Coffee Table

Amazon

Wlive Bedroom Dresser

Amazon

Amazon

Honey-Can-Do Foldable Kitchen Cart

Amazon Honey-Can-Do Modern Foldable Kitchen

Amazon

Ashley Parellen Farmhouse Dining Room Table

Amazon Signature Design by Ashley

Amazon

Amazon Basics Foldable Metal Bed Frame

Amazon Basics Foldable Metal Platform Bed Frame

Amazon

Ball and Cast Upholstered Bench

Amazon Ball & Cast Upholstered Bench,

Amazon

Winsome Eugene Table

Amazon Winsome Eugene Table, White

Amazon
