Amazon Has a New Storefront That's Packed With Gorgeous Artificial Plants—and Prices Start at $9

Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland If you have trouble keeping plants alive (who doesn’t?), we have a solution for you: artificial plants. If you’re skeptical, hear us out: Today’s fake houseplants actually look real enough that people will be asking for your gardening tips. Amazon recently released a new storefront that’s dedicated to faux plants, and it has everything you need. The obvious upside to faux greenery is that the plants never die or wilt, and they don’t require any upkeep aside from the occasional dusting. But there are a lot of other pluses, too. Artificial plants are great for pet parents, so you don’t have to worry about your furry friends eating something harmful. They also add a bit of green to spaces in your house that don’t get a ton of natural light, like the bathroom, for instance . Check out our faux plant picks below, starting at just $9. Der Rose 3-Pack Mini Potted Fake Plants Amazon These mini plants have gray-green leaves and come in a decorative paper pulp pot. At 9.5 inches tall, the plants are the ideal size to add just a pop of life to the room. Reviewers love the faux plants and have awarded them more than 9,200 perfect ratings. To buy: $26 (was $33); amazon.com. Nearly Natural 43-Inch Dracaena Silk Artificial Plant Amazon Shoppers have given this silk dracaena plant more than 2,200 five-star ratings. It features realistic-looking branches and greenery at the base of the plant. The small black pot can be placed into a decorative planter to add your own style—just add stones or a little dried moss on top to make it extra convincing. To buy: $53 (was $87); amazon.com. Der Rose 2-Pack Small Fake Plants Amazon This pack includes two different faux plants in a white plastic pot. Shoppers say the mini size is “cute and great for small spaces.” Others have commented that they’re the perfect size for a small desk or to decorate your bathroom counter. To buy: $9; amazon.com. Cocoboo Artificial Hanging Plant Amazon Make your home feel like a greenhouse with this trailing faux eucalyptus plant. It would look beautiful adorning a bookshelf or a windowsill, or even hanging in a macrame holder. The leaves and soil are made of high-quality PVC plastic, and the stems range in length to give the plant a natural appearance. To buy: $12 (was $15); amazon.com. JC Nateva 16-Inch Potted Faux Plant Amazon This 16-inch artificial taro plant is made of plastic and comes in a gray paper pulp pot that’s topped with multicolored stones. With natural markings on the leaves, one reviewers said “[It] looks so real, sometimes I [feel] the need to water it.” To buy: $16 (was $20); amazon.com. MyGift Set of Three Artificial Plants with Clear Glass Pots Amazon This set of three mini plants with more than 3,700 five-star ratings would make a great housewarming gift. Included in the bundle are a taro plant, a lotus plant, and a clover plant potted in clear glass cubes with decorative pebbles. One customer said, “The rock base adds an earthy but contemporary feel.” To buy: $25 (was $31); amazon.com. Nearly Natural 6-Foot Ficus Artificial Tree Amazon If you have a larger space to fill, take a look at this six-foot artificial ficus tree. The plant base is a small nursery pot, so you can pick out your own larger pot to match your decor. Reviewers have given the tree more than 11,000 perfect ratings, saying that others are “so shocked when [they] tell them it’s fake.” To buy: $85 (was $90); amazon.com. Toopify Artificial Floor Plant Amazon The branches of this faux monstera plant have inner metal wires that can be adjusted so you can arrange the leaves how you like. The branches of this faux monstera plant have inner metal wires that can be adjusted so you can arrange the leaves how you like. It's made of durable polyester and plastic and features markings and texture on the leaves to make it look "surprisingly real." One customer noted that the plant was "easy to assemble and flexible." To buy: $32 (was $40); amazon.com. Kurrajong Farmhouse Faux Succulent Amazon Place this small succulent on your desk or bookshelf for a touch of green. The plant comes in a rustic, striped concrete pot, and the whole thing is 8 inches tall. Shoppers have said the pot is "great quality" and not "cheap-looking." Another reviewer commented that they were "shocked" by how realistic the plant appears. To buy: $30; amazon.com.