This Is the Perfect Winter Outfit Recipe to Look Cute and Stay Warm, According to an Amazon Fashion Expert

Add these under-$50 sweaters and denim picks to your cart ASAP.

Published on February 7, 2023 07:00PM EST

The Drop Expert Winter Outfit Tout
While temperatures are slowly rising, you might feel the urge to adopt some spring trends prematurely—I know I do! We've still got quite some time until warmer days are officially here, but don't fret; there's no need to decode the unpredictable weather to curate your ideal seasonal wardrobe. Amazon's trendy shop, The Drop, has its own in-house fashion experts to help you build the optimal winter outfit without compromising warmth or style.

The perfect winter uniform does exist, and according to fashion expert Lindsay, it’s pretty simple: "There's nothing better than a chunky, cozy knit sweater and your favorite denim during the winter season," she said on Amazon. "Try elevating this classic ensemble with a trend-forward denim skirt, or try something outside the box with a pair of patchwork jeans. With a variety of textures, colors, and silhouettes, your styling possibilities are endless!"

Snap out of your dressing rut with these cold-weather style picks. We pulled together six of our favorite timeless and practical pieces from Amazon’s curated selection below—and everything's under $50.

Levi's Women's Ribcage Bootcut Jeans

Amazon

Levi's Ribcage Bootcut Jeans

Bootcut denim is a classic, seasonless style staple, and the 12-inch rise looks flattering on all body types. A fitted sweater will balance out the slightly flared bottoms seamlessly. "The length is perfect for any pair of shoes and the high waist snatches you," one shopper confirmed.

To buy: From $48 (was $80); amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Josephine Long-Sleeve Cut-Out Loose Turtleneck Sweater

Amazon

The Drop Josephine Cutout Turtleneck Sweater

According to one reviewer who said their friend thought this pick was cashmere, this sweater "looks and feels far more expensive than it is." The turtleneck style features a flirty cutout and a cozy, relaxed silhouette that will fit nicely under your jacket. Plus, you can grab it in fun colors like dusty purple and rose pink.

To buy: $45; amazon.com.

Lee Women's Plus Size Regular Fit Straight Leg Jean

Amazon

Lee Regular Fit Straight Leg Jean

These mid-rise jeans come in nine colors and fits for short, long, regular, and plus sizes. The simple, no-fuss design can easily be dressed up or down and pairs well with an oversized sweater and boots.

To buy: from $26 (was $35); amazon.com.

ANRABESS Women's Crewneck Long Sleeve Oversized Fuzzy Knit Chunky Warm Pullover Sweater Top

Amazon

Anrabess Oversized Chunky Sweater

It's impossible to go wrong with an oversized sweater. "The material is really comfortable and thick," one reviewer explained, adding that it was "perfect for 50-degree weather." This chunky knit design is available in 18 hues and in sizes S to XL.

To buy: $48 (was $63); amazon.com.

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans

Amazon

Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans

This high-rise, straight-leg denim is a versatile wardrobe essential. Levi's offers standard and plus-size fits from size 24 to 40. It's only a matter of deciding between one of the 19 washes.

To buy: from $24 (was $70); amazon.com.

BTFBM Womenâs Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweater

Amazon

BTFBM Half Zip Pullover Sweater

Every closet needs a layering-friendly pullover sweater, and this one from BTFBM is it. "It is a constant piece in my rotation," one shopper confirmed. "Whether you are running errands, going to work, or out for dinner, this sweater is the perfect piece to wear."

To buy: from $42 (was $54); amazon.com.

