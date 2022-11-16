15 Under-$15 Fall Home Accessories on Amazon That Will Cozy Up Your Space

If fall is one of your favorite seasons, you know there is nothing better than sprucing up your home with some festive touches.

While we’re not suggesting you redesign your home for fall (even though we did get some interior design-approved tips), there are a few simple decorative accessories you can get that will add the perfect ambiance to any room without overdoing it.

The best trick: Invest in simple decor that you can use year after year.

Whether you want to display a decked-out tablescape for Thanksgiving or love using flameless candles as easy decor, we found some of the best options for fall. And the best part is these top-rated decorations are less than $15, and you can shop them all through Amazon’s Home hub and Home Decor section now.

Fall Home Accessories on Amazon

When it comes to adding seasonal decorations to your home, changing out throw pillow covers is one of the easiest ways to make a room feel more festive. This set of two buffalo check pillow covers has more than 5,000 five-star reviews for a reason. Not only do they come in several fall-inspired colors, but the pom-pom trim adds a chic touch to an affordable accessory.

Pumpkins are a must-have for fall, but these velvet options won’t go bad after a few weeks. Swap real pumpkins indoors for this set of eight that will add an autumnal touch to your mantle, dinner table, or kitchen island. The bright colors and gold stems will be an unexpected addition to your fall decor.

Grab your favorite flower vases to create seasonal bouquets with this set of faux baby’s breath. Pair it with other faux fall flowers to create a larger arrangement or create several small bouquets to place throughout your home. And because there are more than five colors to choose from, you can mix-and-match to create a more colorful display.

This burlap banner is a piece of decor you can hang up right now for fall and use year after year. Whether it’s an addition to your Thanksgiving tablescape or the centerpiece on your mantle, this is one of the most affordable pieces of decor to use all season long. Pro decor tip: Pair it with other autumn-inspired decor on top of your fireplace—think twinkle lights, a faux leaf garland, or artificial pumpkins.

If you love putting together a full tablescape with flowers, candles, beautiful glassware, and more, this casual runner can be the final touch for your table to help celebrate the harvest season. Available in two sizes, this runner is an Amazon shopper favorite earning more than 2,800 five-star ratings because it’s easy to clean and is super sturdy for its low price. However, if you want a simpler runner, go for this classic DII woven option complete with a color-blocking design and tassels.

If you love seasonal decor throughout your home, this set of four pillow covers is a fun way to embrace fall in almost every corner. With more than 1,200 five-star ratings, shoppers say they are an essential addition to your fall decor assortment. And while you’re shopping for decor, don’t forget to buy the pillow inserts.

Upgrade your candle collection for sweater weather with this delicious cinnamon pumpkin scent. Not only can this soy candle be a piece of your everyday fall decor, but it also makes a great gift. With a primary scent of pumpkin and cinnamon, you’ll also enjoy other aromas including vanilla, tobacco, amber, and bergamot. And while the candle comes in a 6.5-ounce jar, you can expect up to 45 hours of burn time.

If you love front door decor, this quote sign is an Amazon’s Choice product, racking up hundreds of five-star ratings for a reason—it’s affordable at only $6, yet it is super sturdy. And while this simple pumpkin sign can work on any front door on its own, Amazon shoppers have been known to pair it with a fall wreath. And if you must know, reviewers say they’ve “received many compliments on it” as well.

When it comes to creating the perfect mantle or tablescape, it’s often the more decor you choose, the better, especially when it comes to an assortment of faux pumpkins and gourds. This 19-piece set of harvest fruits include pumpkins, corn, acorns, pinecones, gourds, and more. Plus, it also comes with 30 maple leaves in three autumnal colors.

The easiest way to elevate your Thanksgiving table is by adding fun placemats that are festive and will prevent excessive mess—your guests will thank you. This set has a pretty pumpkin design in the corner that won’t overwhelm your tablescape and can be thrown in the wash post-feast. And if you want to fully deck out your table in matching linens, you can purchase this table runner or this tablecloth that are also under $15.

With this set of 12 tea light candles, you can add a warm glow to almost any surface in your home. You’ll find that this set is more unique than other flameless candles since they have a unique melted wax appearance and a flicking effect when on, which makes them look more realistic.

If you’re looking for fall decor in a more neutral color palette, consider this set of 12 faux pumpkins. The pack includes a mix of four white, four burlap, and four black-and-white checkered pumpkins and are small enough to incorporate on console tables, mantles, or bookshelves. They’ll also add the perfect amount of rustic, autumnal charm to any decor display for just $11.

If you’re only searching for one item that will help you get in the fall spirit (in lieu of a set like the one above), this pumpkin pillow cover is one of our favorites. It has a soft linen texture, a fun seasonal phrase, and when added to a long pillow, can even dress up a supportive cushion. Pair it with more fall pillows to up the cozy factor.

One of the reasons reviewers love this set of pumpkins is because their white color can go with almost any decor aesthetic. But if you’re looking for mini pumpkins that are a bit more festive, this set of 12, which has more than 2,200 five-star ratings, comes in five other colors, including bronze, gold, and plaid. Amazon shoppers also love them for mixing-and-matching with other fall decor.

Bring fall’s natural wonders indoors thanks to this faux grass that gives off major autumnal vibes. Its long stems can jazz up empty corners and bring texture to a space, which is very on trend for the season. Available in 20 stems per set, this grass can stand alone in a tall vase or be paired with other fall flower options.

