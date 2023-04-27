Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This ‘Cool and Comfortable’ Under-$25 Swing Dress

Sometimes piecing together jeans and tops (or pairing skirts and tops) can feel like too many steps to take when you’re trying to get out the door for the day. Whenever that feeling strikes, one of the best things you can do is look to easy dresses that are cute and make you feel put together. If you’re shopping for a new find that meets that exact criteria, look no further than this simple and cute Amazon dress that you can pick up for under $25. 

The Amazon Essentials Swing Dress is made from a jersey fabric with 95 percent viscose and 5 percent elastane for a lightweight feel that’s ideal for the warmer temperatures that spring and summer bring. Plus, it has an impressive 6,800 perfect ratings and nearly 1,000 five-star reviews, and it’s available in 23 colors and patterns in sizes XS to 6X. 

“I love these dresses! I have purchased four of them over the last few years, and [am] getting ready to purchase more,” wrote a five-star reviewer who added that their dresses are “cool and comfortable.” Another shopper confirmed that the “fabric is very soft,” added, “The fit and drape are excellent.” 

Because the dress is designed with versatility in mind, it has an A-line cut that’s designed to easily swing away from your body for comfort. To add to the ease of the piece, the scoop-neck dress simply pulls on over your head to allow you to skip zippers. Plus, you can plan to style it with your favorite blazer, jean jacket, or cardigan with your go-to pair of sneakers or sandals. And this fun swing dress is even machine washable.

“You can dress it up or dress it down depending on the occasion, and I fully plan to wear this even going into the fall with leggings. This is my second dress like this and both are wonderful,” said a shopper. “​​I wear this way too much, but it’s just wonderful! The material is much better than I expected and it hangs perfectly,” wrote another reviewer. They added that “wrinkles just fall away” from it, and they mentioned that it’s “so comfortable” they accidentally wore their dress to sleep in.

While it’s in stock in such a wide range of colors, patterns, and sizes, pick up the Amazon Essentials Swing Dress for as little as $12 to add to your everyday outfit rotation for spring, summer, and beyond.

