This Wildly Popular $9 Amazon Tank Top Has More Than 39,000 Five-Star Ratings

Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
Published on September 7, 2023 08:00PM EDT

While fashion trends are fun to test out, sometimes you just need classic pieces that you’ll wear again and again. This Amazon Essentials tank top fits the bill perfectly, and it’s incredibly popular with shoppers. Amazon reviewers have given it more than 39,000 five-star ratings and call it a “must-have” for casual outfits. The basic style goes with just about everything, and you can get a pack of two tanks for just $17.

The scoop neck top has wide straps and a slim-fit silhouette that’s ideal for layering under cardigans. You can be sure that the tank is durable enough to last no matter how many times you wear it thanks to the double-stitched hems, too. One shopper who wears one of the shirts “every day” said that it still “feels and fits like new,” even after frequent washing. Another reviewer noted that the tank doesn’t “shrink or fade.”

The micro-ribbed fabric is made of a cotton, modal, and spandex blend that stretches to keep you comfortable while retaining its shape. One person commented that the tank has “just enough stretch to shape your body/figure, all while still looking flattering.” According to customers, it doesn’t ride up when you raise your arms, and it’s long enough to tuck into pants to get the bodysuit look.

You can choose from a variety of colors, including black, white, beige, charcoal, light gray, brown, aqua, navy, and green. Style the tank tucked into your favorite pair of jeans for a casual outfit, or wear it with a sweater when the temperatures start to dip. 

The Amazon Essentials tank top is a perfect basic piece that can be worn on its own or as an extra layer. Shop a pack of two for just under $9 apiece, and pick up more wardrobe essentials available at Amazon below.

