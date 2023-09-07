Style This Wildly Popular $9 Amazon Tank Top Has More Than 39,000 Five-Star Ratings Meet your new favorite layering piece. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 7, 2023 08:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington While fashion trends are fun to test out, sometimes you just need classic pieces that you’ll wear again and again. This Amazon Essentials tank top fits the bill perfectly, and it’s incredibly popular with shoppers. Amazon reviewers have given it more than 39,000 five-star ratings and call it a “must-have” for casual outfits. The basic style goes with just about everything, and you can get a pack of two tanks for just $17. The scoop neck top has wide straps and a slim-fit silhouette that’s ideal for layering under cardigans. You can be sure that the tank is durable enough to last no matter how many times you wear it thanks to the double-stitched hems, too. One shopper who wears one of the shirts “every day” said that it still “feels and fits like new,” even after frequent washing. Another reviewer noted that the tank doesn’t “shrink or fade.” Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 The micro-ribbed fabric is made of a cotton, modal, and spandex blend that stretches to keep you comfortable while retaining its shape. One person commented that the tank has “just enough stretch to shape your body/figure, all while still looking flattering.” According to customers, it doesn’t ride up when you raise your arms, and it’s long enough to tuck into pants to get the bodysuit look. Score Up to 60% Off Comfy Sweats, Linen Pants, and More This Labor Day on Amazon You can choose from a variety of colors, including black, white, beige, charcoal, light gray, brown, aqua, navy, and green. Style the tank tucked into your favorite pair of jeans for a casual outfit, or wear it with a sweater when the temperatures start to dip. The Amazon Essentials tank top is a perfect basic piece that can be worn on its own or as an extra layer. Shop a pack of two for just under $9 apiece, and pick up more wardrobe essentials available at Amazon below. Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $16 Real Essentials Short-Sleeve V-Neck Activewear T-Shirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 Fruit of the Loom Crafted Comfort Pima Cotton Short Sleeve T-shirts Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 $11 Ekouaer Athletic Golf and Tennis Skort Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $22 Lee Ultra Lux Comfort with Flex Motion Bootcut Jean Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $31 Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jegging Amazon Buy on Amazon $26 $22 Astylish Button Down Blouse Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $29 MixMatchy Strapless Basic Tube Top Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 $30 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products I've Tried Dozens of Slippers, and These Cozy Mules Are Like Walking on Marshmallows Moisturizing SPF Lip Balm—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life Just When I Thought I Had Every Organizer, This TikTok Hack Made My Jaw Drop