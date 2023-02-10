Shoppers Say This Packable Puffer Vest With 7,800 Five-Star Ratings Is ‘Lightweight and Warm’—and It’s Only $35

The best-seller is available in 12 colors and patterns.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Published on February 10, 2023 08:00AM EST

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

If your winter layers have you feeling a bit uninspired at this point in the season, maybe it’s time to try something new. While a great jacket or a cozy sweatshirt are always on-point options, a puffer vest can feel even more fun, stylish, and different. But sometimes they’re not always warm. With that said, Amazon shoppers say this vest meets all of the criteria, and it’s on sale for just $35. 

The Amazon Essentials packable puffer vest is made from 100 percent nylon lining and 100 percent polyester filling. It comes with a bag that the vest can fold into should you wish to pack it for a trip, just like its name implies. Plus, the vest is a top 10 best-seller in Amazon’s Women’s Outerwear Vests category with 7,800 perfect ratings and nearly 1,300 five-star reviews

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest

Amazon

To buy: $35 (was $50); amazon.com.

“I’m writing this review wearing the vest, and it’s so comfortable. I like that it’s lightweight and warm,” shared a five-star reviewer. They paired their vest with a sweater and claimed that “it looks very flattering.” The shopper also said that the bag that comes with the vest is the “best part” because it makes packing the vest “easy.”

You can choose to order your quilted vest in up to 12 colors and patterns in sizes XS to XXL, and it has plenty of other standout features. The vest has contoured seams designed to offer a more streamlined fit, and it’s water-resistant to prevent any concerns about the vest getting wet. It also has zippered pockets to store items like your keys or your phone while you’re on the go, and the collar can also stand up to add warmth on windy, cold days. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest

Amazon

To buy: $35 (was $50); amazon.com.

“The versatility was way better than expected,” shared a shopper who paired their vest with a coat or a sweatshirt while on vacation. Plus, they wrote that they received “lots of compliments” from their family members, particularly from those who “spend a lot more per vest.” 

Try a different layering style and add an Amazon Essentials lightweight puffer vest to your winter and early spring wardrobe while you can choose one in your favorite color and ideal size for under $40. 

