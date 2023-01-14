Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of Amazon’s Best-Selling Cardigan, and Now You Can Snag It for Just $13

Even though I lean into the occasional trend, the most worn items in my closet are always classics like a great pair of jeans, timeless riding boots, and simple cardigans that can easily complete an outfit (and add a little warmth). Recently, I’ve discovered I love wearing V-neck cardigans and sweaters the most, and, thanks to standout reviews from Amazon shoppers, I’m now eyeing this lightweight find that’s on sale in select colors for just $13.

The Amazon Essentials lightweight V-neck cardigan is available in a whopping 27 colors in sizes XS to 6X. It’s made from 55 percent cotton, 25 percent modal, and 20 percent polyester—no scratchy fabrics here—and it has ribbed cuffs and a ribbed hemline for added interest. Because the cardigan is such a streamlined and timeless style, it’s garnered an impressive 8,300 perfect ratings and 1,100 five-star reviews, not to mention the top spot on Amazon’s best-seller list in its Women’s Cardigans category.

"I didn't want a long sweater, and this is the perfect length. I could hardly believe the quality for the price,” shared a five-star reviewer who added that they purchased two more cardigans in different colors. Another shopper described the sweater as “very soft and comfy” with a “great weight for Florida winters and air conditioning in warmer weather” and wrote, “I was surprised at the quality and softness of this inexpensive cardigan.”

Amazon points out that the cardigan is meant for “year-round wear,” which is great news because there isn’t a season when I’m not reaching for my own cardigans. The retailer notes this sweater’s versatility makes it as easy to dress down as it is to dress up with pants or even a dress to wear to the office or to an event. Plus, cardigans are easy to fold up and tuck inside of a bag just in case you need to add an extra layer while you’re on-the-go.

“I like this cardigan a lot. It's simple and goes with everything in my wardrobe,” wrote a shopper. “I’ve collected three of these beauties so far,” began another reviewer. They highlighted that the cardigans run “true-to-size,” don’t shrink in the wash, have a “flattering” neckline, and are a “great little basic.”

If your goal is to lean away from trendy styles and lean into classic pieces you can style for any season and wear for years to come, join me and check out the Amazon Essentials V-neck cardigan while it’s on sale for as low as $13.

