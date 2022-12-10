Get Ready to Lounge: Amazon Shoppers Love This Cozy Sweatshirt—and It’s on Sale for $14

“I ordered four of these, and I don't regret it.”

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 10, 2022 08:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Crewneck
Photo:

Amazon

I always know the cold weather is here to stay when I realize I’m constantly reaching for sweaters, sweatshirts, and pullovers. But rather than always wearing something that’s comfy and oversized, I tend to feel a little more put together when I choose to pop on a style that’s slightly more tailored. A classic sweatshirt that’s comfortable but not baggy is sometimes hard to find, but Amazon shoppers say this timeliness one fits the bill—and it’s on sale for $14. 

The Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt is part of the retailer’s in-house line that’s focused on high-quality, basic pieces. It’s made from 60 percent cotton and 40 percent polyester, so you don’t have to worry about it shrinking, and it’s available in up to 36 colors and patterns in sizes ranging from XS to XXL. 

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Crewneck

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $24); amazon.com

“​​As a plus-size woman, it is hard to find things that fit properly. This sweatshirt is great! Good quality, comfortable, and TRUE TO SIZE,” said a five-star reviewer who added that they now “want one in every color.” 

To add interest and style, the sweatshirt features ribbing on the crewneck collar as well as the cuffs and the hem. Plus, the brand describes the fit as “close-but-comfortable with easy movement,” and many of the 6,600 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews confirm that the sweatshirt is soft and comfortable. 

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Crewneck

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $24); amazon.com

“I ordered four of these, and I don't regret it. They fit well and are very soft,” shared a shopper. “They are so soft and comfortable,” confirmed a different reviewer who purchased three sweatshirts. They described the fit as “loose and boxy” and “attractive,” and they added, “The inside fabric stays soft and fluffy even after being put through the dryer.”

No matter if you wear it with a comfy pair of leggings to lounge at home or pair it with your favorite jeans to run errands around town, you can keep embracing timeless style with an Amazon Essentials sweatshirt. While it’s on sale for just $14, buy one (or a few) to mix up your winter wardrobe rotation. 

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Crewneck

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $24); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Crewneck

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $24); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Crewneck

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $24); amazon.com

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Target obsessed Black Friday
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These Are the 15 Black Friday Finds You Can’t Miss
Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt
Over 32,000 Shoppers Love This Versatile, Comfy Hanes Sweatshirt—and It’s Under $15
Nordstrom Cozy Finds
The Cozier, the Better! Shop 16 Warm and Comfy Finds From Nordstrom While They’re Still on Sale for Cyber Week
Stylish Jackets and Sweaters Roundup tout
15 Stylish Jackets and Sweaters That Will Replace Your Go-To Hoodie Stat—Starting at $28
KIRUNDO 2022 Fall Winter Turtleneck Sweater
This Darling Striped Turtleneck Sweater Has a Unique Detail—and It’s on Sale for Cyber Week
Everlane sale tout
Everlane’s Extended Cyber Week Sale Includes Its Popular Cashmere Pieces, and Prices Start at $30
Berydress Women's Classic 3/4 Sleeve V Neck Sheath Wrap Dress Black Friday Tout
You Can Wear This Comfy and Ultra-Flattering Wrap Dress to All of Your Holiday Parties—and It’s Only $26
hats
14 Holiday Gift Deals You Can Score This Black Friday—All for Under $50
BTFBM Women's Sweaters Casual Long Sleeve Button Down tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted the ‘Soft’ and ‘Comfy’ Ruffled Sweater 1,600+ Shoppers Love Ahead of Black Friday
Abercrombie Black Friday Tout
Everything Is 30% Off at Abercrombie’s Black Friday Sale, and You Need to Shop These Deals
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Tout
50 of the Best Cyber Week Deals You Can Still Shop at Amazon, From Vacuums to Headphones
Zesica Waffle Knit Sweater Dress
Shoppers Want to Wear This ‘Super Comfortable’ Sweater Dress ‘All the Time’—and You Can Buy One for $45
KIRUNDO Women's Fall Winter Wrap V Neck Sweater Top Balloon Sleeves Ribbed Knitted Pullover Tie Front Tunic Top Jumper Tout
Stay Cozy With This Elevated—and On-Sale—Sweater Top That Can Be Worn to Holiday Parties, Work, and More
Alaster Women’s Casual Summer T Shirt Dress
Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of This 'Flattering' T-Shirt Dress—and It Has Pockets
AUSELILY Women's Long Sleeve Pockets Empire Waist Pleated Loose Swing Casual Flare Dress
Amazon Quietly Discounted This Cute Swing Dress Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale—and It’s Under $30
Saodimallsu Womens Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters Batwing Long Sleeve Pullover Loose Chunky Knit Jumper Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say They Feel Like They’re ‘Wrapped in a Knit Blanket’ When They Wear This Cozy Sweater