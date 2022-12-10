Style Get Ready to Lounge: Amazon Shoppers Love This Cozy Sweatshirt—and It’s on Sale for $14 “I ordered four of these, and I don't regret it.” By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 10, 2022 08:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon I always know the cold weather is here to stay when I realize I’m constantly reaching for sweaters, sweatshirts, and pullovers. But rather than always wearing something that’s comfy and oversized, I tend to feel a little more put together when I choose to pop on a style that’s slightly more tailored. A classic sweatshirt that’s comfortable but not baggy is sometimes hard to find, but Amazon shoppers say this timeliness one fits the bill—and it’s on sale for $14. The Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt is part of the retailer’s in-house line that’s focused on high-quality, basic pieces. It’s made from 60 percent cotton and 40 percent polyester, so you don’t have to worry about it shrinking, and it’s available in up to 36 colors and patterns in sizes ranging from XS to XXL. Amazon To buy: $14 (was $24); amazon.com. “As a plus-size woman, it is hard to find things that fit properly. This sweatshirt is great! Good quality, comfortable, and TRUE TO SIZE,” said a five-star reviewer who added that they now “want one in every color.” To add interest and style, the sweatshirt features ribbing on the crewneck collar as well as the cuffs and the hem. Plus, the brand describes the fit as “close-but-comfortable with easy movement,” and many of the 6,600 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews confirm that the sweatshirt is soft and comfortable. Amazon To buy: $14 (was $24); amazon.com. “I ordered four of these, and I don't regret it. They fit well and are very soft,” shared a shopper. “They are so soft and comfortable,” confirmed a different reviewer who purchased three sweatshirts. They described the fit as “loose and boxy” and “attractive,” and they added, “The inside fabric stays soft and fluffy even after being put through the dryer.” No matter if you wear it with a comfy pair of leggings to lounge at home or pair it with your favorite jeans to run errands around town, you can keep embracing timeless style with an Amazon Essentials sweatshirt. While it’s on sale for just $14, buy one (or a few) to mix up your winter wardrobe rotation. Amazon To buy: $14 (was $24); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $14 (was $24); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $14 (was $24); amazon.com. More Must-Shop Deals This Multitasking Elixir Is My Trick to Sleek, Holiday-Ready Hair—and You Can Grab It for $24 35 Gifts for Hosts That Actually Feel Special This Popular Weighted Blanket Brand Just Released an Actually Stylish—and Sustainable—Dog Bed Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit