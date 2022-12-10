Get Ready to Lounge: Amazon Shoppers Love This Cozy Sweatshirt—and It’s on Sale for $14

I always know the cold weather is here to stay when I realize I’m constantly reaching for sweaters, sweatshirts, and pullovers. But rather than always wearing something that’s comfy and oversized, I tend to feel a little more put together when I choose to pop on a style that’s slightly more tailored. A classic sweatshirt that’s comfortable but not baggy is sometimes hard to find, but Amazon shoppers say this timeliness one fits the bill—and it’s on sale for $14.

The Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt is part of the retailer’s in-house line that’s focused on high-quality, basic pieces. It’s made from 60 percent cotton and 40 percent polyester, so you don’t have to worry about it shrinking, and it’s available in up to 36 colors and patterns in sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

To buy: $14 (was $24); amazon.com.

“​​As a plus-size woman, it is hard to find things that fit properly. This sweatshirt is great! Good quality, comfortable, and TRUE TO SIZE,” said a five-star reviewer who added that they now “want one in every color.”

To add interest and style, the sweatshirt features ribbing on the crewneck collar as well as the cuffs and the hem. Plus, the brand describes the fit as “close-but-comfortable with easy movement,” and many of the 6,600 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews confirm that the sweatshirt is soft and comfortable.

“I ordered four of these, and I don't regret it. They fit well and are very soft,” shared a shopper. “They are so soft and comfortable,” confirmed a different reviewer who purchased three sweatshirts. They described the fit as “loose and boxy” and “attractive,” and they added, “The inside fabric stays soft and fluffy even after being put through the dryer.”

No matter if you wear it with a comfy pair of leggings to lounge at home or pair it with your favorite jeans to run errands around town, you can keep embracing timeless style with an Amazon Essentials sweatshirt. While it’s on sale for just $14, buy one (or a few) to mix up your winter wardrobe rotation.

