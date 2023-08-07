Style Shoes & Accessories Lingerie & Hosiery You Can Snag This 6-Pack of Underwear That Shoppers Call a ‘Dream to Wear’ for Just $11 at Amazon They’re “silky smooth” and don’t make lines under your clothes. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 7, 2023 08:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington Finding a pair of underwear that’s comfortable and affordable is a surprisingly difficult task. One place you might not have thought to go hunting for underwear is Amazon, but they actually have some great options. These Amazon Essentials underwear, for example, have earned a whopping 103,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. You can get a pack of six starting at just $11 right now. The underwear are made 95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex to add enough stretch to keep you comfy. “The four-way stretch allowed them to fit like a glove, and they were silky smooth and very breathable,” said one customer. The bikini brief style provides moderate coverage in sizes XXS to 6X, and according to reviewers, the seams are flat and don’t “create lines under clothes,” which is always a bonus. Not to mention there’s no annoying tag to itch you all day long. Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 $11 The 12 Most Comfortable Bras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed There are solid black and white shades to choose from, along with a neutral pack that also includes nude and gray pairs. If you want to add some personality to your underwear, there are plenty of brighter colors and patterns, too—40 of them, in fact. One six-pack includes pretty pastels, while another has fall-colored floral prints, and yet another has a pineapple motif. Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 $13 “They fit perfectly and stay in place all day long, making them a dream to wear,” one five-star reviewer said about the underwear. “No more dealing with uncomfortable ride-ups or adjustments throughout the day!” Ditch your old uncomfortable underwear for this pack of six starting at only $11 at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled With Under-$40 Coastal Decor for an Instant Beach House Feel It’s New Planner Season! Here Are 8 Agendas Worth Shopping, According to a Planner Fanatic Shoppers Call This 'Tiny but Powerful' Air Purifier an 'Absolute Lifesaver'—and It's Double Discounted