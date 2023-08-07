You Can Snag This 6-Pack of Underwear That Shoppers Call a ‘Dream to Wear’ for Just $11 at Amazon

They’re “silky smooth” and don’t make lines under your clothes.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 08:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon underwear tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Finding a pair of underwear that’s comfortable and affordable is a surprisingly difficult task. One place you might not have thought to go hunting for underwear is Amazon, but they actually have some great options. These Amazon Essentials underwear, for example, have earned a whopping 103,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. You can get a pack of six starting at just $11 right now. 

The underwear are made 95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex to add enough stretch to keep you comfy. “The four-way stretch allowed them to fit like a glove, and they were silky smooth and very breathable,” said one customer. The bikini brief style provides moderate coverage in sizes XXS to 6X, and according to reviewers, the seams are flat and don’t “create lines under clothes,” which is always a bonus. Not to mention there’s no annoying tag to itch you all day long. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Bikini Brief

Amazon

There are solid black and white shades to choose from, along with a neutral pack that also includes nude and gray pairs. If you want to add some personality to your underwear, there are plenty of brighter colors and patterns, too—40 of them, in fact. One six-pack includes pretty pastels, while another has fall-colored floral prints, and yet another has a pineapple motif. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Bikini Brief

Amazon

“They fit perfectly and stay in place all day long, making them a dream to wear,” one five-star reviewer said about the underwear. “No more dealing with uncomfortable ride-ups or adjustments throughout the day!”

Ditch your old uncomfortable underwear for this pack of six starting at only $11 at Amazon.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled With Under-$40 Coastal Decor for an Instant Beach House Feel tout
Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled With Under-$40 Coastal Decor for an Instant Beach House Feel
rs-planner-roundup-tout-
It’s New Planner Season! Here Are 8 Agendas Worth Shopping, According to a Planner Fanatic
LG PuriCare Mini
Shoppers Call This 'Tiny but Powerful' Air Purifier an 'Absolute Lifesaver'—and It's Double Discounted
Related Articles
Target Hanes Underwear Sale tout
The Ultra-Comfy Underwear Styles I Reach for Every Day Are on Sale at Target, Starting at $4
Amazon No Show Socks Tout
Amazon Shoppers Love That These No-Show Socks ‘Stay in Place,’ and You Can Get a 6-Pack for Just $11
Collage of Knickey The Keyhole Bralette on Pink Background
The 13 Best Bralettes of 2023 for Every Size and Style
Maidenform DreamWire Underwire Bra Deal tout
The Comfortable Bra That Feels Like Wearing a ‘Second Skin With a Little Lift’ Is Up to 58% Off on Amazon
Maidenform Demi Bra Tout
The Maidenform Bra 5,800+ Shoppers Swear by Is Only $15 Right Now on Amazon
Huachi Headbands Tout
These Headbands Actually Stay Put During Workouts—and a 6-Pack Starts at $9
Macy's new private label tout
Macy’s Just Launched a New Private Label That Has All the Versatile Wardrobe Pieces You Need, Starting at Only $20
Maidenform One Fab Racerback Bra Tout
People Are Ditching Their Old Bras for This Comfortable, Lacy Racerback That’s 55% Off on Amazon
Fashion Item Roundup Under $50: Summer Beach Dresses Tout
Hitting the Beach? These Are All the Flowy Dresses You Need to Shop on Amazon—All Under $50
Copper Classic Brief
The 19 Best Pairs of Seamless Underwear in 2023
Amazon slide sandals tout
Amazon Shoppers Have Given These Slide Sandals More Than 7,000 Perfect Ratings, and They Start at $14
Wedding Guest Dress Roundup Tout
Snag a Last-Minute Wedding Guest Dress With These Under-$50 Stylish Finds at Amazon
Composite of Amazon's Most Popular Tops and Blouses on three people in front of a pink background.
It’s Official: These Are Amazon’s Most Popular Tops and Blouses That All Happen to Be Under $30
Hoxis Oversized Vegan Leather Tote tout
You’ll Never Want to Go Anywhere Without the $29 Tote Bag Shoppers Call a ‘Great Blend of Style and Function’
Comfortable Shoe One-Off tout
Score! The Popular New Balance Sneakers That Provide All-Day Comfort Are Currently Up to 49% Off
Best Fanny Packs of 2023
The 11 Best Fanny Packs of 2023