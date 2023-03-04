Amazon’s Best-Selling Ballet Flats With 39,700 Perfect Ratings Are on Sale for $18

Even teachers say they’re “extremely comfortable.”

By
Carly Totten
Published on March 4, 2023 08:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat
Photo:

Real Simple / Pamela Jew

I’m not someone who ever feels totally comfortable in heels (nor do I often have a real reason to wear them), so I almost always turn to ballet flats. I love that they’re a classic style that I can wear with jeans or dresses without a second thought. I’m always searching for new comfortable pairs to try, and this best-selling under-$20 option from Amazon seems like quite a contender. 

The Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat is the top-seller in Amazon’s Women’s Flats category, and they’re on sale for $18. The shoes are made from 100 percent synthetic faux leather, and they’re available in 34 colors and patterns in standard and wide sizes that range from 5 to 15, and half sizes are included. Most importantly, shoppers have awarded these flats with 39,700 perfect ratings and 5,700 five-star reviews.

“I can’t say enough about these flats,” shared a five-star reviewer. They noted that the flats have a “very great price point and the quality supersedes it,” continuing, “I bought all the colors available in my size.” Another shopper who wore the flats to a wedding and highlighted that their feet “didn’t hurt at all,” said that the flats don’t require any break-in time. Plus, they added, “The inner Achilles tendon is softly padded, so there is no rubbing.”

In terms of comfort, Amazon notes the “classic and versatile” style is “designed for daily wear” with a “superior fit.” That means the outer sole of the shoe is flexible, and the interior includes “Heel-Pillow" comfort technology. But to ensure you have the best fit and a stellar experience while wearing the flats, keep in mind that Amazon says the shoes run “a half size small,” so you will want to size up slightly. 

“Unlike other flats, [these] are extremely comfortable,” began a shopper who confirmed it’s best to size up by a half size, adding, “I teach all day (and I'm pregnant), so most shoes aren't supportive enough. These, however, are wonderful.”

If the added comfort features stand out for you as much as they do for me, join me in adding this timeless Amazon Essentials style to your everyday ballet flat rotation.

