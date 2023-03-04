Shopping Amazon’s Best-Selling Ballet Flats With 39,700 Perfect Ratings Are on Sale for $18 Even teachers say they’re “extremely comfortable.” By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 4, 2023 08:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Pamela Jew I’m not someone who ever feels totally comfortable in heels (nor do I often have a real reason to wear them), so I almost always turn to ballet flats. I love that they’re a classic style that I can wear with jeans or dresses without a second thought. I’m always searching for new comfortable pairs to try, and this best-selling under-$20 option from Amazon seems like quite a contender. The Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat is the top-seller in Amazon’s Women’s Flats category, and they’re on sale for $18. The shoes are made from 100 percent synthetic faux leather, and they’re available in 34 colors and patterns in standard and wide sizes that range from 5 to 15, and half sizes are included. Most importantly, shoppers have awarded these flats with 39,700 perfect ratings and 5,700 five-star reviews. Amazon To buy: $18 (was $20); amazon.com. “I can’t say enough about these flats,” shared a five-star reviewer. They noted that the flats have a “very great price point and the quality supersedes it,” continuing, “I bought all the colors available in my size.” Another shopper who wore the flats to a wedding and highlighted that their feet “didn’t hurt at all,” said that the flats don’t require any break-in time. Plus, they added, “The inner Achilles tendon is softly padded, so there is no rubbing.” In terms of comfort, Amazon notes the “classic and versatile” style is “designed for daily wear” with a “superior fit.” That means the outer sole of the shoe is flexible, and the interior includes “Heel-Pillow" comfort technology. But to ensure you have the best fit and a stellar experience while wearing the flats, keep in mind that Amazon says the shoes run “a half size small,” so you will want to size up slightly. Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat in Black Amazon To buy: $18 (was $20); amazon.com. “Unlike other flats, [these] are extremely comfortable,” began a shopper who confirmed it’s best to size up by a half size, adding, “I teach all day (and I'm pregnant), so most shoes aren't supportive enough. These, however, are wonderful.” If the added comfort features stand out for you as much as they do for me, join me in adding this timeless Amazon Essentials style to your everyday ballet flat rotation. Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat in Gold Amazon To buy: $18 (was $20); amazon.com. Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat in Leopard Amazon To buy: $18 (was $20); amazon.com. Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat in Beige Amazon To buy: $18 (was $20); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The Steam Mop We Named the ‘Best Budget’ Pick Is Nearly 30% Off at Amazon Right Now Welcome Spring With These Pretty, Flowy Dresses That Are All on Sale at Amazon—Starting at $16 You Need a Great Sunscreen for Your Beach Vacation—Here Are 8 Favorites on Sale