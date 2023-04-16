Elevate Your Home With This New Amazon Storefront Full of Simple Upgrades Starting at Just $7

Now that spring cleaning season is wrapping up, it’s time to add the finishing touches to the house. Whether you’re slowly changing up your style or simply wanting to add to your existing look, steering away from big furniture purchases and focusing on smaller accent pieces is a cost-effective and easy way to upgrade a room. With the recent launch of Amazon’s Elevate, Everywhere storefront, it’s never been easier to find easy home upgrades in one spot.

Understanding that little changes make all the difference, Amazon’s storefront is sectioned into six categories of smaller home decor items. Shop from baskets and hampers, hardware, accent furniture, wallpaper and paint, cabinets, and decor accents. With such a large selection to choose from, we’ve compiled our 14 favorite finds from the new storefront that will elevate your space for very little effort and cost.

Goodpick 2-Pack Jute Hanging Baskets

Amazon

Storage doesn’t have to be strictly utilitarian. The Goodpick 2-Pack Jute Hanging Baskets are a great example of functionality without sacrificing style. The coiled jute rope baskets hang from a leather handle and can be hung in the kitchen, laundry room, bedroom, or bathroom—anywhere you need extra storage. The 7-by-7-by-11.7-inch baskets hold everything from towels, to produce, and even work as planters for greenery.

To buy: $22 (was $28); amazon.com.

Dofasayi Laundry Hamper with Lid

Amazon

A simple way to elevate your home is by hiding away dirty clothes. The Dofasayi Laundry Hamper with Lid keeps dirty laundry hidden under its sturdy lid. The hamper is made of bamboo and comes in gray or black for a modern closet upgrade. With even the smaller size able to hold a week’s worth of dirty laundry, the hamper is available in two good-sized options—120 liters and 145 liters.

To buy: From $35; amazon.com.

Homagic Towel Hooks

Amazon

More space in the bathroom to dry towels makes the bathing experience all the more luxurious. Swapping a towel rod for the Homagic Towel Hooks allows you to dry more towels in less space. Whereas a traditional rod will only fit one or two towels, hooks can be spaced closely, more efficiently drying towels. Depending on how many towels your household goes through regularly, choose from four-piece, eight-piece, or 16-piece options.

To buy: From $14; amazon.com.

Ravinate Store Cabinet Pulls

Amazon

Upgrading the kitchen can be a daunting and expensive task. However, a quick hardware swap is a great trick for updating the space without spending a fortune. The Ravinate Store Cabinet Pulls are modern and minimalistic handles that pair well with all types of kitchen cabinets. They’re available in black, satin nickel, and brushed brass.

To buy: From $7; amazon.com.

Berlin Modisch Store Front Door Handle Set

Amazon

Hardware can also provide any home exterior with an instant facelift, and the Berlin Modisch Store Front Door Handle Set will greet guests with its structured yet timeless design. Beyond universal design, the hardware has almost universal functionality too, as its reversible handle makes it compatible with left and right-opening doors. The front door set comes in four finishes: iron black, oil-rubbed bronze, polished chrome, and satin nickel.

To buy: $80 (was $90); amazon.com.

Vasagle Console Table

Amazon

A small piece of elegant furniture can go a long way in upgrading your home. And the Vasagle Console Table offers both functionality and looks. The narrow console can serve as a catch-all in an entryway, accent table behind a couch, extra space to show off prized possessions, and so much more. Its minimalist design and glass top offers the illusion of taking up less space, helping keep a room from feeling too cluttered. The console is available in gold or black.

To buy: From $66 (was $70); amazon.com.

Amazon Brand Rivet Bar Stools

Amazon

There’s no such thing as too much seating. Bar stools are a simple addition to the kitchen area and create more seating for family and loved ones to gather. The Amazon Brand Rivet Bar Stools are a classic stool that can pretty much be paired with any kitchen style. The backless style doesn’t take up much visual space, but the low-profile stools still are comfortable with their contoured seats. Purchase the stools in natural birch or black.

To buy: From $77 (was $84); amazon.com.

Choo Choo Computer Desk

Amazon

In an era where many of us work from home to a certain extent, having a designated space to open up the laptop and work is necessary. While not all homes have space for a designated home office, carving out a workspace nook with the compact Choo Choo Computer Desk will elevate your home and work day. At 19.9 by 39.4 by 29.5 inches, the rectangular desk fits nicely in even the smallest of spaces. The well-designed desk even has storage space with two drawers.

To buy: From $140 (was $190); amazon.com.

Aojezor Round End Table

Amazon

For an instantly put-together living space, try adding small furniture accents like the Aojezor Round End Table to tie the room together and make it look complete. The end tables not only cap off a room, but add functionality with extra table space perfect for remotes, your current read, or a drink. With a wide variety of colors to choose from, stick with the classics like gold or black, or go for a pop of color with pink or sky blue.

To buy: From $32, amazon.com.

Haokhome Vintage Large Floral Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Amazon

Like wrapping paper beautifies a gift, wallpaper elevates a home. The Haokhome Vintage Large Floral Peel and Stick Wallpaper is a statement piece, whether you’re papering a whole room or creating an accent wall. Earth-toned florals contrast against a black or white base, creating a warm and bright look just in time for spring and summer. The vinyl wallpaper is peel-and-stick, which means no having to deal with paste—plus, it’s renter friendly.

To buy: From $13; amazon.com.

Finnhomy Buffet Cabinet

Amazon



Amazon’s best-selling buffet, the Finnhomy Sideboard, adds storage space with sophisticated flair, as the wood and rattan cabinet looks like it should be more expensive than its affordable price point. The rectangular buffet stands at 15.8 by 31.5 by 34.6 inches, and its two shelves hold plenty behind its ratan doors. Many shoppers have bought multiple cabinets to make a cost-effective large credenza. Choose from black, natural wood, or white options.

To buy: $140; amazon.com.

Qlofei Ceramic Vases

Amazon

Sculptural vases that can stand alone as a piece of art make great accents on shelves and table tops. The Qlofei Ceramic Vases’ donut shape and porcelain coating gives it a natural yet whimsical style. No florals are needed to create a statement look, but its narrow top is great for tall greenery, flowers, and branches.

To buy: From $16 (was $20); amazon.com.

Jeanerlor Store Cotton Linen Throw Pillows

Amazon

Refreshing your space doesn’t get easier than tossing a couple of new throw pillows onto your couches and chairs. The Jeanerlor Store Cotton Linen Throw Pillows come in a wide variety of sizes, so whether you’re looking for oversized square throws or a small lumbar pillow, the linen throws have you covered. In addition to the pillows’ many sizes, they also come in 11 jewel-tone and neutral colors.

To buy: From $8; amazon.com.

Torondo Store Dimmable Floor Lamp

Amazon

Never underestimate the power of proper lighting when it comes to bringing a room to another level. For highly customizable lighting depending on the room, time of day, and occasion, the Torondo Store Dimmable Floor Lamp is a must-have. To adjust the brightness, simply turn the knob to choose from 0 to 100 percent brightness. The three-bulb lamp has a classic look with its metal stand and birdcage shades. Purchase the floor lamp in either black or gold.

To buy: From $70; amazon.com.

