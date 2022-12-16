Shoppers Say This Fleece Heated Blanket Is the Perfect Gift for People Who Are Always Cold—and It’s Only $45

Keeping cozy inside while temperatures drop outside can be as simple as curling up under a thick blanket. And if you’re always cold, a heated blanket will keep you extra comfortable this winter. Amazon has some of the best heated blanket options to choose from, and there’s even one shopper-loved fleece blanket in particular that starts at just $45 and will get here in time for Christmas–perfect for loved ones who feel every draft.

Staying toasty with the Eheyciga Heated Blanket is easy and quick thanks to the blanket’s five heating levels. The fleece-lined blanket heats up in as quick as 10-minutes, and the attached remote customizes how warm you want it to be. With a throw size of 50 by 60 inches and a twin size option (62 by 84 inches), the blanket works to warm up one to two people at a time.

To buy: From $45 with coupon; amazon.com.

One five-star reviewer ordered the blanket just in time for a snowstorm. Not wanting to burn much gas, the reviewer ordered a couple of the fleece blankets and found that they “heat up quickly.” The twin size worked well as it was “large enough to cover from toes to mid-chest” on their 6-foot-tall husband. The only downside this reviewer found? “You’ll be pinned down for a while” when your pet finds out just how warm your lap is.

The reversible heated blanket has a white faux-shearling side and a soft fleece side that comes in a wide array of colors. Available in black, gray, light blue, navy blue, and camel, the throw or twin-sized blanket will go in any room. The blanket is easily washable, too—just remove the detachable controller and throw the blanket in the washer on cold and dryer on low.

With safety in mind, the heated blanket has evenly distributed heating wire in a multi-layer coil structure designed to help prevent short-circuiting and overheating. The throw has an automatic shut-off after four hours, and the twin blanket has an automatic shut-off time of ten hours for added protection.

Another five-star reviewer bought the blanket as a gift to their elderly grandfather who is always cold due to the medication he’s prescribed. The ease of use—just plugging it in and adjusting the heat settings on the controller—is something the reviewer’s grandfather loves, and the reviewer appreciates that “it has an automatic turnoff which helps quite a lot in case he accidentally falls asleep while watching television.”

To stay warm this winter (or give the gift of warmth to your perpetually cold friend), buy the Eheyciga Heated Blanket starting at $45.