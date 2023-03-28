Amazon's Easter Storefront Has All the Spring Entertaining Essentials You Need for Under $40

Easter is almost here, which means it’s time to start gathering all your spring entertaining items to prepare your home for the holiday. If you’re looking for some new home goods and kitchenware that are actually affordable, check out Amazon’s new Easter Storefront. We shopped the selection to find 10 pieces for hosting Easter and beyond that start at just $15.

For hosts who love to bake, scoop up these wooden cookie molds that come in egg and bunny shapes, and display them on this beautiful three-tier stand. The bright stand looks expensive, but it’s only $29. Another amazing find is this set of four champagne flutes that’s up to 64 percent off right now. The glasses are chic and colorful, and they’ll go perfectly with these large pastel pasta bowls for a dinner party.

Find the rest of our picks for Easter and other spring get-togethers below.

Taganov Champagne Flutes

Amazon

These vintage-style champagne flutes are made of lead-free glass that features a unique geometric design. They come in four Easter-appropriate colors (clear, reddish pink, green, and blue) and have a sturdy, non-slip base that prevents them from tipping over. And they’re not only beautiful, but they’re also dishwasher-safe.

To buy: From $18 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

La Jolie Muse Cupcake Stand

Amazon

Guests will love this “Topsy the bunny” glazed ceramic cupcake stand. You can present basically any food on it, from cakes to cookies to sandwiches, and it will look so festive on your table. It would even be the perfect display for colorful Easter eggs. Shoppers have given the rabbit dish more than 1,300 five-star ratings, saying it’s “one of the cutest pieces ever,” for “any occasion.”

To buy: $32 with coupon (was $34); amazon.com.

Mora Ceramic Large Pasta Bowls

Amazon

These large ceramic bowls are made with Paladin clay, which is denser and more durable compared to other ceramics, and covered with all-natural, lead-free glaze in pastel pink, blue, green, and purple. The glossy coating resists scratches, and the dishes are microwave-, freezer-, oven-, and dishwasher-safe. You can serve pasta, salad, meat, and more in the bowls, making them super versatile, and they’re designed to stack inside each other to save you space in your kitchen cabinets.

To buy: $35; amazon.com.

Jusalpha 3-Tier Porcelain Cake Stand

Amazon

Throw the most stylish tea party with this multicolor tiered cake dish. It features an embossed porcelain design with a gold or silver center stand, and it even comes with a pair of tongs for serving snacks. One reviewer commented that they love the “soft colors and delicate pattern,” calling it “gorgeous.”

To buy: $29; amazon.com.

Lily's Home Unbreakable Poolside Acrylic Stemless Wine Glasses

Amazon

If you plan to host outdoor gatherings this spring, you need these plastic shatterproof glasses. The set of four stemless wine tumblers includes yellow, pink, blue, and orange cups. They’re made of BPA-free plastic and hold up to 14 ounces of liquid. According to the brand, the tumblers look like they’re actually made of glass while being much sturdier.

To buy: $20 (was $30); amazon.com.

Nordic Ware Baby Bunny Cakelet

Amazon

You can’t get any cuter than this baby rabbit cake pan. It has six bunny molds with a capacity of 4.5 cups and is made of cast aluminum that evenly heats as it bakes. The nonstick coating makes it easy to remove the bunnies and to clean the pan.

To buy: $35 (was $52); amazon.com.

Carved Wooden Cookie Mold

Amazon

Bake festive Easter cookies with these egg- and bunny-shaped molds. The cookie stamps are made of smooth beech wood that are carved with designs, so all you have to do is roll your dough into the mold, then release the dough from it, clean up the edges, and bake. In addition to cookies, you can use them to make muffins, chocolate, biscuits, and more that your family and guests will love.

To buy: $15; amazon.com.

Maison d' Hermine Table Cover

Amazon

This floral tablecloth will bring the spring vibes to your kitchen while protecting your table from spills. The 100 percent cotton cover comes in a variety of sizes and shapes for small, large, square, round, and rectangular tables. It’s also machine washable and dryer-safe for effortless cleanup. The tablecloth has garnered more than 6,700 perfect Amazon ratings because customers love it so much.

To buy: From $37; amazon.com.

Xonor Mini Fake Hydrangea Flowers

Amazon

These realistic-looking hydrangeas are made of silk and plastic to last far longer than real flowers. The pack of four comes in blue, pink, white, and green mini ceramic vases, and each pot contains five flower heads with green leaves. They’ll look great on display in any room of your house all year round.

To buy: $29; amazon.com.

Lamorgift Rose Gold Votive Candle Holders

Amazon

Brighten up your dinner party with this set of 12 adorable rose gold votive candle holders. The speckled outside allows light to shine through to add even more light, and you can even place LED candles inside if you don’t want to worry about flames. The votive holders would make a fantastic housewarming gift, and shoppers have said they’ve even given them out as bridal shower gifts and included them in holiday gift bags.

To buy: $23; amazon.com.