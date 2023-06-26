I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here's Every Early Prime Day Deal I’m Getting to Beat the Rush

And it’s all $50 and under.

By
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern

Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Editor-Loved Early Prime Day Deals (I Shop Amazon for a Living) tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Jessica Leigh Mattern

Prime Day is returning this summer, but you don’t have to wait until its official kickoff on July 11 to start saving. 

Amazon released tons of early Prime Day deals, and as Real Simple’s resident shopping expert, I know that I shouldn’t pass up this chance to beat the rush. I’m using these advanced sales to get everything I need for summer, plus a few upgrades for my home and wardrobe—and everything in my cart is now $50 or less. 

Editor-Loved Early Prime Day Deals

Now that summer is here, I’ve been eyeing some new sunglasses, searching for ice cube trays, and researching outdoor grills. My outdoor space is pretty small and my budget is tight, which is why I’m opting for Cuisinart’s space-saving portable charcoal grill. The now-$28 find takes up almost no space, it’s easy to move, and it’s simple enough for a grilling beginner like me. 

It’s racked up more than 8,000 five-star ratings so far from owners who love its convenience and portability. Besides its small size and affordable price tag, I like that it’s both a grill and smoker in one, ensuring that I can achieve grill marks on my burgers and veggies one day and then use it to get perfectly smoked chicken, brisket, and salmon the next. 

Amazon Prime Day Cuisinart CCG190RB Inch BBQ, 14" x 14" x 15", Portable Charcoal Grill, 14" (Red)

Amazon

To buy: $28 (was $40); amazon.com.

ChinFun ruffle swimwear sarong is another summer purchase that’s been added to my cart. I already own the swimwear bottom in black, and I love it so much that I want it in at least one more color. Unlike some swimsuit cover ups and sarongs that are not water-friendly, this one is made in a bathing suit material, meaning you can wear it in the pool, ocean, and lake. I like that its design gives me a little more coverage than your typical cheeky bikini bottom and that I don’t have to remove layers of clothes before diving in. 

The wrap skirt comes in 35 colors and prints and its tie waist makes it completely adjustable. And as a bonus, its genius material offers 50+ UV sun protection. The cute find has earned more than 2,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers call it “very flattering” and “the best” piece of swimwear they’ve ever purchased. 

Amazon Prime Day ChinFun Women's Ruffle Sarongs Beach Wrap Cover Up

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $40), amazon.com.

And while Prime Day is always a great time to save on higher ticket items, like Le Creuset cookware and Apple AirPods, it’s also an ideal time to stock up on basics. I always wait to grab staples, like my favorite mascara, until they’re on sale. 

California Design Den’s organic cotton sheet set is another essential I’m grabbing while it’s on sale. I recently upgraded my mattress, so I’m getting some new sheets to dress it. This now-$50 set comes with everything I need in materials that will help me sleep better at night.

I always prefer sheets that are made from natural materials, like cotton or bamboo viscose, because they are inherently more breathable and more comfortable for a hot sleeper like me. What’s more, this set is certified organic and the materials meet the OEKO-TEX standard 100, which means they’re free of harmful chemicals.

Amazon Prime Day California Design Den 100% Organic Cotton Sheets for Queen Size Bed

Amazon

To buy: $50 (was $56); amazon.com.

And these markdowns are just the start. There are even more editor-loved Amazon finds on sale that I’ve purchased and shared with Real Simple readers in the past, including the plate-bowl hybrid “blates” that I can’t stop raving about.

More Editor-Loved Deals

If you’re hoping to get a head start and beat the Prime Day frenzy, you can browse the complete assortment of markdowns through Amazon’s deal hub or browse more editor-loved finds below. 

Amazon Prime Day L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara, Voluptuous

Amazon

To buy: $17 (was $26); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day SOJOS Trendy Sunglasses for Women and Men

Amazon

To buy: $15 (was $20); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Craig Frames 314GD 11 x 17 Inch Ornate Gold Picture Frame Matted to Display an 8 x 12 Inch Photo

Amazon

To buy: $31 (was $36); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Lands' End Women's Relaxed Supima Cotton Short Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $35); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Round Ice Cube Tray with Lid & Bin Ice Ball Maker Mold for Freezer

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $30); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day VILONG,Desk Edge Power Strip with 4 USB Port Removable Clamp

Amazon

To buy: $31 (was $37); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day BETHEBEST 1.6 Gallon Small Step Trash Can with Lid,Compact Rectangular

Amazon

To buy: $30 with coupon (was $36); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day BAGSMART Gym Bag for Women, Carry on Weekender Overnight Bag,

Amazon

To buy: $33 (was $40); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Queenoris Woven Bag for Women, Vegan Leather Tote Bag

Amazon

To buy: $60 with coupon (was $70); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Sweese Pasta Bowls, 22 Ounce Salad White Serving Bowls Set of 6

Amazon

To buy: $27 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day quare Wine Glasses Set of 4 - Crystal Wine Glasses 14oz

Amazon

To buy: $38 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Matte Gold Silverware Set, Satin Finish 20-Piece Stainless

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $32); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories: 3-Stage Knife Sharpener Helps

Amazon

To buy: $16 (was $30); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day PRETTYGARDEN Women's Chiffon Blouse Solid Color Long

Amazon

To buy: $33 (was $41); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Holikme 4Pack Drill Brush Power Scrubber Cleaning Brush Extended

Amazon

To buy: $7 (was $13); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer

Amazon

To buy: $18 (was $30); amazon.com

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

DEXI Bathroom Rug Mat Tout
Shoppers Love This Absorbent Bath Mat That ‘Stays in Place,’ and It’s Only $20
MMLaFleur Dress Roundup Tout
Shoppers ‘Love Everything About’ This Brand’s Easy-to-Wear Dresses—and They’re All on Sale With Our Code
Home Soft Goods One-Off: Bath Mat Deal TOUT
These Bath Mats Look ‘Expensive and Chic,’ but You Can Score the Set of 2 for Just $35
Related Articles
The 50 Best Deals This June at Amazon Tout
These Are the 50 Best Amazon Deals to Kick Off Summer
Amazon Prime Day Casual Wedding Guest Dresses Under $75 Roundup Tout
These Are the Casual Wedding Guest Dresses You Can Actually Wear Beyond the Ceremony—All on Sale
Amazon Prime Day Maxi Dresses Under $50 Tout
Don’t Wait for Prime Day! These Stylish Maxi Dresses Are Already on Sale—Up to 71% Off
Amazon Prime Day Down to Earth Decor Roundup Tout
This Amazon Home Decor Hub Is Filled With Calming and Cozy Discounted Finds Up to 47% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Grilling supplies Prime Day Deal Roundup Tout
Shop Grill Pans, Tools, Meat Shredders, and More to Have the Perfect Cookout This Summer—Starting at $9
Amazon Weekly 30 Deal Roundup Summer Savings Tout
The 30 Best Finds From Amazon’s Summer Savings Event, Up to 52% Off
Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa 3 Piece Chat Set Tout
Amazon Is Already Dropping Deals on Outdoor Furniture, String Lights, and More Before Prime Day—Up to 78% Off
Amazon Prime Day Announcement/Roundup Tout
Amazon Just Released the Official Dates for Prime Day 2023, and These Are the Need-to-Know Details
Amazon best-selling dress Prime Day One-Off Deal Tout
Amazon’s Best-Selling Tennis Dress Is on Sale for Up to 32% Off Weeks Before Prime Day
Sleeping Pillow One-Off PD Tout
Woah, These Best-Selling ‘Luxury Hotel Pillows’ With 22,400+ Five-Star Ratings Are $25 Before Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Fashion Item Roundup Under $50 Tout
Step Into Summer With These Comfy and Stylish Pants That Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Space-Saving Furniture Roundup Tout
The Clever Space-Saving Furniture Deals Happening Weeks Before Amazon Prime Day—Up to 72% Off
Amazon Prime Day Bra Roundup Tout
Shop Fast: These Best-Selling Wireless Bras Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day, Starting at $8
Amazon Prime Day Wireless Bra Tout
The Soft and Comfortable Wireless Bra That Feels ‘Better Than Wearing Pajamas’ Is 63% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Customer-Loved Summer Shoes Tout
Steve Madden, Sperry, and More Customer Most-Loved Shoes Are on Sale for Up to 55% Off Before Prime Day
Ilia Friends And Family Sale Tout
Ilia's Sitewide Sale Is Filled With Best-Selling and Editor-Loved Minimalist Beauty and Skincare for Summer