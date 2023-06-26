I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here's Every Early Prime Day Deal I’m Getting to Beat the Rush

Prime Day is returning this summer, but you don’t have to wait until its official kickoff on July 11 to start saving.

Amazon released tons of early Prime Day deals, and as Real Simple’s resident shopping expert, I know that I shouldn’t pass up this chance to beat the rush. I’m using these advanced sales to get everything I need for summer, plus a few upgrades for my home and wardrobe—and everything in my cart is now $50 or less.

Editor-Loved Early Prime Day Deals

Now that summer is here, I’ve been eyeing some new sunglasses, searching for ice cube trays, and researching outdoor grills. My outdoor space is pretty small and my budget is tight, which is why I’m opting for Cuisinart’s space-saving portable charcoal grill. The now-$28 find takes up almost no space, it’s easy to move, and it’s simple enough for a grilling beginner like me.

It’s racked up more than 8,000 five-star ratings so far from owners who love its convenience and portability. Besides its small size and affordable price tag, I like that it’s both a grill and smoker in one, ensuring that I can achieve grill marks on my burgers and veggies one day and then use it to get perfectly smoked chicken, brisket, and salmon the next.

ChinFun ruffle swimwear sarong is another summer purchase that’s been added to my cart. I already own the swimwear bottom in black, and I love it so much that I want it in at least one more color. Unlike some swimsuit cover ups and sarongs that are not water-friendly, this one is made in a bathing suit material, meaning you can wear it in the pool, ocean, and lake. I like that its design gives me a little more coverage than your typical cheeky bikini bottom and that I don’t have to remove layers of clothes before diving in.

The wrap skirt comes in 35 colors and prints and its tie waist makes it completely adjustable. And as a bonus, its genius material offers 50+ UV sun protection. The cute find has earned more than 2,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers call it “very flattering” and “the best” piece of swimwear they’ve ever purchased.

And while Prime Day is always a great time to save on higher ticket items, like Le Creuset cookware and Apple AirPods, it’s also an ideal time to stock up on basics. I always wait to grab staples, like my favorite mascara, until they’re on sale.

California Design Den’s organic cotton sheet set is another essential I’m grabbing while it’s on sale. I recently upgraded my mattress, so I’m getting some new sheets to dress it. This now-$50 set comes with everything I need in materials that will help me sleep better at night.

I always prefer sheets that are made from natural materials, like cotton or bamboo viscose, because they are inherently more breathable and more comfortable for a hot sleeper like me. What’s more, this set is certified organic and the materials meet the OEKO-TEX standard 100, which means they’re free of harmful chemicals.

And these markdowns are just the start. There are even more editor-loved Amazon finds on sale that I’ve purchased and shared with Real Simple readers in the past, including the plate-bowl hybrid “blates” that I can’t stop raving about.

More Editor-Loved Deals

If you’re hoping to get a head start and beat the Prime Day frenzy, you can browse the complete assortment of markdowns through Amazon’s deal hub or browse more editor-loved finds below.

