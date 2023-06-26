Style I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here's Every Early Prime Day Deal I’m Getting to Beat the Rush And it’s all $50 and under. By Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 26, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Jessica Leigh Mattern Prime Day is returning this summer, but you don’t have to wait until its official kickoff on July 11 to start saving. Amazon released tons of early Prime Day deals, and as Real Simple’s resident shopping expert, I know that I shouldn’t pass up this chance to beat the rush. I’m using these advanced sales to get everything I need for summer, plus a few upgrades for my home and wardrobe—and everything in my cart is now $50 or less. Editor-Loved Early Prime Day Deals L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara Two-Pack, $17 (was $26) Sojos Metal Frame Round Sunglasses, $15 (was $20) Craig Frames Ornate Matted Frame, $31 (was $36) Lands’ End Relaxed Supima Cotton T-Shirt, $21 (was $35) Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill, $28 (was $40) Wibimen Round Ice Cube Tray Set, $20 (was $30) Vilong USB Outlet Power Strip, $31 (was $37) California Design Den Organic Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $50 (was $56) ChinFun Ruffle Swimwear Sarong, $26 (was $40) Bethebest Small Step Trash Can, $30 with coupon (was $36) Bagsmart Weekend Duffel Bag, $33 (was $40) Queenoris Woven Vegan Leather Handbag, $60 with coupon (was $70) Now that summer is here, I’ve been eyeing some new sunglasses, searching for ice cube trays, and researching outdoor grills. My outdoor space is pretty small and my budget is tight, which is why I’m opting for Cuisinart’s space-saving portable charcoal grill. The now-$28 find takes up almost no space, it’s easy to move, and it’s simple enough for a grilling beginner like me. I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are My 15 Favorite Finds of 2023 So Far It’s racked up more than 8,000 five-star ratings so far from owners who love its convenience and portability. Besides its small size and affordable price tag, I like that it’s both a grill and smoker in one, ensuring that I can achieve grill marks on my burgers and veggies one day and then use it to get perfectly smoked chicken, brisket, and salmon the next. Amazon To buy: $28 (was $40); amazon.com. ChinFun ruffle swimwear sarong is another summer purchase that’s been added to my cart. I already own the swimwear bottom in black, and I love it so much that I want it in at least one more color. Unlike some swimsuit cover ups and sarongs that are not water-friendly, this one is made in a bathing suit material, meaning you can wear it in the pool, ocean, and lake. I like that its design gives me a little more coverage than your typical cheeky bikini bottom and that I don’t have to remove layers of clothes before diving in. The wrap skirt comes in 35 colors and prints and its tie waist makes it completely adjustable. And as a bonus, its genius material offers 50+ UV sun protection. The cute find has earned more than 2,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers call it “very flattering” and “the best” piece of swimwear they’ve ever purchased. Amazon To buy: $26 (was $40), amazon.com. And while Prime Day is always a great time to save on higher ticket items, like Le Creuset cookware and Apple AirPods, it’s also an ideal time to stock up on basics. I always wait to grab staples, like my favorite mascara, until they’re on sale. California Design Den’s organic cotton sheet set is another essential I’m grabbing while it’s on sale. I recently upgraded my mattress, so I’m getting some new sheets to dress it. This now-$50 set comes with everything I need in materials that will help me sleep better at night. I always prefer sheets that are made from natural materials, like cotton or bamboo viscose, because they are inherently more breathable and more comfortable for a hot sleeper like me. What’s more, this set is certified organic and the materials meet the OEKO-TEX standard 100, which means they’re free of harmful chemicals. Amazon To buy: $50 (was $56); amazon.com. And these markdowns are just the start. There are even more editor-loved Amazon finds on sale that I’ve purchased and shared with Real Simple readers in the past, including the plate-bowl hybrid “blates” that I can’t stop raving about. More Editor-Loved Deals Sweese Pasta Bowl Set, $27 with coupon (was $40) Elixir Glassware Square Wine Glass Set, $38 with coupon (was $40) Sharecook Matte Gold Silverware Set, $26 (was $32) Kitchellence Three-Stage Knife Sharpener, $16 (was $30) PrettyGarden Chiffon Button Down Blouse, $33 (was $41) Holikme Drill Scrubbing Brush Set, $7 (was $13) Kizen Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer, $18 (was $30) If you’re hoping to get a head start and beat the Prime Day frenzy, you can browse the complete assortment of markdowns through Amazon’s deal hub or browse more editor-loved finds below. Amazon To buy: $17 (was $26); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $15 (was $20); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $31 (was $36); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $21 (was $35); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $20 (was $30); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $31 (was $37); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $30 with coupon (was $36); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $33 (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $60 with coupon (was $70); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $27 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $38 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $26 (was $32); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $16 (was $30); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $33 (was $41); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $7 (was $13); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $18 (was $30); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Shoppers Love This Absorbent Bath Mat That ‘Stays in Place,’ and It’s Only $20 Shoppers ‘Love Everything About’ This Brand’s Easy-to-Wear Dresses—and They’re All on Sale With Our Code These Bath Mats Look ‘Expensive and Chic,’ but You Can Score the Set of 2 for Just $35