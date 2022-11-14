These Early Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up

It seems like we were gearing up for Amazon's second Prime Day just yesterday, and now there’s another significant savings event on the horizon. Black Friday deals are starting unprecedently early this year, so you don't have to wait until Friday, November 25 to take advantage of stellar discounts. We have officially entered the holiday shopping season, and major retailers like Amazon have quietly slashed prices on thousands of items.

Whether you're trying to stock up on household essentials to get you through Thanksgiving gatherings or you're looking to cross some people off your gift list, you won't be disappointed by the slew of early deals that have recently popped up. Now’s the time to get ahead with Amazon's steep discounts—especially if you’ve been eyeing a robot vacuum.

We've spotted some of the best bargains of the year on robot vacuums during this sale, so you can save hundreds of dollars on best-sellers and customer favorites from major brands like iRobot, Samsung, Eufy, and iLife.

The Top 10 Best Robot Vacuum Deals

Vacuuming is a chore that few of us look forward to, but nonetheless, it has to be done. That’s why robot vacuum cleaners have become increasingly popular over the past few years—they save us time and energy that we could use to perfect our turkey recipes and pies instead. So, leave the vacuuming to these clever little pros and get back to enjoying the holiday season.

Amazon dropped prices on hundreds of robot vacuum models that can make your housekeeping routine hassle-free. They can easily navigate your home, follow voice commands, and some of them even have mopping capabilities, ensuring you have some backup when handling household spills.

Something even more tedious and time-consuming than our least favorite chore (vacuuming, of course)? Wading through the sea of deals to find the ones worth nabbing. Fortunately, we did the work for you and rummaged through Amazon’s early Black Friday sales to carefully select the 10 best robot vacuum deals worth your consideration, starting at $115.

Keep scrolling to check out our top robot vacuum picks for every budget.

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: $249 (was $600); amazon.com.

The Samsung Jet Bot easily turns into your little cleaning assistant thanks to the detailed cleaning reports it can send right to your phone, so you always know your floors are tidy. It also identifies surfaces to adjust suction power without you having to lift a finger. You can even set up no-go zones to keep your bot away from specific areas and rooms.

iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: $130 with coupon (was $160); amazon.com.

Real Simple editors voted this model the Best Budget Robot Vacuum for Carpet for a reason. It is the most affordable model we found when scouring Amazon and is comparable to models twice its price. This machine never got stuck during testing, evaded obstacles quickly, and worked quietly.

iLife V80 Max Robot Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: $175 with coupon (was $280); amazon.com.

iLife’s handy V80 Max robot vacuum works with Alexa as well as its own app to make sprucing up as simple as possible. The device uses a genius path mode to ensure maximum coverage while on the go, and the large capacity dustbin means you’ll be emptying your robot vac less frequently.

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: $411 (was $600); amazon.com.

If you’ve been searching for a robot vacuum that can tackle carpets as well as it does hard flooring, then look no further. You can control it through a remote or on your phone to clean up immediate accidents, and the device will avoid obstacles like cords and pet waste. Once your Roomba maps out your home, it can move around your home smoothly and accurately.

iMartine Robot Vacuum and Mop

Amazon

To buy: $150 with coupon (was $190); amazon.com.

This top-selling model is another impressive budget-friendly option backed by over 3,000 five-star ratings. According to one shopper, the iMartine Robot Vacuum “completely cleans into corners, edges, and crevices.” Never miss a spot again. Use the app to start it up, or use its voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant for a completely hands-free cleaning experience—it even charges itself, so you can basically turn it on and forget about it.

Tikom G8000 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: $160 with coupon (was $300); amazon.com.

For a more personalized housekeeping solution, you’ll enjoy the options available with the Tikom G8000. This vacuum also allows for control via app, voice, and remote, and features three cleaning modes to suit any mopping need. It also has four sweeping modes: Spot cleaning, smart cleaning, edge cleaning, and manual cleaning, so that it can get into every little nook and cranny.

Neato D9 Intelligent Robot Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: $300 (was $500); amazon.com.

The Neato D9’s innovative ‘D’ shape allows the robot to get closer to walls and edges and uses an extra wide brush to pick up debris from hard floors and carpeted floors and rugs. It uses LaserSmart technology to quickly navigate your home for precise maintenance with a filter that seals in 99.5 percent of allergens.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop

Amazon

To buy: $500 with coupon (was $700); amazon.com.

If you’re a pet owner tired of constantly vacuuming your carpet, then the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ is the model for you. Not only does it suck up everything, but it can even help with spills. It won’t replace your mop anytime soon, but it will do the heavy lifting on sticky messes. The auto-empty station is an excellent addition to help streamline your cleaning routine.

Eufy BoostIQ 11S RoboVac

Amazon

To buy: $130 (was $200); amazon.com.

The original slim Robovac is powerful yet quiet and is only 2.85 inches thick, enabling it to clean under most furniture, where dust and debris usually linger. The drop-sensing technology means you don’t have to worry about it if your home has stairs. It also has a 100-minute runtime between charges, making it one of the most reliable and efficient options.

Roborock E5 Mop and Robot Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: $220 with coupon (was $360); amazon.com.

The Roborock E5 is a solid mop and vacuum combo that will save you $140. The mop system allows you to clean up to 1,620 square feet at a time by adjusting the water flow. The bot tracks every move it makes through its dual gyroscopes, so it will always start cleaning where it left off after recharging. It also uses a ‘Z’ pattern to thoroughly clean.