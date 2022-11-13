Get Your Home Holiday-Ready With These Stylish Home Decor Pieces—All on Sale Ahead of Black Friday

Think ornaments, candles, throw pillows, wreaths, and more up to 58 percent off.

By
Sanah Faroke
Published on November 13, 2022 06:00AM EST

Best Early BF Holiday Home Decor Deals
Photo:

Amazon

Getting your home ready for the holidays usually requires lugging out all your old decorations from the attic or basement. However, if you’re tired of using the same pieces year after year, you might want to invest in a few new decorations that’ll jazz up your home ahead of the big holiday season. And we did the hard work to find everything you need at a great price because these picks are all on sale up to 58 percent off. 

No matter which holidays you celebrate, there’s something on this list that’ll help make your space merry and bright. We’re talking classic garlands and Christmas trees as well as knit stockings and LED candles starting at $11. You’ll also find versatile picks that are ideal to use right now before Thanksgiving and take you well into the new year.  

While there will certainly be jaw-dropping deals happening on Black Friday, you don’t have to wait until November 25 to score big. That’s because Amazon is already cutting prices on holiday decorations perfect for your front door, foyer, living room, and beyond. Read: Now’s the time to shop for stylish pieces before items start selling out or go back to their original price. 

Browse through our list below for the best classy holiday home decor sales happening at Amazon now. 

Early Black Friday Holiday Home Decor Deals

A holiday wreath will welcome guests as soon as they step foot on your porch, and this festive one from National Tree Company is a top contender. It has more than 2,100 five-star ratings from shoppers who love it and confirm that it looks realistic and the leaves fluff up nicely. The wreath is already lit right out of the box and is adorned with pine cones, berries, and frosted pine tips. Right now, you can get it on sale for $40. 

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $60); amazon.com.

With cozy elements in tow, these decorative pieces will make your living room a refuge from the cold. Think home decor like textured blankets, warm gold accents, and fluffy carpeting to name a few. However, if you want to just add a pop of holiday cheer to your couch without spending a fortune, check out these corduroy throw pillowcase covers that are jolly red and ultra soft. These have a ribbed texture and slip right over your existing throw cushions. 

MIULEE Pack of 2, Corduroy Soft Soild Decorative Square

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $21); amazon.com.

And while everything should look aesthetically pleasing, a lit candle can tie everything together for a cheery ambiance all around. This cozy and stylish candle from small business Sweet Water Decor is a shopper favorite racking in more than 1,500 five-star ratings. You can get it in this Merry and Bright scent that has notes of nutmeg, clove, and balsam, or go for something more sweet like the Hot Cocoa and Peppermint option. 

Sweet Water Decor Merry and Bright Candle | Fir, Nutmeg

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $24); amazon.com.

Lastly, you can’t shop for Christmas decorations without adding something to your tree. This classic snowflake ornament set from Lenox is a must for a farmhouse or traditional Christmas tree. Each one is made of porcelain and has a white exterior along with a different design for each—just like real snowflakes! Get the set of three for $24 now. 

Lenox Mini Snowflake 3-Piece Ornament Set

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $30); amazon.com.

There are tons more holiday decor deals happening ahead of Black Friday this weekend. Browse through the list below to score them now. 

Mini Christmas Tree, Small Pine Tree with Wooden Bases

Amazon

To buy: $11 (was $14); amazon.com.

Candlestick Holders Taper Candle Holders, Set of 3

Amazon

To buy: $20 with coupon (was $24); amazon.com.

HYGGEISM Two Tier Tray Distressed Wood 2 Tiered Serving Tray

Amazon

To buy: $33 (was $70); amazon.com.

National Tree Company 7-Foot Dunhill Fir Artificial Christmas Tree Sale

Amazon

To buy: $130 (was $310); amazon.com.

Cullaby Vintage Red Truck Decor 6.7 Inches

Amazon

To buy: $17 (was $20); amazon.com.

Kurt S. Adler 16-Inch Wooden Gingerbread Christmas Nutcracker

Amazon

To buy: $55 (was $105); amazon.com.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Christmas Garland

Amazon

To buy: $45 (was $70); amazon.com.

OurWarm Cable Knit Christmas Stocking Four-Pack
Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $25); amazon.com.

Comenzar Flickering Candles displayed with remote

Amazon

To buy: $21 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com.

