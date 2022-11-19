Surprise! Amazon Has Jaw-Dropping Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Micheal Kors, and More—Up to 83% Off

Score huge before Black Friday even starts.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 19, 2022 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals Under $50 Tout

Chances are you’ve sent out your RSVPs and made plans with loved ones for every weekend until the beginning of next year. With so many social engagements to attend, you just might need a few new wardrobe items to wear for all your holiday gatherings including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and beyond. Good thing there are so many cute fashion pieces marked down right now, like fall dresses, comfy sweaters, jeans, and more—all on sale for under $50 at Amazon.

Sure, Black Friday is the big kahuna when it comes to sales for electronics, smart home devices, and other big-ticket items, but fashion can get expensive, too. That’s why saving on stylish essentials ahead of the holidays is crucial, especially when there are deals like these happening on Amazon. 

Right now, you can score major discounts on everything in your closet, like clothes, shoes, and fun accessories. And most of which are from brands you know and love. We’re talking on-sale fashion picks from Levi’s, Gloria Vanderbilt, Calvin Klein, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and more for up to 83 percent off. While it’s true some of the best deals happen on November 25, there’s a possibility these jaw-dropping deals won’t still be live next week, so get ‘em while they’re hot.

Early Black Friday Under-$50 Fashion Deals

Now that it’s finally starting to feel like fall, it’s time to get out the sweaters. But if all you have are hoodies, we’ll do you one better with this stylish ruffle knit sweater top that’s soft, pretty, and comfy. It has more than 1,600 five-star ratings, comes in 27 gorgeous colors, and is on sale and has a coupon, bringing the price down to $41. 

BTFBM Women's Sweaters Casual Long Sleeve Button Down Crew Neck Ruffle Knit Pullover Sweater Tops Solid Color Striped

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $54); amazon.com.

However, you can’t go wrong with a relaxed sweater for self-care days, and this crew sweatshirt from Hanes is the one to get. The classic crewneck has a plush fleece lining and is made with stretchy materials perfect for your next binge watching session. And right now, it’s $8. 

Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt

To buy: $8 (was $18); amazon.com.

If you’re looking for inspo for your Thanksgiving gathering(s), might we suggest a classy dress that’s super cute and functional, like this option from Tobrief. The dress checks all the boxes: It has lantern-style long-sleeves for warmth, a relaxed fit with a tie-waist for a put-together appearance, and it comes in so many autumnal colors including dark green, burnt orange, and caramel. 

Tobrief Women's Fall Winter Long Lantern Sleeve Knit Short Dress Tie Waist Sweater Dress

To buy: $30 (was $46); amazon.com.

But if you don’t live in a cold-climate place, opt for this flowy midi dress that gives off the fall vibes without making you sweat. And the great thing is you can also wear this on warmer spring and summer days, too. The midi dress is available in 31 colors, but since it’s 50 percent off right now, might as well treat yourself to two. 

BTFBM Women's Casual Dresses Long Sleeve Wrap V Neck Floral Print Bohemian Swing A-Line Pleated Hem Midi Dress with Belt

To buy: $27 (was $54); amazon.com

And because no outfit is complete without the right accessories, you’ve got to check out these top-notch fashion deals as well. One prime example is this pretty Kate Spade canvas tote. It has a gorgeous watercolor floral appearance and is thick enough to carry around heavy items, like say books, your laptop, or even your groceries. Think of this as your newest go-to errand bag, particularly because you won’t want to put it down.

Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket

To buy: $27 (was $35); amazon.com.

Plus, just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean you shouldn’t protect your eyes. These Michael Kors sunglasses are the perfect balance between style and function. They provide UV protection and have this cool brown hue on the lenses for an interesting twist on the classic black frame sunnies.  

Michael Kors Women's Chelsea Aviator

To buy: $37 (was $99); amazon.com.

These are just a few of the fashion deals on sale this weekend—there are tons more below! Just scroll through the rest of our list for the best early Black Friday fashion deals under $50… while they last. 

Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

To buy: $32 (was $98); amazon.com.

Dearfoams Victoria Genuine Shearling Moccasin with Tie

To buy: $35 (was $84); amazon.com.

Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Amanda Classic High Rise Tapered Jean

To buy: $8 (was $48); amazon.com.

Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirts Boyfriend Long Sleeve Oversized Blouses Tops

To buy: $28 (was $46); amazon.com.

MEROKEETY Womens Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigans Chunky Knit Draped Sweaters Outwear

To buy: $33 (was $50); amazon.com.

WHITE MOUNTAIN Women's Thoughtful Ankle Boot

To buy: $22 (was $89); amazon.com.

Calvin Klein Women's Constant Strapless Bra

To buy: $25 (was $42); amazon.com.

ANRABESS Women Turtleneck Long Sleeve Knit Stretchable Elasticity Slim Sweater Bodycon Mini Sweater Dress

Amazon

To buy: $41 with coupon (was $67); amazon.com.

Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

To buy: $23 (was $70); amazon.com.

Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Amanda Classic High Rise Tapered Jean

To buy: $20 (was $48); amazon.com.

More Black Friday Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Early BF Fall Dress Roundup
Deal Alert! These Stylish Fall Dresses Are on Sale Early Ahead of Amazon’s Black Friday Sale
25 Best Teaser Deals Tout
The 25 Best Teaser Deals You Can Get Now at Amazon—a Week Before Black Friday Officially Begins
Best Early BF Holiday Home Decor Deals
Get Your Home Holiday-Ready With These Stylish Home Decor Pieces—All on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
Early BFCM Deal: Travel Item Roundup tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Holiday Travel Essentials Ahead of Black Friday—and These Are the Best Ones to Shop
Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover
Surprise! Amazon Just Dropped Some Exciting Early Black Friday Beauty Deals—and Prices Start at $3
Amazon Prime dress roundup
It’s Not Too Late! You Can Still Score Deals on Stylish Fall Dresses During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Outlet Fall Dress Post-PEAS Deals Tout
Save Up to 91% on Pretty Fall Dresses in This Hidden Outlet Days After Amazon’s October Prime Day
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans Tout
These Amazon Fall Wardrobe Must-Haves Are Up to 62% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Holiday Beauty Haul Deals Roundup
The 35 Best (and Only) Deals You Need to Know About From Amazon’s Annual Beauty Sale
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Tout
The 75 Absolute Best Deals From Amazon’s First Ever Prime Early Access Sale
Early Editor-Loved Prime Event Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living—and Here Are the 10 Deals I’m Getting Ahead of Its Prime Early Access Sale
Comfy Bra Deals
There Are So Many Comfortable Bras on Sale This Black Friday—Here Are 13 Worth Shopping
Best Black Friday Amazon Deal
Amazon Put Thousands of Items on Sale for Black Friday—and These Are the 50 Best Deals
Early Black Friday Editor Loved Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I’m Buying From Its Early Black Friday Sale
Early Black Friday Bed Sheets Deals Roundup
Amazon, Brooklinen, and Wayfair All Have Deals on Bed Sheets for Up to 70% Off
Early Robot Vacuum Deals Tout
These Early Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up