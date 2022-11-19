Surprise! Amazon Has Jaw-Dropping Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Micheal Kors, and More—Up to 83% Off

Chances are you’ve sent out your RSVPs and made plans with loved ones for every weekend until the beginning of next year. With so many social engagements to attend, you just might need a few new wardrobe items to wear for all your holiday gatherings including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and beyond. Good thing there are so many cute fashion pieces marked down right now, like fall dresses, comfy sweaters, jeans, and more—all on sale for under $50 at Amazon.

Sure, Black Friday is the big kahuna when it comes to sales for electronics, smart home devices, and other big-ticket items, but fashion can get expensive, too. That’s why saving on stylish essentials ahead of the holidays is crucial, especially when there are deals like these happening on Amazon.

Right now, you can score major discounts on everything in your closet, like clothes, shoes, and fun accessories. And most of which are from brands you know and love. We’re talking on-sale fashion picks from Levi’s, Gloria Vanderbilt, Calvin Klein, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and more for up to 83 percent off. While it’s true some of the best deals happen on November 25, there’s a possibility these jaw-dropping deals won’t still be live next week, so get ‘em while they’re hot.

Early Black Friday Under-$50 Fashion Deals

Now that it’s finally starting to feel like fall, it’s time to get out the sweaters. But if all you have are hoodies, we’ll do you one better with this stylish ruffle knit sweater top that’s soft, pretty, and comfy. It has more than 1,600 five-star ratings, comes in 27 gorgeous colors, and is on sale and has a coupon, bringing the price down to $41.

To buy: $35 with coupon (was $54); amazon.com.

However, you can’t go wrong with a relaxed sweater for self-care days, and this crew sweatshirt from Hanes is the one to get. The classic crewneck has a plush fleece lining and is made with stretchy materials perfect for your next binge watching session. And right now, it’s $8.

To buy: $8 (was $18); amazon.com.

If you’re looking for inspo for your Thanksgiving gathering(s), might we suggest a classy dress that’s super cute and functional, like this option from Tobrief. The dress checks all the boxes: It has lantern-style long-sleeves for warmth, a relaxed fit with a tie-waist for a put-together appearance, and it comes in so many autumnal colors including dark green, burnt orange, and caramel.

To buy: $30 (was $46); amazon.com.

But if you don’t live in a cold-climate place, opt for this flowy midi dress that gives off the fall vibes without making you sweat. And the great thing is you can also wear this on warmer spring and summer days, too. The midi dress is available in 31 colors, but since it’s 50 percent off right now, might as well treat yourself to two.

To buy: $27 (was $54); amazon.com.

And because no outfit is complete without the right accessories, you’ve got to check out these top-notch fashion deals as well. One prime example is this pretty Kate Spade canvas tote. It has a gorgeous watercolor floral appearance and is thick enough to carry around heavy items, like say books, your laptop, or even your groceries. Think of this as your newest go-to errand bag, particularly because you won’t want to put it down.

To buy: $27 (was $35); amazon.com.

Plus, just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean you shouldn’t protect your eyes. These Michael Kors sunglasses are the perfect balance between style and function. They provide UV protection and have this cool brown hue on the lenses for an interesting twist on the classic black frame sunnies.

To buy: $37 (was $99); amazon.com.

These are just a few of the fashion deals on sale this weekend—there are tons more below! Just scroll through the rest of our list for the best early Black Friday fashion deals under $50… while they last.

To buy: $32 (was $98); amazon.com.

To buy: $35 (was $84); amazon.com.

To buy: $8 (was $48); amazon.com.



To buy: $28 (was $46); amazon.com.



To buy: $33 (was $50); amazon.com.



To buy: $22 (was $89); amazon.com.



To buy: $25 (was $42); amazon.com.



To buy: $41 with coupon (was $67); amazon.com.



To buy: $23 (was $70); amazon.com.



To buy: $20 (was $48); amazon.com.

