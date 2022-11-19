I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I’m Buying From Its Early Black Friday Sale

As a shopping reporter, it’s my job to keep tabs on sales and report on ways to save—and let me tell you, there are plenty of impressive early Black Friday deals to shop this year.

Many retailers released holiday sales earlier than ever this year, including Amazon, which has more than 24,000 early Black Friday deals available. And rather than sorting through the massive amount of markdowns, you can take a peek inside my cart. I put my expertise to use to find some of the best offers that I’m snagging now before items sell out.

Editor-Loved Early Black Friday Deals

While my Black Friday shopping tends to be focused on holiday gifts, these advanced sales come just in time for some last-minute Thanksgiving shopping. Given the amount of holiday baking I’m planning to do in the next month, I’m going to stock up on everything I need, including new cake pans.

Hiware’s springform pans, which feature removable bottoms and come with parchment paper, are perfect for creating all kinds of confections. They’ve received 24,000 five-star ratings and thousands of rave reviews, so I know they’ll be a great investment. Owners love that they’re easy to use and easy to clean thanks to their clever design that comes apart. They’re nonstick, too, and folks love them for making cake, cheesecakes, lasagna, and casseroles. You can even use them in your Instant Pot.

To buy: $10 (was $14); amazon.com.

Baking is one of my favorite hobbies and over the years, I’ve picked up one clever trick that elevates everything I make: baker boxes. This on-sale set comes with a variety of shapes and sizes, making them ideal for gifting cookies, cupcakes, brownies, cakes, and more. They’re also ideal for transporting treats to parties—and you never have to worry about getting your container back. I always stock up on these containers before the holiday party season kicks off.

To buy: $27 with coupon (was $29); amazon.com.

Black Friday sales are also an opportunity to get everything you need for winter, like coats, sweaters, and boots. After learning these Sam Edelman Garret boots were sold out at the brand’s store in my area, I was delighted to find them in-stock and marked down at Amazon. The shoes are waterproof, making them an ideal choice for rainy and snowy days, and their neutral color will go with even more than your typical black boot.

To buy: $165 (was $180); amazon.com.

And knowing that I’ll live in sweaters for months to come, I’m planning to grab my new favorite, Zesica’s chunky knit sleeve pullover, in at least one more color. The ivory sweater has become one of my go-tos for cold days, so I’m planning to invest in an equally versatile and chic shade, like the camel or forest green, while it’s discounted. It’s easy to style with jeans, skirts, and leggings, and the top’s warm and cozy feel makes the freezing weather feel a little easier to bear.

To buy: $42 with coupon (was $52); amazon.com.

And in an effort to show my skin some extra love while it’s dry and cold, I’m planning to grab a few of Modelones’ cuticle cream pens, so I can keep one in my purse and one on my nightstand. While any cuticle oil is a skin-saver this time of year, this option is even easier to apply thanks to the easy, mess-free applicator. Reviewers call it a “game changer” and “must-have,” so I can’t wait to put this one to the test.

To buy: $7 (was $8); amazon.com.

These markdowns are just the beginning of the epic savings that you can expect to launch over the next week, but knowing that shoppers will begin flocking to retailers in droves on Black Friday, now’s the time to deal hunt if you want to beat the rush and ensure that you can get everything you want before popular items sell out.

You don’t have to be a Prime member to access these savings, but subscribers (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will get complimentary shipping on eligible products. Discover more editor-loved deals below, or head to Amazon’s early Black Friday sale to see them all.

To buy: $7 (was $12); amazon.com.

To buy: $28 (was $35); amazon.com.

To buy: $40 (was $50); amazon.com.

To buy: $21 (was $30); amazon.com.