Surprise! Amazon Just Dropped Some Exciting Early Black Friday Beauty Deals—and Prices Start at $3

Published on November 7, 2022 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover
Photo:

Amazon

Black Friday 2022 is starting early for major retailers like Amazon. It may only be the second week of November, but the major retailer has already begun slashing prices and promoting stellar deals that are just as good as any day-of Black Friday discounts. The beauty department is especially filled with staggering bargains on best-selling and highly-rated items, from mascaras to powder sunscreens to hot hair tools and oral care essentials.

The start of this month is marked with the opportunity to shop for coveted makeup products and beauty tools at prices you can’t beat. Prepare your beauty arsenal for those upcoming holiday parties by picking up Urban Decay’s top-selling Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette for just $22, or indulge in some much-needed self-care with a rejuvenating mask treatment using Foreo’s UFO Mini LED device while saving 40 percent.

We get it; not every sale is worth your time, so we did the legwork and sifted through thousands of under-the-radar deals to find the most stand-out offers in the beauty department that are worth every penny. Holiday deals are happening earlier than ever, and now is the time to stock up on beauty essentials while watching your budget—or load up on fun gift options for friends and coworkers.

Check out the best beauty early Black Friday deals below.

Best Skincare Deals

Lizzo Cetaphil
Amazon.

If you're looking for a gentle night cream for acne-prone skin, reviewers recommend the Derma-E Vitamin C Intense Night Cream that’s currently on sale for 40 percent off. Another great sensitive skin formula shoppers swear by is the Burt's Bees Sensitive Solutions Calming Day Lotion, which is only $9. Wearing SPF all year round is crucial, but powder formulas make it easier to apply. Hawaiian Tropic's top-rated Mineral Powder Sunscreen Brush is super convenient for taking with you on the go, so you never forget your suncare.

Best Makeup Deals

HAUS LABORATORIES by LADY GAGA Tutti Gel-Powder All Over Rouge CASA GAGA Collection

Amazon

Holiday parties are perfect for trying new smoky eye looks and playful lip colors. Maybelline’s long-lasting Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick has 32 shades to choose from at only $7 a piece. Perfect your cat eye with NYX’s fluid Epic Ink Liner that will stay put all night long. You can round off any makeup look with the beautiful deep coral sheen from the Tutti Gel-Powder All Over Rouge. You can even snag Coty’s iconic Airspun Loose Face Powder for just $4 to keep any oil at bay.

Best Haircare Deals

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray

Amazon

Forget a standard curling iron; if you're in the market for a hot tool that will refresh your coils, give the CHI Spin N Curl Hair Tool a try while saving $40. If salon-like blowouts are more your thing, then I'm happy to tell you that you can score the Revlon One-Step 2.0 Hot Air Brush at $48. You'll also want to opt for heat protection for your tresses with CHI's timeless 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray. Don't forget to moisturize your strands with a potent nourishing mask like this one from SheaMoisture for $11 or the shopper-loved Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Mask for $13.

RELATED: Flowy Maxi Dresses Are a Must This Season, and These 12 Picks Are Up to 55% Off at Amazon

Best Beauty Tool Deals 

Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover

Amazon

Amazon has already dropped prices on some great beauty and skincare devices. Save 30 percent on hair removal products like the Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover and Flawless Legs Hair Remover. Get the Cosbeauty Face Spatula for $47 off to remove blackheads for a quick facial at home if degunking pores is your concern. Or try the PMD Pore Vacuum, which is 30 percent off and uses suction to exfoliate and pull the dirt from pores. And prep your complexion for treatments while saving $17 on the highly-rated EZBasics Ionic Facial Steamer.

Best Grooming and Personal Care Deals

Amazon 10 off 40
Amazon

Get your grooming essentials squared away for holiday travel without breaking the bank. Snag Revlon’s TikTok-famous Oil-Control Face Roller for just $12 for a limited time. You can also score the Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush for $26 (it also comes with a practical travel case). Remove your beauty looks in a flash this season with the best-selling MakeUp Eraser Cloth for $14. Don’t forget to moisturize; Hempz’s traditional Body Lotion is also on sale for $18.

More Must-Shop Deals

