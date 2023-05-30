Amazon Just Launched a Storefront of Summer-Ready Dresses, and We Found the Cutest Styles for Under $50

Including versatile styles for just about every occasion this season.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Published on May 30, 2023

Amazon Dress Edit Under $50 Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Building your summer wardrobe can quickly get expensive. Luckily, dresses are an easy fix: They are the perfect throw-on pieces that don't require too much styling and are usually versatile enough to wear on repeat. Whether you're searching for weekend coastal getaway frocks or the dreamiest wedding guest dress, replenishing your closet can add up. That's why staying on top of deals and luxe-looking affordable options is imperative.

Amazon is making it easy to find the perfect summer dress for your soirées with its latest Dress Edit storefront. It’s filled to the brim with new seasonal styles that are already garnering buzz, so we pulled 10 fabulous designs under $50 that deserve a place in your wardrobe. With most of these dresses on sale for up to 52 percent off, you can treat yourself knowing that you won't break the bank.

Check out our favorite picks below—they might look luxurious but start at just $20.

Amazon Essentials Women's Surplice Dress

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress

Amazon Essentials collection is filled with—you guessed it—wardrobe staples, and this little number is no exception. "I wasn't expecting this very basic dress to be so insanely flattering," one reviewer raved. It's available in sizes XS to 6X.

To buy: From $20 (was $25); amazon.com.

Womenâs Sleeveless Summer Flowy Printed Boho Maxi Dress

Amazon

Ostoo Sleeveless Flowy Maxi Dress

If you are attending summer weddings, you'll want an elegant yet modest style you can rely on. Shoppers say this lightweight and breathable maxi style makes them feel like a "Southern Belle." Grab it in 43 colors and patterns, from polka dots to delicate florals.

To buy: $29 (was $41); amazon.com.

VOTEPRETTY Women's Floral White V Neck Tie Front Spaghetti Strap Dress

Amazon

Votepretty V-Neck Tie Front Dress

7,000 shoppers and counting have given this flowy dress a perfect rating—plus, it's got pockets, which is always a win. The cotton polyester blend ensures it's practical and comfortable, and the front keyhole cut-out adds a sultry touch to this vacation-ready sundress.

To buy: $33 with coupon (was $56); amazon.com.

LILLUSORY Women's Casual Sleeveless Bodycon

Amazon

Lillusory Bodycon Ruched Tank Dress

This tank dress from Lillusory makes a bold statement without being too flashy. The faux wrap front design turns this tank dress into a versatile ensemble that you can quickly throw on and head out for the day, whether you're running errands or attending a cookout.

To buy: $24 (was $50); amazon.com.

Samefar Womens Ribbed Scoop Neck Sleeveless Tank Dress

Amazon

Samefar Ribbed Sleeveless Tank Dress

Samefar's tank dress includes four unique variations of its design: Long sleeves, a wrap hem, a V-neck design, and a standard halter neckline with a straight short hem. Reviewers have deemed the style "super cute," and say it feels "buttery soft."

To buy: $29; amazon.com.

ZESICA Women's 2023 Bohemian Summer Plaid Midi Dress

Amazon

Zesica Plaid Square Neck Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

If you needed an excuse to embrace the cottage core aesthetic, let it be this adorable midi style. The darling puff sleeves complement this super sweet gingham dress, and it flatters most body types thanks to its babydoll silhouette.

To buy: $42 with coupon (was $49); amazon.com.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Midi Bodycon Dress

Amazon

Prettygarden Midi Cut-Out Bodycon Dress

Get a load of this no-fuss bodycon midi dress that's easy to dress up or down. Pair it with platform sandals, sneakers, strappy heels, or flip-flops. It features a cut-out at the torso and a small side slit. Plus, shoppable in 29 bold and gorgeous colors, including two-toned designs and contrast piping.

To buy: $37 (was $41); amazon.com.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Midi Bodycon Dress

Amazon

Prettygarden One-Shoulder Tiered Midi Dress

The showstopper of the season is this one-shoulder midi piece from Prettygarden. The four-tiered style is made from a rayon lining and viscose shell, offering a "stretchy, forgiving, and very flattering" snug fit.

To buy: $45; amazon.com.

Nautica Women's Breton Stripes Sleeveless V-Neck Stretch Cotton Polo Dress

Amazon

Nautica Breton Stripes Polo Dress

Nautica is giving us a dose of seriously stylish tenniscore flair with this sporty polo dress. Featuring the signature Breton stripes, you'll want to reach for this piece for those summer days that require a casual yet on-trend outfit.

To buy: $35; amazon.com.

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Maxi

Amazon

Zesica Strapless Lace Trim Maxi Dress

This strapless number is full of thoughtful details, from the smocked bodice and flouncy A-line skirt to the crochet trim and elegant maxi length. It's serving up some beachside, vacation-ready vibes and will work perfectly over a bathing suit.

To buy: $50 (was $65); amazon.com.

