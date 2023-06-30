Home The 80 Best Fourth of July Weekend Deals Happening on Amazon—Up to 80% Off The summer shopping event of the season is here. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines and Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Published on June 30, 2023 05:00AM EDT

In This Article
View All
In This Article
Best Fourth of July Deals Overall
Fourth of July Home Deals
Fourth of July Cleaning Deals
Fourth of July Kitchen Deals
Fourth of July Outdoor Furniture Deals
Fourth of July Smart Home and Tech Deals
Fourth of July Fashion Deals
Fourth of July Beauty Deals

Photo: Real Simple / Amazon

The time to shop for summer essentials is finally here because Amazon is dropping major Fourth of July sales right now. Whether you're looking to outfit your backyard with patio furniture or revamp your closet with warm-weather staples, you'll find what you're looking for at a stellar price this weekend—all up to 80 percent off. During the holiday weekend, you’ll score huge savings on home items like living room decor, outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances, steam cleaners, and beyond. Amazon’s Fourth of July sale includes deals on top-tier tech brands like Google, Ring, and Apple—yes, that includes Apple AirPods! Plus, fashion must-haves like maxi dresses and flowy tops are marked down as well as beauty favorites from Olay, Neutrogena, and L'Oréal Paris. And the sale prices? They start at just $14. Best Fourth of July Deals Overall iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum, $210 (was $350) Apple AirPods Second Generation, $99 (was $129) Kate Spade Bailey Textured Leather Crossbody Bag, $95 (was $299) Bissell PowerFresh All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop, $130 (was $186) Shilucheng Cooling Bamboo Bed Sheet Set, $35 (was $60) J.A. Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $130 (was $345) Bissell MYAir Personal Air Purifier Pack, $100 (was $175) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $240 (was $300) Ashley Furniture Clear Ridge Nuvella Outdoor Loveseat, $429 (was $1,124) GoWise Usa 3.7-Quart Programmable Air Fryer, $55 (was $96) Amazon Just Released the Official Dates for Prime Day 2023, and These Are the Need-to-Know Details Fourth of July Home Deals Amazon During Amazon’s Fourth of July sale, discover home items that’ll elevate your living room like Ashley Furniture decor, farmhouse-style window curtains, and comfortable sofas that are up to 72 percent off. There are also deals on popular cooling bed sheets, Tempur-Pedic memory foam pillows, and HEPA air purifiers—all perfect for summer and up to 50 percent off right now. Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set, $67 (was $105) Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier, $126 (was $250) Ashley Furniture Sweed Valley Jute and Cotton Pouf, $72 (was $148) Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Symphony Pillow, $56 (was $119) Yankee Candle Classic Large Jar Wick Candle, $18 (was $31) Harritpure Rounded Wall Mirror, $30 (was $66) Soohow Modern Leather Accent Chair, $100 (was $134) Lush Decor Rosalie Farmhouse Window Curtains, $42 (was $150) Zinus Jackie Classic Sofa, $319 (was $459) Safavieh Hudson Shag Accent Rug, $86 (was $432) Fourth of July Cleaning Deals Amazon If you’re looking for some new time-saving gadgets to spruce up your cleaning routine this summer, there are several discounted products that’ll keep you from breaking a sweat. Robot vacuums, cooling fans, air purifiers, and steam cleaners are all on sale from popular brands like Dyson, Bissell, Eufy, iRobot, Yeedi, Levoit, and Shark. Let these nifty tools do the dirty work for you, so you can soak up the sun this Fourth of July. Dyson Purifier Cool TP07, $500 (was $650) Bissell Powerfresh All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop, $130 (was $186) Yeedi Self Emptying Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, $280 with coupon (was $500) Shark Steam and Scrub, $130 (was $180) Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $549 (Was $650) Pelonis Oscillating Tower Fan, $57 (was $70) Eufy Clean 11S Robot Vacuum, $200 (was $230) Bissell Myair Purifier Set of Two, $100 (was $175) Black + Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum, $29 (was $40) iRobot Roomba 621 Robot Vacuum, $190 (was $250) Fourth of July Kitchen Deals Amazon If your kitchen tools need an upgrade, look no further than these Fourth of July kitchen deals that start at just $22. Popular and best-selling cookware from Staub, Caraway, Le Creuset, and Lodge are all on sale up to 45 percent off. Plus, time-saving appliances like KitchenAid stand mixers, Ninja blenders, and Keurig coffee makers are discounted as well. And to serve it all, be sure to check out entertaining deals like charcuterie boards, wine glasses, and even Lenox dinnerware sets. Staub Cast Iron Braiser with Glass Lid, $180 (was $270) Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro with Auto-iQ Blender, $90 (was $100) Smirly Charcuterie Board Set, $35 with coupon (was $50) Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Fry Pan, $76 (was $85) KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $380 (was $450) Le Creuset Classic Cast Signature Skillet, $100 (was $120) Lodge Square Cast Iron Grill Pan, $22 (was $40) JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glass Set, $28 (was $50) Lenox Butterfly Meadow 18-Piece Dinnerware Set, $160 (was $230) Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, $60 (was $100) Fourth of July Outdoor Furniture Deals Amazon Outdoor furniture can get pricey—unless you’re shopping this Fourth of July sale. Amazon is slashing prices in half on several Ashley Furniture lounge chairs and sectional couch sets up to 54 percent off. Plus outdoor dining sets, bistro sets, and conversation sets are so cheap, you’ll want to shop them all. Ashley Furniture Cherry Point Nuvella Outdoor Four-Piece Sectional Set, $739 (was $1,100) Flamaker Four-Piece Outdoor Patio Conversation Set, $140 (was $170) Christopher Knight Home Salla Outdoor Dining Set, $689 (was $829) Sunvivi Outdoor Seven-Piece Outdoor Patio Sectional, $620 (was $800) Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa Three-Piece Chat Set, $265 (was $399) Walker Edison Vincent Six-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set, $925 (was $1,235) Keter Rio Three-Piece Resin Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $146 (was $169) Alpine Corporation Bistro Set, $89 (was $160) Christopher Knight Home Coronado Bistro Set, $228 (was $310) Ashley Furniture Clare View Outdoor Lounge Chair, $262 (was $568) Fourth of July Smart Home and Tech Deals Amazon Amazon’s Fourth Of July sale features many Apple deals that are at risk of selling out. Now is the time to snag those Apple’s Airpods Pro or Max over-the-ear headphones you’ve been eyeing while they’re up to $80 off. Apple iPads, watches, and pens are also on discount, so you can upgrade all of your gadgets at once. Plus, there are several smart devices on sale to elevate your home technology including smart thermostats, indoor cameras, and video doorbells from brands like Ring, Google Nest, and Levoit. Apple Airpods Pro Second Generation, $200 (was $250) Ring Indoor Camera, $50 (was $60) Apple Airpods Max, $480 (was $549) Kasa Smart Plug Mini Four-Pack, $40 (was $50) Google Nest Doorbell, $150 (was $180) Apple Watch Series Eight, $329 (was $399) Levoit Smart Thermostat, $91 (was $150) Apple Pencil Second Generation, $89 (was $129) Echo Auto, $35 (was $55) Apple iPad 10th Generation, $428 (was $449) Fourth of July Fashion Deals Amazon The cutest summer fashion on dresses, bags, sandals, and more all come at a serious discount for a limited time. Think elevated bags from Kate Spade and Tory Burch up to 20 percent off as well as shoes and accessories like Ray-Ban sunglasses and Steve Madden sandals. And find sales on the most fashionable maxi dresses, tie-waist options, and T-shirt dresses (with pockets)! Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag, $103 (was $128) Illusory Casual Tie Waist Summer Dress, $27 with coupon (was $50) Tory Burch Emerson Leather Tote, $208 (was $240) PrettyGarden Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $47 (was $61) Levi's 314 Shaping Straight Jeans, $26 (was $70) Steve Madden Dina Flat Sandals, $39 (was $65) Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, $115 (was $210) Micoson Puff-Sleeve Pleated Tunic Blouse, $20 (was $40) Anrabess Casual Split Maxi Dress, $37 (was $53) Ray-Ban Metal Aviator Sunglasses, $76 (was $152) Kenneth Cole Reaction Polyester Twill Computer Backpack, $70 (was $85) Fourth of July Beauty Deals Amazon Soak in the sun and savings with these popular beauty products that are on sale at Amazon. Discover sunscreens, vitamin C serums, and anti-wrinkle creams to keep your skin clear, protected, and glowing this summer. CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen, $14 (was $16)
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler, $40 (was $50)
SolaWave Four-In-One Facial Wand, $79 (was $149)
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush, $40 (was $50)
Chi Ceramic Tourmaline Curling Iron, $46 (was $60)
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Regenerating Cream, $21 (was $38)
Conair Infiniti Pro Dryer with Diffuser, $31 (was $47)
Olay Ultimate Eye Cream, $23 (was $30)
Hot Tools One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $45 (was $70)
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Pure Vitamin C, $19 (was $33) 