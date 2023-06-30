The 80 Best Fourth of July Weekend Deals Happening on Amazon—Up to 80% Off

The time to shop for summer essentials is finally here because Amazon is dropping major Fourth of July sales right now. Whether you’re looking to outfit your backyard with patio furniture or revamp your closet with warm-weather staples, you’ll find what you’re looking for at a stellar price this weekend—all up to 80 percent off.

During the holiday weekend, you’ll score huge savings on home items like living room decor, outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances, steam cleaners, and beyond. Amazon’s Fourth of July sale includes deals on top-tier tech brands like Google, Ring, and Apple—yes, that includes Apple AirPods! Plus, fashion must-haves like maxi dresses and flowy tops are marked down as well as beauty favorites from Olay, Neutrogena, and L'Oréal Paris. And the sale prices? They start at just $14.

Best Fourth of July Deals Overall

Fourth of July Home Deals

Amazon

During Amazon’s Fourth of July sale, discover home items that’ll elevate your living room like Ashley Furniture decor, farmhouse-style window curtains, and comfortable sofas that are up to 72 percent off. There are also deals on popular cooling bed sheets, Tempur-Pedic memory foam pillows, and HEPA air purifiers—all perfect for summer and up to 50 percent off right now.

Fourth of July Cleaning Deals

Amazon

If you’re looking for some new time-saving gadgets to spruce up your cleaning routine this summer, there are several discounted products that’ll keep you from breaking a sweat. Robot vacuums, cooling fans, air purifiers, and steam cleaners are all on sale from popular brands like Dyson, Bissell, Eufy, iRobot, Yeedi, Levoit, and Shark. Let these nifty tools do the dirty work for you, so you can soak up the sun this Fourth of July.

Fourth of July Kitchen Deals

Amazon

If your kitchen tools need an upgrade, look no further than these Fourth of July kitchen deals that start at just $22. Popular and best-selling cookware from Staub, Caraway, Le Creuset, and Lodge are all on sale up to 45 percent off. Plus, time-saving appliances like KitchenAid stand mixers, Ninja blenders, and Keurig coffee makers are discounted as well. And to serve it all, be sure to check out entertaining deals like charcuterie boards, wine glasses, and even Lenox dinnerware sets.

Fourth of July Outdoor Furniture Deals

Amazon

Outdoor furniture can get pricey—unless you’re shopping this Fourth of July sale. Amazon is slashing prices in half on several Ashley Furniture lounge chairs and sectional couch sets up to 54 percent off. Plus outdoor dining sets, bistro sets, and conversation sets are so cheap, you’ll want to shop them all.

Fourth of July Smart Home and Tech Deals

Amazon

Amazon’s Fourth Of July sale features many Apple deals that are at risk of selling out. Now is the time to snag those Apple’s Airpods Pro or Max over-the-ear headphones you’ve been eyeing while they’re up to $80 off. Apple iPads, watches, and pens are also on discount, so you can upgrade all of your gadgets at once. Plus, there are several smart devices on sale to elevate your home technology including smart thermostats, indoor cameras, and video doorbells from brands like Ring, Google Nest, and Levoit.

Fourth of July Fashion Deals

Amazon

The cutest summer fashion on dresses, bags, sandals, and more all come at a serious discount for a limited time. Think elevated bags from Kate Spade and Tory Burch up to 20 percent off as well as shoes and accessories like Ray-Ban sunglasses and Steve Madden sandals. And find sales on the most fashionable maxi dresses, tie-waist options, and T-shirt dresses (with pockets)!

Fourth of July Beauty Deals

Amazon

Soak in the sun and savings with these popular beauty products that are on sale at Amazon. Discover sunscreens, vitamin C serums, and anti-wrinkle creams to keep your skin clear, protected, and glowing this summer. And say goodbye to frizzy hair caused by the warm-weather humidity because there are several discounted hair tools from Revlon, Chi, Hot Tools, and Conair. The best part? Deals on popular finds start at just $8.