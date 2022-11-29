Shopping 50 of the Best Cyber Week Deals You Can Still Shop at Amazon, From Vacuums to Headphones Save big on popular brands like Bose, KitchenAid, and Bissell. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

If you missed out on Cyber Monday, don't worry—you can shop Cyber Week deals all week long on Amazon. Starting at only $8, you'll find discounts on home, kitchen, tech, fashion, and beauty products. And you don't have to search high and low for the best deals, since we rounded up our favorites here. Shop vacuums from highly-rated brands like Shark, Black+Decker, Roomba, and Bissell. This Black+Decker handheld vacuum, for instance, has more than 57,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and it's only $40 right now. And check out this Shark robot vacuum and mop combo that's on sale for 33 percent off. We also found Cyber Week deals on kitchen and tech products, like this Ninja air fryer that you can snag for 38 percent off. It has more than 4,000 five-star ratings, with reviewers calling it “easy to clean, use, and store.” For techies, you’ll find this Fitbit for $100 and Bose, Sony, and Beats earbuds and headphones starting at $38. Find even more Cyber Week deals from Amazon below. Amazon Best Amazon Cyber Week Home Deals With these deals, you can shop everything from pillows to vacuums to air purifiers starting at just $20. This highly-rated air purifier is currently 45 percent off. Shoppers say it cleans the air better than any other purifier they’ve tried. If you’re in need of new pillows, this set of two plush, gel-filled pillows is great for people with allergies and is on sale for $35. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $35 with coupon (was $55) VEVA 8000 Black Air Purifier for Home, $55 (was $100) ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, $28 with coupon (was $32) Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags, $36 (was $45) Florensi Meditation Cushion, $34 (was $40) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (was $274) Google Nest Thermostat, $115 (was $155) Shark AI Ultra Two-in-One Robot Vacuum & Mop, $470 (was $700) Black+Decker AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $40 (was $60) Bissell Cleanview Rewind Pet Deluxe Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (was $139) Amazon Best Amazon Cyber Week Kitchen Deals Spruce up your kitchen with these sales, including the viral reusable Swedish dishcloths for $16, this meat thermometer for $8, and this set of cooking utensils for $27. You’ll also find popular and well-known brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, and Cuisinart on sale right now. This KitchenAid mini stand mixer that shoppers say they use for everything is 32 percent off, and you can score this ten piece Cusiniart cookware set for only $114. Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer, $8 (was $25) Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths, $16 with coupon (was $25) Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set, $70 (was $90) Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls, $28 (was $39) Ninja Air Fryer XL, $99 (was $160) Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $21 (was $30) Cuisinart Classic Waffle Maker, $21 (was $30) Cuisinart Professional Performance 10-Piece Classic Cookware Set, $114 (was $200) KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $260 (was $380) Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set, $27 (was $43) Amazon Best Amazon Cyber Week Tech Deals We found plenty of deals for tech-lovers, too. This set of five Blink outdoor security cameras is majorly on sale for 50 percent off right now, so definitely check it out while it’s still discounted. Or try this Philips outdoor bluetooth speaker that’s also 50 percent off and just $40. You’ll find deals on Beats noise-canceling earbuds and Sony wireless headphones, too. Stylish Blue Light Blocking Glasses, $14 (was $24) Blink Outdoor Security Camera (Set of Five), $190 (was $380) Beats Studio Buds, $90 (was $150) Echo Dot (5th Generation, 2022 release), $40 (was $60) Anker 525 Charging Station, $42 (was $60) ColourNoise Sound Machine, $20 (was $25) Philips Outdoor Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, $40 (was $80) Bose Sport Earbuds, $129 (was $149) Sony Wireless Headphones, $38 (was $60) Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker, $100 (was $150) Amazon Best Amazon Cyber Week Beauty Deals Don’t spend tons of money on beauty products—this Cyber Week, you can score hair dryers, lip balms, hair clippers, and more starting at $11. Try this Olaplex bonding oil that strengthens and repairs hair while making it shinier for $24. It’s super popular with shoppers, with one reviewer saying it’s “some kind of wizard magic” for their hair. There’s also this Redken hair pomade that’s on sale for $11, and these hair clippers that are 33 percent off. Glycolic Acid 20% Resurfacing Pads for Face & Body, $20 (was $50) BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer, $76 (was $95) Redken Brews Cream Pomade, $11 (was $19) BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron, $48 (was $60) Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, $24 (was $30) Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3 Repairing Treatment, $24 (was $30) Braun Nine-in-One Hair Clippers, $40 (was $60) St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse, $26 (was $44) OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener and Treatment, $13 (was $19) Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm, $15 (was $22) Amazon Best Amazon Cyber Week Fashion Deals There are so many fashion deals to take advantage of, too. This uber popular jacket, dubbed “the Amazon coat,” which you’ve probably seen all over the place, is just $88 right now. Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, $88 (was $150) Retro Gong Womens Faux Leather Leggings, $55 (was $80) Viishow Women's Fleece Pullover, $32 (was $47) Hi Clasmix Women's Fleece Lined Leggings, $14 (was $20) Tommy Hilfiger Men's Essential Short Sleeve Cotton Crewneck, $18 (was $30) Tommy Hilfiger Men's Long Sleeve Button Down Oxford Shirt, $48 (was $75) Amazon The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $35 (was $50) Amazon The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal, $35 (was $50) Zorfin Belt Bag with Adjustable Strap, $16 (was $20) Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Long-Sleeve Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket, $23 (was $42) 