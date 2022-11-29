50 of the Best Cyber Week Deals You Can Still Shop at Amazon, From Vacuums to Headphones

Save big on popular brands like Bose, KitchenAid, and Bissell.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
Published on November 29, 2022 08:00AM EST

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Tout
Photo:

Amazon

If you missed out on Cyber Monday, don’t worry—you can shop Cyber Week deals all week long on Amazon. Starting at only $8, you’ll find discounts on home, kitchen, tech, fashion, and beauty products. And you don’t have to search high and low for the best deals, since we rounded up our favorites here. 

Shop vacuums from highly-rated brands like Shark, Black+Decker, Roomba, and Bissell. This Black+Decker handheld vacuum, for instance, has more than 57,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and it’s only $40 right now. And check out this Shark robot vacuum and mop combo that’s on sale for 33 percent off.

We also found Cyber Week deals on kitchen and tech products, like this Ninja air fryer that you can snag for 38 percent off. It has more than 4,000 five-star ratings, with reviewers calling it “easy to clean, use, and store.” For techies, you’ll find this Fitbit for $100 and Bose, Sony, and Beats earbuds and headphones starting at $38.

Find even more Cyber Week deals from Amazon below. 

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Week Home Deals

With these deals, you can shop everything from pillows to vacuums to air purifiers starting at just $20. This highly-rated air purifier is currently 45 percent off. Shoppers say it cleans the air better than any other purifier they’ve tried. If you’re in need of new pillows, this set of two plush, gel-filled pillows is great for people with allergies and is on sale for $35. 

Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Week Kitchen Deals

Spruce up your kitchen with these sales, including the viral reusable Swedish dishcloths for $16, this meat thermometer for $8, and this set of cooking utensils for $27. You’ll also find popular and well-known brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, and Cuisinart on sale right now. This KitchenAid mini stand mixer that shoppers say they use for everything is 32 percent off, and you can score this ten piece Cusiniart cookware set for only $114.

Blink Outdoor 5 Camera Kit

Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Week Tech Deals

We found plenty of deals for tech-lovers, too. This set of five Blink outdoor security cameras is majorly on sale for 50 percent off right now, so definitely check it out while it’s still discounted. Or try this Philips outdoor bluetooth speaker that’s also 50 percent off and just $40. You’ll find deals on Beats noise-canceling earbuds and Sony wireless headphones, too.

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, 30 ml

Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Week Beauty Deals

Don’t spend tons of money on beauty products—this Cyber Week, you can score hair dryers, lip balms, hair clippers, and more starting at $11. Try this Olaplex bonding oil that strengthens and repairs hair while making it shinier for $24. It’s super popular with shoppers, with one reviewer saying it’s “some kind of wizard magic” for their hair. There’s also this Redken hair pomade that’s on sale for $11, and these hair clippers that are 33 percent off.

Retro Gong Womens Faux Leather Leggings

Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Week Fashion Deals

There are so many fashion deals to take advantage of, too. This uber popular jacket, dubbed “the Amazon coat,” which you’ve probably seen all over the place, is just $88 right now. It has earned more than 16,700 five-star ratings, and one reviewer commented it’s “by far the best winter coat [they] have ever had.” Check out more amazing discounts we found on leggings, shirts, dresses, belt bags, and more. 

More Cyber Week Deals

