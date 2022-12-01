15 Holiday Front Porch Decorations That’ll Make Your Entrance Festive and Bright—Up to 59% Off

Now that you’ve shopped for the big-ticket products on your list during Black Friday, it’s time to pivot. Up next? Browsing for festive Christmas home decor pieces that are stylish and classy. And one space you have to spruce up is definitely the front porch. Lucky for you, Amazon’s Cyber Week sale is fully underway, and we found the best holiday front porch decor deals available right now—up to 59 percent off.

Whether you’re looking to do a total Christmas decor revamp or you need a few new pieces to replace the old, you’ll be able to find it on sale at Amazon during Cyber Week. Below you’ll find classic options like Christmas wreaths, garlands, and lights as well as a few non-traditional decor that when pieced together will make your entrance look straight out of a magazine. Think: metal candle lanterns, buffalo plaid rugs, and firewood log holders that pair nicely with your existing decorations starting at $12.

And as you look for other items too, keep in mind that a lot of decor like planters and rugs can feel on-brand when in the right color i.e. reds, greens, and golds, to name a few. Chances are, you’ll even be able to use a few of these year round—you just have to style it properly to ensure it blends well with other seasonal decor beyond December.

As for now, we’re full steam ahead for the holidays, so browse our Christmas decor picks designed to make your front porch look cheery and elegant at a great price.

Christmas Front Porch Decor Deals

You simply cannot have a holiday-themed entrance without a door wreath, and National Tree Company is a master at making ‘em. The brand is behind some of the most popular artificial Christmas trees on Amazon and the wreaths aren’t too shabby either. This pre-lit Christmas wreath comes with warm yellow lights and has cute details like the berries and pinecones throughout. This 24-inch model is currently 35 percent off.

And welcoming guests with a fun doormat is a must—but you don’t have to go gung-ho with jolly Santa or his reindeer to be on theme. Instead, opt for this stylish Buffalo plaid rug that gives your front porch a farmhouse-like vibe and layer it with a plain coir door mat that makes it easy for guests to wipe their shoes. But you could always go with a festive, yet understated option, like this winter wonderland doormat designed with four fir trees that are blanketed with snow.

Looking for more unconventional Christmas decor? Add this cool firewood log holder to your porch. It has a two-tier design to keep chopped wood organized and gives off log cabin vibes —even if you didn’t use an ax for chopping. And even though it’s functional, the now-$40 rack is so stylish, it’ll also totally fit in with other ornamental accents.

Plus, those who love to sit on the porch with a cup of coffee will appreciate feeling cozy, too. Whether you have a porch swing or a rocking chair, you’ll want this knit throw blanket covering you. The blanket has a herringbone stitch and tassel ends, reminiscent of what you might find at Grandma’s. It also comes in tons of colors, including red and green, but consider this white option for a neutral look.

There are so many other on-sale holiday decor picks that you need to check out. Browse the rest of the list below for front porch decorations worth buying during Cyber Week.

