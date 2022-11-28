Shopping I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything (Under $50) That I’m Buying This Cyber Monday Including the dress I can’t wait to wear this holiday season. By Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern Instagram Jessica Leigh Mattern is a senior commerce editor and shopping expert at Dotdash Meredith where she specializes in all things Amazon. She’s covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. Currently, she writes the recurring I Shop Amazon for a Living series for RealSimple.com and selects the best products to highlight through Real Simple’s weekly shopping newsletter. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Updated on November 28, 2022 09:04AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Cyber Monday is officially underway at Amazon, but shoppers won’t have long to score these impressive savings. Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale will end tonight at midnight, but until then, there are markdowns in every department. With thousands of deals to browse and limited time, it may feel daunting—but don’t fret. I used my expertise as Real Simple’s shopping editor to compile some of the best offers that I’m adding to my own cart. Editor-Loved Cyber Monday Deals L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara, $8 (was $13) CRZ Yoga High-Waisted 25-Inch Leggings, $21 with Prime (was $26) Daily Ritual Women’s Cotton Pullover Sweatshirt, $19 (was $35) Zip Top Reusable Food Storage Bag Set, $18 with Prime (was $22) Vinkor Flameless Battery Operated Candles, $21 (was $26) Elixir Square Wine Glass Set, $32 with Prime (was $55) Lodge Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $35) Atuat Protective Silicone AirPods Pro Case, $8 (was $10) Amegoya Women's Velvet Tiered Maxi Dress, $32 with Prime (was $42) After grabbing several holiday gifts for friends and family on Black Friday, I’m using Cyber Monday as an opportunity to grab a few things for my home, wardrobe, and beauty bag that I know I’ll put to use right away. Case in point: my favorite mascara, the Lash Paradise mascara from L'Oréal Paris, is marked down, so I’m grabbing a two-pack to restock my supply. Amazon To buy: $8 (was $13); amazon.com. Similarly, my go-to workout wear brand, CRZ Yoga, has Cyber Monday deals galore. The brand is one of Amazon’s best-kept secrets: The look and quality is on-par with expensive brands that retail for five to six times more, and everything washes and wears beautifully. Its high-waisted leggings with pockets are a versatile basic as they’re great for working out, working from home, and running errands, so I’m snagging a few more while they’re discounted. Amazon To buy: $21 with Prime (was $26); amazon.com. Zip Top’s reusable food storage bags with 3,900 five-star ratings are another Amazon find in my everyday rotation that are on sale. These dishwasher and microwave-safe containers are ideal for anyone who likes to pack meals or snacks. They’re lightweight, roomy, and their flat bottom makes them feel more like an actual bowl and less like a flimsy food storage bag. I’ve tested dozens of containers, bowls, and bento boxes, but these are the ones I prefer for packing office and travel meals. Amazon To buy: $18 with Prime (was $22); amazon.com. Lodge’s pre-seasoned cast iron skillet is another discounted kitchen find that’s in my cart. It’s received 113,000 five-star ratings and rave reviews from shoppers who call it the “holy grail of cooking” and a “game changer.” I gifted one to my brother last year, and after hearing all of the ways he’s used it to make delicious breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, I’m eager to know what all the hype is about. With my novice cooking skills and my affinity for one-pan meals, this versatile skillet, which can be used in every stage of cooking is a no-brainer. While I could opt for another oven-safe piece of cookware, this cast iron beauty comes pre-seasoned, adding extra flavor to every meal—no matter how you use it. Cooks and bakers can utilize it to sear, sauté, bake, broil, fry, and more. It’s no wonder it’s Amazon’s best-selling skillet overall. Amazon To buy: $20 (was $35); amazon.com. I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are My 12 Best Discoveries So Far This Year When it comes to my wardrobe, I don’t like to buy items that I’ll wear for a single occasion. For the sake of my wallet and the environment, everything has to be versatile and classic-looking, so I can wear it (and love it) for years, and that’s why I’m eyeing Amegoya’s velvet tiered maxi dress. It looks identical to another dress I’ve been eyeing at a higher-end retailer, but it’s going for a fraction of the price. The luxe-looking velvet is dressy enough for upcoming holiday parties, and as someone who’s always cold, I know I’ll appreciate this warm and cozy material for months to come. Its simple look serves as the perfect base for fun jewelry and accessories, and beyond holiday parties, I can layer it with tights, jackets, and blazers to wear to the office all winter. Now I just have to decide on the color to get. Amazon To buy: $32 with Prime (was $42); amazon.com. There are even more editor-loved products featured in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, like the new 2022 Apple AirPods that are worth the investment, the Sweese “blates” that I’ve raved about to anyone who will listen, and the fast Nespresso espresso and coffee maker that I use every morning. Favorite Amazon Finds on Sale Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $200 (was $249) Mueller Pro-Series Vegetable Chopper, $29 with Prime (was $50) Sweese Porcelain Pasta Plate Bowls, $28 with Prime (was $34) Eero Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Router, $75 (was $89) Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket, $89 (was $150) Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Espresso Maker, $107 with coupon (was $179) Whatever you’re shopping for—holiday gifts, treats for you, or everyday staples—it’s probably on sale at Amazon today. There are thousands of Cyber Monday deals to explore, so head to Amazon’s sale hub to browse them all or start with these editor-loved finds below. Amazon To buy: $19 (was $35); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $21 (was $26); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $32 with Prime (was $55); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $8 (was $10); amazon.com. Apple To buy: $200 (was $249); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $29 with Prime (was $50); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $28 with Prime (was $34); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $75 (was $89); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $89 (was $150); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $107 with coupon (was $179); amazon.com. More Cyber Monday Deals These Are the Only Cyber Monday Deals Worth Shopping on Amazon—Up to 74% Off These Are The 9 Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Shop Cyber Monday 2022 Black Friday Is Here: Shop These 10 Amazon Shopper Favorites With Over 510,600 Perfect Ratings for Under $30 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit