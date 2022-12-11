Amazon Revealed Its Most-Loved Gifts for 2022 That Are Perfect for Your White Elephant Party—All Under-$30

White Elephant parties require two things from guests: a competitive spirit and a good, universal gift. But truly, we all know it’s about the gift. However, if you’re stumped on finding a White Elephant present that can appeal to the masses, don’t worry. We found some seriously good picks that are already loved by thousands of shoppers and are all under $30. Oh, and these will all arrive at your front door in a matter of days.

There are different rules surrounding White Elephant gift exchanges, but the gist is you bring a wrapped (relatively cheap) gift and pick a number out of a hat when you arrive. Then, in numerical order, guests can pick a gift under the tree or steal an already opened gift from a buddy. After three swaps, that’s it.

So if you want the present you brought to be fought over, you’ve got to check out our shopper-loved picks below. Everything here has already earned thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon, which is a great indication of what your friends just might love, too. In fact, Amazon dropped its Customers’ Most-Loved Gifts List, including tons of items under $30. Read: They’re perfect White Elephant gifts.

You’ll find gift-worthy picks in every category like beauty, fashion, tech, home, and more with prices starting at just $9. And you’ll recognize a few of these name brands too. Think products from popular brands like Burt’s Bees, Sharper Image, Laneige, and Barefoot Dreams just to name a few. Read on for the most-loved White Elephant gifts on Amazon under $30.

Most-Loved Under-$30 White Elephant Gifts

Truly, you can never have too many candles, which is why bringing one to your next White Elephant exchange is a no-brainer. You can always go classic with this popular, yet affordable Yankee Candle pick that comes in over 30 scents, including holiday-themed aromas like Christmas cookie and mistletoe, as well as this more subtle balsam and cedar smell. But if you want something with a little pizzazz, opt for this stylish soy aromatherapy candle that comes in a jar with a gold twist-off lid and a minimalistic label, making it look way more expensive than it is. Pssst, it’s only $17.

If your friends are all into beauty, they’ll love unwrapping these picks from brands they know and love. We’re talking about this best-selling Laneige lip sleeping mask or this shimmery lip gloss set from Revlon that has more than 11,100 five-star ratings so far. However, those who work a lot with their hands (aka all of us) will definitely appreciate this Burt’s Bees skincare set. With hands in mind, this set comes with three different rich creams to hydrate the skin and cuticles for $15.

For White Elephant parties that really anything goes, you’ll want to bring a cool, universal present that anyone can appreciate aka tech. You clearly don’t need to spend wads of cash on this gift, but items like this Sharper Image Word Clock will totally elicit a wow-factor. The stylish LED clock tells the time—just in word form. It highlights the words to literally spell it out and has a sleek copper finish that’ll look great in any office or living room. Plus, it has more than 6,300 five-star ratings from people who love how unique it is. And while you don’t know who will pick your gift, you can still ensure a personal touch with this JBL portable speaker that lets ‘em play their favorite tunes wherever they go.

Check out the rest of the list below filled with great gift-worthy picks that are loved by Amazon shoppers now. Shop them while they’re still under $30 and are guaranteed to arrive before Christmas.

