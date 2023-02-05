Cultivate the Ultimate Cozy Vibe for Valentine's Day With These Under-$50 Pajamas, Slippers, and Blankets

Valentine's Day is just a week away, but don't let that stress you out. If you haven't figured out all of your plans yet, and aren't exactly eager to race to make last-minute reservations, then don't. You can spend a perfectly lovely and romantic Valentine's Day in the comfort of your home, whether you're celebrating with your partner or solo.

Amazon makes planning a comfy evening at home hassle-free with its latest secret Cozy Night In storefront. From products to help you show yourself a little self-care to foolproof snuggle essentials, we found just about everything you'll need to make it happen.

We browsed through the entire storefront to handpick these can't-miss goodies, and they're all under $50.

The Best Valentine's Day Cozy Night In Finds

Keep scrolling to discover the six top items that will kick off your Valentine's Day.

Amazon

Amazon Basics Shaggy Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers

This set of two pillow covers aims to set the mood with soft, cushy textures. Reviewers praised how seamlessly the covers transformed their favorite old pillows with a slight fluffy upgrade. It doesn't hurt that they're also reversible and machine-washable.

To buy: $17; amazon.com.

Amazon

Parlovable Cross Band Fuzzy Slippers

These plush slippers are a must-have for a cozy night in. They boast a waterproof and anti-slip TPR sole and are available in 14 stylish hues. One shopper wrote they felt like "wearing clouds on your feet."

To buy: $23 (was $30); amazon.com.

Amazon

Swomog Silk Satin Pajamas

Go ahead and pamper yourself with some luxurious-feeling pajamas. The best-selling set comes in over 70 colors and patterns with a chic contrast piping design. It's comfy enough for lounging and sleeping.

To buy: $30 (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon

Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase

Upgrade your evening routine while eliminating frizz and breakage with this hair-saving satin pillowcase. According to one previously skeptical buyer, it has improved their hair routine. "I don't have to curl or straighten it nearly as much. It's helped with frizz too," they raved.

To buy: $16 (was $19); amazon.com.

Amazon

Azue Fuzzy Warm Slipper Socks

Combat perpetually cold feet with a multipack of toasty slipper socks you'll want to wear again and again. "The inside feels like heaven," one reviewer stated.

To buy: $12 (was $15); amazon.com.

Amazon

Sunbeam Royal Ultra Heated Personal Throw

Keep yourself extra warm by snuggling up under this heated throw blanket. It features four heat settings and a four-hour auto shut-off safety function.

To buy: $40 (was $45); amazon.com.

Check out even more deals at Amazon's new Cozy Night In storefront to find everything you need for the perfect chill Valentine's Day at home.