Shopping Cultivate the Ultimate Cozy Vibe for Valentine's Day With These Under-$50 Pajamas, Slippers, and Blankets These comfortable Amazon finds start at $12. Published on February 5, 2023 05:00PM EST Valentine's Day is just a week away, but don't let that stress you out. If you haven't figured out all of your plans yet, and aren't exactly eager to race to make last-minute reservations, then don't. You can spend a perfectly lovely and romantic Valentine's Day in the comfort of your home, whether you're celebrating with your partner or solo. Amazon makes planning a comfy evening at home hassle-free with its latest secret Cozy Night In storefront. From products to help you show yourself a little self-care to foolproof snuggle essentials, we found just about everything you'll need to make it happen. We browsed through the entire storefront to handpick these can't-miss goodies, and they're all under $50. The Best Valentine's Day Cozy Night In Finds Amazon Basics Shaggy Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers, $17 Ecolution Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Maker, $13 L'ange Hair Wrap, $13 Parlovable Cross Band Fuzzy Slippers, $23 (was $30) Swomog Silk Satin Pajamas, $30 (was $50) Wdirara Short Sleeve Button Shirt and Shorts Pajama Set, $27 Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase, $16 (was $19) Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask, $40 Verdusa Pajama Set with Robe, $39 (was $44) Azue Fuzzy Warm Slipper Socks, $12 (was $15) Sunbeam Royal Ultra Heated Personal Throw, $40 (was $45) Exclusivo Mezcla Diamond Ultra Soft Throw Blanket, $15 (was $22) Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater, $30 Olesilk Silk Sleep Mask, $12 (was $18) Telifor Fluffy Open Toe Slippers, $21 Keep scrolling to discover the six top items that will kick off your Valentine's Day. Amazon Basics Shaggy Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers This set of two pillow covers aims to set the mood with soft, cushy textures. Reviewers praised how seamlessly the covers transformed their favorite old pillows with a slight fluffy upgrade. It doesn't hurt that they're also reversible and machine-washable. To buy: $17; amazon.com. Parlovable Cross Band Fuzzy Slippers These plush slippers are a must-have for a cozy night in. They boast a waterproof and anti-slip TPR sole and are available in 14 stylish hues. One shopper wrote they felt like "wearing clouds on your feet." To buy: $23 (was $30); amazon.com. Swomog Silk Satin Pajamas Go ahead and pamper yourself with some luxurious-feeling pajamas. The best-selling set comes in over 70 colors and patterns with a chic contrast piping design. It's comfy enough for lounging and sleeping. To buy: $30 (was $50); amazon.com. Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase Upgrade your evening routine while eliminating frizz and breakage with this hair-saving satin pillowcase. According to one previously skeptical buyer, it has improved their hair routine. "I don't have to curl or straighten it nearly as much. It's helped with frizz too," they raved. To buy: $16 (was $19); amazon.com. Azue Fuzzy Warm Slipper Socks Combat perpetually cold feet with a multipack of toasty slipper socks you'll want to wear again and again. "The inside feels like heaven," one reviewer stated. To buy: $12 (was $15); amazon.com. Sunbeam Royal Ultra Heated Personal Throw Keep yourself extra warm by snuggling up under this heated throw blanket. It features four heat settings and a four-hour auto shut-off safety function. To buy: $40 (was $45); amazon.com. Check out even more deals at Amazon's new Cozy Night In storefront to find everything you need for the perfect chill Valentine's Day at home.