Amazon Discounted Thousands of Bras, and These 10 Customer-Loved Options Start at $8

From seamless styles to T-shirt-friendly designs.

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Published on September 7, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Best Bra Deals Tout
The end-of-season sales are still very much in full swing, primarily when it comes to fashion must-haves, and one year-round wardrobe staple is a comfortable and reliable bra. Whether you prefer a supportive underwire design or a minimalist, seamless style, Amazon is currently bursting with options that are up to 54 percent off.

We did the legwork for you and found 10 highly rated styles that Amazon reviewers can't stop raving about from top brands like Bali, Maidenform, Vanity Fair, Playtex, Warner's, and more. Take advantage and grab these last-chance deals while you still can. Keep scrolling to see our top picks.

Our Top Bra Deal Picks

Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra

Amazon Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra

Amazon

If you often have trouble tracking down a bra for cup sizes above DD, look no further than Vanity Fair. The Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra was specifically designed for sizes between 32DD and 42H. The two-ply cups can minimize bust line size up to 1.5 inches while providing full coverage.

Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra

Amazon Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra, ComfortFlex Fit Full-Coverage Bra, DF3488

Amazon

You don't need to sacrifice support for a seamless design, and Bali's Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra is proof of that. From its foam cups that deliver shape and support to its four-way stretch, moisture-wicking cool comfort fabric, this bra was created for relaxed, all-day wear. You can shop it in sizes XS to 3XL.

Maidenform Comfort Devotion Underwire Bra

Amazon Maidenform Women's Comfort Devotion Underwire Bra, Full Coverage Convertible T-Shirt Bra

Amazon

This design from Maidenform features cushioned underwire and soft, cloud-foam cups, which ensure lift without any of the poking or digging found in underwire options of the past. You can also convert the straps to crisscross so it won't show under your tops and dresses, and it's available in sizes 34B to 42D.

Smart & Sexy Sheer Mesh Demi Underwire Bra

Amazon Smart & Sexy Women's Sheer Mesh Demi Underwire Bra

Amazon

Smart & Sexy has plenty of cool mesh demi underwire styles in playful patterns and colors. It's unlined and lightweight, making it one of the most natural-feeling choices for ultimate comfort. One shopper gushed, "The colors are beautiful, and believe it or not, that sheer material actually gives you a lot of support."

Playtex Wireless Full-Coverage Bra

Amazon Playtex Women's 18 Hour Comfort-Strap Wireless, Full-Coverage Bra with 4-Way Trusupport

Amazon

For the fullest coverage, check out Playtex's Wireless Full-Coverage Bra, crafted using the brand's TruSupport design, which utilizes a four-way support system to offer extra back and side protection. The cups "give you lift" minus the "painful digs," according to one five-star reviewer, who also said the style was "so much better than underwire" styles.

Warner's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Comfort Bra

Amazon Warner's Women's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra 1269

Amazon

Warner's Cloud 9 Comfort Bra features a "flattering fit and look" without sacrificing style thanks to its wireless, delicately lined cups and bottom band. It also boasts front-adjustable straps, so you don't have to bend over backward to swiftly find your perfect fit. Grab it in 18 different hues and motifs.

Fruit of the Loom Built-Up Sports Bra

Amazon Fruit of the Loom Women's Built Up Tank Style Sports Bra Fashion Colors

Amazon

Sometimes, it's best to take it back to the basics, and it doesn't get more basic than Fruit of the Loom, a brand built on the essentials. A three-pack of these sports bras is just $8—that's under $3 apiece. Shoppers found them particularly "good for yoga and other activities" and a "perfect layering piece."

Warner's Cushioned Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Amazon Warner's Women's Cushioned Underwire Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra 1593

Amazon

This underwire T-shirt style nixes the digging courtesy of the cushioned underwire. According to one shopper, the bra is the perfect combination of "comfort and elegance." They added, "This luxurious bra provides a gentle lift and lightly lined cups, making it the ideal choice for a seamless and flattering look under your favorite T-shirts and outfits."

Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Bra

Amazon Bali Womens One Smooth U Ultra Light, Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Amazon

There's a reason Amazon customers are coming back to buy more of this design. Between the ultra-breathable, lightweight cups and the convertible anti-slip straps, the One Smooth U Ultra Light Bra is "comfortable" yet "flattering." Plus, it's available in 12 neutral tones that will fit right in with the rest of your wardrobe.

Warner's Easy Does It Seamless Comfort Bra

Amazon PD Warner's Women's Easy Does ItÂ® Underarm-smoothing With Seamless Stretch Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra

Amazon

Reviewers have dubbed Warner's Easy Does It style "the most comfortable bra ever." It's because of the sturdy wide straps, plush cups, full coverage side panels, and seamless, stretchy fabric that contours to your shape—oh, and we can't forget about the easy sizing, which you can shop from XS to 3XL.

