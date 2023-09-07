Style Shoes & Accessories Lingerie & Hosiery Amazon Discounted Thousands of Bras, and These 10 Customer-Loved Options Start at $8 From seamless styles to T-shirt-friendly designs. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 7, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez The end-of-season sales are still very much in full swing, primarily when it comes to fashion must-haves, and one year-round wardrobe staple is a comfortable and reliable bra. Whether you prefer a supportive underwire design or a minimalist, seamless style, Amazon is currently bursting with options that are up to 54 percent off. We did the legwork for you and found 10 highly rated styles that Amazon reviewers can't stop raving about from top brands like Bali, Maidenform, Vanity Fair, Playtex, Warner's, and more. Take advantage and grab these last-chance deals while you still can. Keep scrolling to see our top picks. Our Top Bra Deal Picks Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra, $23 (was $50) Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra, $23 (was $48) Maidenform Comfort Devotion Underwire Bra, $22 (was $48) Smart & Sexy Sheer Mesh Demi Underwire Bra, $14 (was $20) Playtex Wireless Full-Coverage Bra, $14 (was $39) Warner's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Comfort Bra, $20 (was $44) Fruit of the Loom Built-Up Sports Bra, $8 (was $15) Warner's Cushioned Underwire T-Shirt Bra, $28 (was $46) Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Bra, $23 (was $48) Warner's Easy Does It Seamless Comfort Bra, $20 (was $42) Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $23 If you often have trouble tracking down a bra for cup sizes above DD, look no further than Vanity Fair. The Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra was specifically designed for sizes between 32DD and 42H. The two-ply cups can minimize bust line size up to 1.5 inches while providing full coverage. Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra Amazon Buy on Amazon $48 $23 You don't need to sacrifice support for a seamless design, and Bali's Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra is proof of that. From its foam cups that deliver shape and support to its four-way stretch, moisture-wicking cool comfort fabric, this bra was created for relaxed, all-day wear. You can shop it in sizes XS to 3XL. Maidenform Comfort Devotion Underwire Bra Amazon Buy on Amazon $48 $22 This design from Maidenform features cushioned underwire and soft, cloud-foam cups, which ensure lift without any of the poking or digging found in underwire options of the past. You can also convert the straps to crisscross so it won't show under your tops and dresses, and it's available in sizes 34B to 42D. Smart & Sexy Sheer Mesh Demi Underwire Bra Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $14 Smart & Sexy has plenty of cool mesh demi underwire styles in playful patterns and colors. It's unlined and lightweight, making it one of the most natural-feeling choices for ultimate comfort. One shopper gushed, "The colors are beautiful, and believe it or not, that sheer material actually gives you a lot of support." Playtex Wireless Full-Coverage Bra Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 $14 For the fullest coverage, check out Playtex's Wireless Full-Coverage Bra, crafted using the brand's TruSupport design, which utilizes a four-way support system to offer extra back and side protection. The cups "give you lift" minus the "painful digs," according to one five-star reviewer, who also said the style was "so much better than underwire" styles. Warner's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Comfort Bra Amazon Buy on Amazon $44 $20 Warner's Cloud 9 Comfort Bra features a "flattering fit and look" without sacrificing style thanks to its wireless, delicately lined cups and bottom band. It also boasts front-adjustable straps, so you don't have to bend over backward to swiftly find your perfect fit. Grab it in 18 different hues and motifs. Fruit of the Loom Built-Up Sports Bra Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 $8 Sometimes, it's best to take it back to the basics, and it doesn't get more basic than Fruit of the Loom, a brand built on the essentials. A three-pack of these sports bras is just $8—that's under $3 apiece. Shoppers found them particularly "good for yoga and other activities" and a "perfect layering piece." Warner's Cushioned Underwire T-Shirt Bra Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $28 This underwire T-shirt style nixes the digging courtesy of the cushioned underwire. According to one shopper, the bra is the perfect combination of "comfort and elegance." They added, "This luxurious bra provides a gentle lift and lightly lined cups, making it the ideal choice for a seamless and flattering look under your favorite T-shirts and outfits." Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Bra Amazon Buy on Amazon $48 $23 There's a reason Amazon customers are coming back to buy more of this design. Between the ultra-breathable, lightweight cups and the convertible anti-slip straps, the One Smooth U Ultra Light Bra is "comfortable" yet "flattering." Plus, it's available in 12 neutral tones that will fit right in with the rest of your wardrobe. Warner's Easy Does It Seamless Comfort Bra Amazon Buy on Amazon $42 $20 Reviewers have dubbed Warner's Easy Does It style "the most comfortable bra ever." It's because of the sturdy wide straps, plush cups, full coverage side panels, and seamless, stretchy fabric that contours to your shape—oh, and we can't forget about the easy sizing, which you can shop from XS to 3XL.