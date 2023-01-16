Amazon Quietly Discounted Many of Its Best-Selling Sweaters, and We Found the 10 Best Styles Under $45

Stay cozy and chic all season long.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Published on January 16, 2023 07:00AM EST

Amazon Top-Selling Sweaters Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

We are well into sweater weather, but there's no such thing as having too many chunky knits on deck. These freezing temps are crying out for relentless layers, but as you go through your current wardrobe options, you might notice that last year's turtlenecks, pullovers, and cardigans have lost their luster.

You're in luck: Amazon has quietly slashed prices on hundreds of its top-selling sweater styles recently. The budget-friendly winter finds come in all kinds of fabrics and fits to help you reach your peak coziness level in no time.

If you're not sure where to start, we've found the top 10 wildly popular sweaters that will elevate your cold-weather outfits and help you ward off the winter chill in stylish comfort—and they're all under $45.

Best-Selling Sweaters on Sale at Amazon

 Whether you're searching for an elevated basic or a fun-patterned top layer, Amazon is flooded with options that will suit your taste. We highlighted the top choices under $45 for you below.

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Vee Cardigan Sweater

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan Sweater

A simple cardigan is a versatile transitional wardrobe staple that is virtually seasonless. Shoppers love that though it's lightweight, it still keeps them warm and snug. Most of the 27 colors are currently 45 percent off and available in sizes XS to 6X.

To buy: From $13 (was $23); amazon.com.

LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck

Amazon

Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck Sweater

A roomy turtleneck can surprisingly become the hero piece in your closet this season. It pairs nicely with jeans and under a structured wool coat. With 46 hues and patterns to choose from, you might even consider buying multiple to round out your wintertime attire.

To buy: $44 (was $55); amazon.com.

ANRABESS Women Crewneck

Amazon

Anrabess Oversized Cable Knit Sweater Dress

This thigh-skimming cable knit sweater dress will help you gear up for a toasty winter. Throw it over fleece-lined tights or leggings, and you're good to go. Reviewers adore its "stylish, comfortable, and flattering" silhouette.

To buy: $35 (was $68); amazon.com.

MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater

Amazon

Merokeety Cable Knit Cardigan

Cold weather is synonymous with marshmallow-textured, slouchy cardigans. Amazon shoppers have rocked this ensemble in the office and on laid-back weekends out. It's not overly bulky and can easily layer under your coat for those below-zero days.

To buy: $33 (was $50); amazon.com.

ANRABESS Women's Long Sleeve 1/4 Zipper

Amazon

Anrabess Slouchy Pullover Sweater

This casual quarter zipper pullover sweater is available in a rainbow of options. It's sure to step up your athleisure wear and feel super comfy without looking frumpy. Amazon customers have also praised it as a "transition piece" for fall to winter to spring.

To buy: $42 (was $50); amazon.com.

Amazon Essentials Women's Long-Sleeve Lightweight Crewneck

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater

Thanks to its figure-flattering fit, shoppers have compared this crewneck sweater to brand name styles three times the cost. They're shopping this piece in bulk thanks to the affordable price, too. "These make me feel like a million dollars," one reviewer wrote.

To buy: From $13 (was $23); amazon.com.

Amazon Essentials Women's Fisherman Cable Long-Sleeve Crewneck

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Fisherman Sweater

Fisherman-style sweaters are having a moment. Made from French terry fleece, the "super soft and cozy" design has a slightly relaxed feel but still looks polished. It's the perfect piece to cure your everyday dressing woes.

To buy: From $17 (was $36); amazon.com.

Amazon Essentials Women's Soft Touch Pleated Shoulder Crewneck Sweater

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Pleated Shoulder Sweater

This toasty winter sweater features a pleated shoulder detail, giving dimension to the flowing cut. There's no shortage of ways to wear it, whether you throw a blazer over it or just want to lounge at home. It might be under $25, but it feels "high quality," per shoppers.

To buy: From $14 (was $25); amazon.com.

KIRUNDO 2023 Fall Winter Women's Long Sleeves Knit Sweater

Amazon

​​Kirundo Turtleneck Sweater with Button Detail

Boost your outfit of the day with a not-so-basic closet staple. The button feature on the shoulder refreshes this turtleneck sweater, and you can grab it in 25 striped prints and solid tones. One shopper insisted it's the "perfect addition" to a winter capsule wardrobe.

To buy: From $29 (was $42); amazon.com.

Viottiset Women's Oversized V Neck Knit Sweater Vest

Amazon

Viottiset Sweater Vest

It's official: The revival of the sweater vest is here to stay. Put a preppy pep in your step with a range of soft hues to graphic motifs. One shopper received "so many compliments" whether they wore it to a holiday party or a special family event.

To buy: From $25 (was $46); amazon.com.

More Must-Shop Deals

