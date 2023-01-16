Style Clothing Amazon Quietly Discounted Many of Its Best-Selling Sweaters, and We Found the 10 Best Styles Under $45 Stay cozy and chic all season long. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 16, 2023 07:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland We are well into sweater weather, but there's no such thing as having too many chunky knits on deck. These freezing temps are crying out for relentless layers, but as you go through your current wardrobe options, you might notice that last year's turtlenecks, pullovers, and cardigans have lost their luster. You're in luck: Amazon has quietly slashed prices on hundreds of its top-selling sweater styles recently. The budget-friendly winter finds come in all kinds of fabrics and fits to help you reach your peak coziness level in no time. If you're not sure where to start, we've found the top 10 wildly popular sweaters that will elevate your cold-weather outfits and help you ward off the winter chill in stylish comfort—and they're all under $45. Best-Selling Sweaters on Sale at Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan Sweater, From $13 (was $23) Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $44 (was $55) Anrabess Oversized Cable Knit Sweater Dress, $35 (was $68) Merokeety Cable Knit Cardigan, $33 (was $50) Anrabess Slouchy Pullover Sweater, $42 (was $50) Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater, From $13 (was $23) Amazon Essentials Fisherman Sweater, From $17 (was $36) Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Pleated Shoulder Sweater, From $14 (was $25) Kirundo Turtleneck Sweater with Button Detail, From $29 (was $42) Viottiset Sweater Vest, From $25 (was $46) Whether you're searching for an elevated basic or a fun-patterned top layer, Amazon is flooded with options that will suit your taste. We highlighted the top choices under $45 for you below. Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan Sweater A simple cardigan is a versatile transitional wardrobe staple that is virtually seasonless. Shoppers love that though it's lightweight, it still keeps them warm and snug. Most of the 27 colors are currently 45 percent off and available in sizes XS to 6X. To buy: From $13 (was $23); amazon.com. Amazon Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck Sweater A roomy turtleneck can surprisingly become the hero piece in your closet this season. It pairs nicely with jeans and under a structured wool coat. With 46 hues and patterns to choose from, you might even consider buying multiple to round out your wintertime attire. To buy: $44 (was $55); amazon.com. Amazon Anrabess Oversized Cable Knit Sweater Dress This thigh-skimming cable knit sweater dress will help you gear up for a toasty winter. Throw it over fleece-lined tights or leggings, and you're good to go. Reviewers adore its "stylish, comfortable, and flattering" silhouette. To buy: $35 (was $68); amazon.com. Amazon Merokeety Cable Knit Cardigan Cold weather is synonymous with marshmallow-textured, slouchy cardigans. Amazon shoppers have rocked this ensemble in the office and on laid-back weekends out. It's not overly bulky and can easily layer under your coat for those below-zero days. To buy: $33 (was $50); amazon.com. Amazon Anrabess Slouchy Pullover Sweater This casual quarter zipper pullover sweater is available in a rainbow of options. It's sure to step up your athleisure wear and feel super comfy without looking frumpy. Amazon customers have also praised it as a "transition piece" for fall to winter to spring. To buy: $42 (was $50); amazon.com. Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Thanks to its figure-flattering fit, shoppers have compared this crewneck sweater to brand name styles three times the cost. They're shopping this piece in bulk thanks to the affordable price, too. "These make me feel like a million dollars," one reviewer wrote. To buy: From $13 (was $23); amazon.com. Amazon Amazon Essentials Fisherman Sweater Fisherman-style sweaters are having a moment. Made from French terry fleece, the "super soft and cozy" design has a slightly relaxed feel but still looks polished. It's the perfect piece to cure your everyday dressing woes. To buy: From $17 (was $36); amazon.com. Amazon Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Pleated Shoulder Sweater This toasty winter sweater features a pleated shoulder detail, giving dimension to the flowing cut. There's no shortage of ways to wear it, whether you throw a blazer over it or just want to lounge at home. It might be under $25, but it feels "high quality," per shoppers. To buy: From $14 (was $25); amazon.com. Amazon Kirundo Turtleneck Sweater with Button Detail Boost your outfit of the day with a not-so-basic closet staple. The button feature on the shoulder refreshes this turtleneck sweater, and you can grab it in 25 striped prints and solid tones. One shopper insisted it's the "perfect addition" to a winter capsule wardrobe. To buy: From $29 (was $42); amazon.com. Amazon Viottiset Sweater Vest It's official: The revival of the sweater vest is here to stay. Put a preppy pep in your step with a range of soft hues to graphic motifs. One shopper received "so many compliments" whether they wore it to a holiday party or a special family event. To buy: From $25 (was $46); amazon.com.