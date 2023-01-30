This Personal Heater Is ‘Tiny but Powerful,’ According to Amazon Shoppers—and It’s Only $19

Even if your thermostat confirms your home is set to your ideal temperature, sometimes you can’t help but still feel a little chilled in the winter. A great first step is to slip into a well-loved sweatshirt and pop on a pair of faux-shearling boots, but the low temperatures might require a little something extra—and that’s when you can turn to a space heater that’s under $20 and backed by Amazon shoppers.

The Amazon Basics ceramic mini heater is part of the retailer’s in-house line of high performing everyday essentials. It weighs just 1.43 pounds and it’s only 6 inches tall—but it has 500 watts of power. It’s well liked by Amazon shoppers, garnering more than 18,700 perfect ratings and 2,800 five-star reviews, which helped the heater climb into the top 10 on Amazon’s best-seller list in the Indoor Electric Space Heaters category.

Amazon

To buy: $18 (was $20); amazon.com.



“This heater is tiny but powerful, using only 500 watts. It’s absolutely perfect to use in an office cubicle,” shared a five-star reviewer. They continued that even though they were surprised by its size, “it still warms me up so much, I need to turn it off after a bit to avoid being too hot!”

The mini heater is available in four colors, and it’s ideal for warming your personal space even though it only has one heat and fan setting. It also conveniently fits on side tables or desks while you relax in your family room or work in your office. Plus, it even has a key safety feature: it turns off if it tips over to offer extra protection. Not only do Amazon shoppers say that it works, but they’re also pleased with the details that keep everyone’s well being in mind.

“I love this little heater. It’s just the right size to use while I’m working from home or in the office,” wrote a shopper. They continued, “It puts out a good bit of heat and has an easy on/off switch.” A reviewer who highlighted that the personal gadget is a “near-perfect little heater” even decided to test its safety features: “I tested the bottom safety switch, and of course it works perfectly. If the heater gets knocked over, it immediately shuts off.”

We still have many more weeks of winter left, so embrace the season and stop feeling cold. For just $19, you can warm up all of the spaces where you spend the most time with this handy mini gadget.