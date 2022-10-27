This Is the Best-Selling Space Heater on Amazon—and It’s Only $27

“I am very impressed with this powerful little heater!”

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Published on October 27, 2022 08:00PM EDT

Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater with Adjustable Thermostat Tout

When temperatures are cold outside, you can always plan to stay inside and keep warm. But sometimes hopes are dashed when you feel a burst of chilly air in your office or a pesky draft at home. Either can make you think you will be perpetually cold for the entire winter, but thankfully there are quick and easy remedies to get you back to feeling toasty—and Amazon shoppers say this customer-favorite space heater is a cure-all. 

With 17,300 five-star ratings and nearly 1,700 perfect reviews, the Amazon Basics Ceramic Personal Heater is the top-selling option in Amazon’s Indoor Electric Space Heaters category. The 1500-watt model is available in both black and silver, and both feature an adjustable thermostat. That means you can choose your heater’s temperature and whether you would like low, high, or fan-only air output. 

Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater with Adjustable Thermostat

To buy: $27; amazon.com.

“I am very impressed with this powerful little heater! It has the ability to warm up an entire bedroom in a matter of minutes,” shared a five-star reviewer. They added, “Even on a low setting, you can always expect a nice toasty room.”

The space heater has a carrying handle, so you can move it from room to room. But it’s important to keep in mind you should always avoid using the heater in a room with high humidity, like a laundry room or a bathroom. As long as your space meets the initial safety criteria, using it is easy: You simply plug it into a wall unit and turn it to your desired setting. Then you can have peace of mind while it works to warm up your chosen space, because it has both a tip-over switch and overheat protection that causes it to automatically shut off. 

Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater with Adjustable Thermostat

Amazon

To buy: $27; amazon.com.

“So far, it beats the $300 rolling heater we used to have. [It’s] definitely the best space heater option out there,” wrote a shopper who raved about the heater’s safety features. Another reviewer who loves that the heater automatically turns off if it tips over added that the gadget has “great heat output.” 

There’s no reason to feel cold at your office or while you’re at home, so pick up the easy-to-use Amazon Basics space heater for only $27 and feel warm all season long. 

More Must-Shop Deals

