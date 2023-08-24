New Season, New Bedding! Shop Amazon’s Bedroom Refresh Sale, Starting at $8

All of our picks are under $100.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping!
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 06:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon BTS Bedding Sale Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

Who says back-to-school deals are only for students? Back-to-school season is the perfect time to shop smart and score big (including Labor Day sales, of course), whether you’re preparing for the classroom or not. As we head into fall, it’s also the perfect time for a much-needed bedroom refresh, and Amazon’s latest markdowns make that possible for as low as $8. With pillowcases, bed sheets, comforters, and more on sale for up to 57 percent off, this sale is a can’t-miss as the seasons change. Keep scrolling for some of the best bedding deals to shop on Amazon right now.

Shop Amazon Bedding Deals

Amazon Basics Microfiber Pillowcase

Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Pillowcase

Amazon

The Amazon Basics pillowcase set, with more than 462,075 ratings, is a whopping 44 percent off right now. Made with 100 percent polyester microfiber that is manufactured in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, this pack of two is beloved by reviewers for being super soft and durable enough to withstand countless machine washes.

One five-star reviewer wrote, “I love my new pillow cases!” They added that these cases are “a fantastic addition” to their bedroom set, especially at this “great price.” Another shopper said they were “surprised how soft” they are, and continued that they bought “two sets for my kiddo’s room.”

Bedsure Sage Green Duvet Cover Set

Amazon Bedsure Sage Green Duvet Cover Queen Size

Amazon

This three-piece cover set includes one 90- by 90-inch duvet cover and two 20- by 26-inch pillow shams, and has amassed more than 41,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and an overall rating of 4.5. Amazon’s Choice in its category, the duvet set is breathable, soft, and machine washable. It also comes in 29 colors, including autumnal hues like olive green, honey ginger, mustard yellow, and khaki.

One reviewer wrote, “It’s soft, but no sheen to it, the zipper part tucks under a flap so nice, you can hardly tell where it is!” They also added that it’s “easy to assemble,” and even has “extra ties in between the corners, so it stays put.”

Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert

Amazon Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert - Quilted Comforter with Corner

Amazon

With more than 87,000 five-star ratings, it’s safe to say that this brand’s duvet insert is also a fan-favorite. A number one best-seller in its category, it’s made with 100 percent microfiber (like most other Utopia Bedding products), and features box-style stitching with a siliconized fiber filling that is a soft alternative to down. It’s machine washable for convenient cleaning with no laundromat required, and it also has corner tabs that secure it in place.

One five-star reviewer called it “warm and fluffy.” They noted that it does a great job at keeping them warm in Wisconsin temperatures throughout the winter. They added, “So far with this blanket alone, I have stayed warm, which again, was a pleasant surprise.”

Another shopper said, “My husband and I stayed at an Airbnb that had this comforter, and we loved it so much that we had to order one for home. We absolutely love it.” They also called it “soft and comfortable, but also not too heavy.”

Amazon Basics Microfiber Three-Piece Bed Sheet Set

Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber 3-Piece Bed Sheet Set

Amazon

Shop more best-selling, shopper-loved bedding deals at Amazon before they’re gone. 

Yirddeo Terracotta Queen Comforter Set

Amazon YIRDDEO Terracotta Queen Comforter Set

Amazon

Amazon Basics Microfiber Four-Piece Bed Sheet Set 

Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set

Amazon

ClothKnow Comforter Set

Amazon CLOTHKNOW White Comforter Full Size

Amazon

LuxClub Six-Piece Sheet Set

Amazon LuxClub 6 PC Full Size Sheet Set

Amazon

Bedsure Comforter Duvet Insert

Amazon Bedsure Twin Comforter Duvet Insert

Amazon

Bedsure Pillows Queen Size Set of Two

Amazon Bedsure Firm Pillows Queen Size Set of 2, Medium Firm Queen Bed

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Merit Solo Shadow MATTE EYE COLOR Tout
These New Cream-to-Powder Eyeshadows From Merit Beauty Make It Impossible to Mess Up My Makeup
Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner
Hoover's Best-Selling Carpet Cleaner That's 'Even Better Than Professional Cleaning' Is on Sale for $100
BLACK+DECKER Steam Mop
The Steam Mop We Named the ‘Best Budget’ Pick Is Nearly 30% Off at Amazon Right Now
Related Articles
Amazon's Most Popular Bedsheets Under $40
Amazon’s Most-Popular Bed Sheet Sets Will Solve All Your Sleeping Woes—and They’re All Under $45
Great Bay Home 3-Piece Lightweight White Full/Queen Quilt Comforter with 2 Shams | All-Season, Cozy, Modern Bedspreads
Score End-of-Season Savings on Popular Decor and Bedding Under $50 at Amazon
The Citizenry Stonewashed Linen Tout
I’m a Shopping Writer, and The Citizenry’s Labor Day Sale Is the One I’ve Been Waiting for All Year
25 Best Deals Under $25 Tout
The 25 Best Under-$25 Deals to Score on Amazon This Weekend—Up to 73% Off
Sleep Zone Cooling Bed Sheet Set Deal
The Popular Cooling Sheets That ‘Feel So Refreshing’ for Hot Sleepers Are on Sale for $30
Bedufsar Bed Pillows Tout
You Can Score These ‘Hotel Quality’ Pillows From Amazon for Just $13 Each While They’re Up to 50% Off
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Announcement Tout
Amazon Revealed It’s Having a Second Prime Day This Fall—and Quietly Dropped So Many Deals You Can Shop Now
Cozsinoor Bed Pillow Deal Tout
The Supportive Bed Pillows That Give Shoppers a ‘Great Night's Sleep From Day One’ Are on Sale at Amazon
Roundup: Best Member Deals tout
The 50 Best Amazon Deals Prime Members Can Score This Weekend—Up to 63% Off
Best Amazon Outlet Deals Tout
The 60 Best Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet Store This Weekend—Up to 68% Off
One of the best Latex Pillows on a three color blue background with a Real Simple Select badge.
The 9 Best Latex Pillows of 2023, Tested & Reviewed
Target Small Space Furniture Sale Roundup Tout
Target’s Massive Furniture Sale Is a Sign to Transform Your Small Living Space, With Discounts Up to 57% Off
best places to buy bedding
The 15 Best Places to Buy Bedding of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Kitchen with blue lower cabinets, brass drawer pulls, and stone backsplash
7 Ways to Make Over a Room for $100 or Less
Amazon TopTopper Mattress Topper Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This Breathable Mattress Topper Feels Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’—and It’s 69% Off
Wedding Gifts Under $150 Tout
These Are 25 of Amazon’s Most Popular Wedding Gifts—All Under $150