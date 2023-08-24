New Season, New Bedding! Shop Amazon’s Bedroom Refresh Sale, Starting at $8

Who says back-to-school deals are only for students? Back-to-school season is the perfect time to shop smart and score big (including Labor Day sales, of course), whether you’re preparing for the classroom or not. As we head into fall, it’s also the perfect time for a much-needed bedroom refresh, and Amazon’s latest markdowns make that possible for as low as $8. With pillowcases, bed sheets, comforters, and more on sale for up to 57 percent off, this sale is a can’t-miss as the seasons change. Keep scrolling for some of the best bedding deals to shop on Amazon right now.

Amazon Basics Microfiber Pillowcase

The Amazon Basics pillowcase set, with more than 462,075 ratings, is a whopping 44 percent off right now. Made with 100 percent polyester microfiber that is manufactured in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, this pack of two is beloved by reviewers for being super soft and durable enough to withstand countless machine washes.

One five-star reviewer wrote, “I love my new pillow cases!” They added that these cases are “a fantastic addition” to their bedroom set, especially at this “great price.” Another shopper said they were “surprised how soft” they are, and continued that they bought “two sets for my kiddo’s room.”

Bedsure Sage Green Duvet Cover Set

This three-piece cover set includes one 90- by 90-inch duvet cover and two 20- by 26-inch pillow shams, and has amassed more than 41,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and an overall rating of 4.5. Amazon’s Choice in its category, the duvet set is breathable, soft, and machine washable. It also comes in 29 colors, including autumnal hues like olive green, honey ginger, mustard yellow, and khaki.

One reviewer wrote, “It’s soft, but no sheen to it, the zipper part tucks under a flap so nice, you can hardly tell where it is!” They also added that it’s “easy to assemble,” and even has “extra ties in between the corners, so it stays put.”

Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert

With more than 87,000 five-star ratings, it’s safe to say that this brand’s duvet insert is also a fan-favorite. A number one best-seller in its category, it’s made with 100 percent microfiber (like most other Utopia Bedding products), and features box-style stitching with a siliconized fiber filling that is a soft alternative to down. It’s machine washable for convenient cleaning with no laundromat required, and it also has corner tabs that secure it in place.

One five-star reviewer called it “warm and fluffy.” They noted that it does a great job at keeping them warm in Wisconsin temperatures throughout the winter. They added, “So far with this blanket alone, I have stayed warm, which again, was a pleasant surprise.”

Another shopper said, “My husband and I stayed at an Airbnb that had this comforter, and we loved it so much that we had to order one for home. We absolutely love it.” They also called it “soft and comfortable, but also not too heavy.”

Amazon Basics Microfiber Three-Piece Bed Sheet Set

