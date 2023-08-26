The Repairing Face Cream Shoppers Call a ‘Miracle in a Tube’ Is 20% Off Right Now

Dry skin will “drink up” this restorative face cream.

By
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger is a lifestyle and commerce writer. She has written for Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Delish, PopSugar, and more.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

face-moisturizer-GettyImages-1317784419
Photo:

Insta Photos / Getty Images

There’s something therapeutic about a nightly skincare routine. The minute my mascara’s off, I’m slathering on my favorite serums and face creams in the name of self-care. And while the actual process of glazing your face is great in and of itself, the way your products work overnight is the real reward. 

L'amarue’s Face Cream is no exception, and it’s 20 percent off with promo code SUMMERSKIN. The multi-use moisturizer naturally balances oil and hydration, repairs acne scarring, supports microbiome health, and limits cycles of inflammation all in the eight hours you’re busy snoozing. It’s backed by science, too. The formula targets the root cause with the brand’s patent-pending Heart to Heart Complex, which affects cell-to-cell communication and adapts to what your skin actually needs most, whether it’s combating dryness or reducing signs of aging.

The Face Cream

L'Amarue The Face Cream

L'Amarue

The face cream is formulated with vitamin E, barrier-rebuilding lecithin, and omega fatty acid-rich red raspberry seed oil that works to calm the skin, while rosemary leaf extract, squalane, and fermented sea kelp extract balance and fight acne. It also contains horse chestnut seed extract, which, per the brand, is 40 times the power of vitamin C, and sweet almond oil to help fade dark spots.

A little goes a long way with The Face Cream. L’amarue recommends applying a pea-sized amount to a clean face every morning and evening as you would any daily moisturizer. You can also apply more throughout the day for a hydration boost. 

If you’re not already convinced of the face cream’s benefits, take the reviewers’ words for it. One shopper in the 46 to 60 age range said that their “sensitive, dry skin literally drinks this up,” adding that they “can tell the fine lines around [their] eyes softened.” Another customer in their late 40s said their skin looks so “amazing” that they’ve been “skipping foundation,” and a third reviewer over 61 years old called it a “miracle in a tube,” sharing that they have “no bumps, better texture, and reduced redness” since using the cream. And not only does the moisturizer help with many different skin concerns, but it works fast, with several shoppers saying they saw noticeable results “within two weeks.” 

For a daily moisturizer with so many skincare benefits, pick up a bottle of the on-sale Face Cream with code SUMMERSKIN, and keep scrolling for more shopper-loved essentials from the brand.

Essential Cleanser 

L'Amarue The Essential Cleanser

L'Amarue

Jumbo Body Cream

L'Amarue The Jumbo Body Cream

L'Amarue

The Balm 

L'Amarue The Balm

L'Amarue

Eye Cream

L'Amarue The Eye Cream

L'Amarue
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Roundup: Best Modern Farmhouse Decor Under $100 Tout
These Amazon Modern Farmhouse Decor Pieces Add Warmth to Any Room—and They're All Under $100
Fridge Deodorizer Tout
Say Goodbye to Smelly Fridges With This Refrigerator Deodorizer That’s on Sale at Amazon
Vacuum One-Off Tout
Act Fast! This 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Tackles Pet Hair With Ease—and It's 77% Off for a Limited Time
Related Articles
Osea Body oil on a pink background
The 11 Best Body Oils of 2023
One of the best Anti-Aging Face Oils on a pink background.
The 12 Best Anti-Aging Face Oils of 2023
Best Anti-Redness Products
The 20 Best Skincare Products for Redness of 2023
Composite of the Best Drugstore Eye Creams showing Olay, Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Eye Cream
The 12 Best Drugstore Eye Creams of 2023
aging-myths: woman touching her face
12 Anti-Aging Myths You Need To Stop Believing
oils-can-help-acne-GettyImages-1457236616
Yes, Oils Can Help With Acne—These Are 9 of the Best
beauty creams
7 Non-Negotiable Skin Care Products in an Anti-Aging Routine, According to Derms
Best After-Sun Treatments
The 15 Best Sunburn Treatments of 2023
bareMinerals complexion rescue tinted moisturizer
The 12 Best Tinted Moisturizers of 2023
best-dark-spot-correctors: woman with face turned up at the sun and shadows
I've Tried Dozens of Dark Spot Correctors—These Are the 9 Best to Erase Hyperpigmentation
congested-skin
How to Tell If You Have Congested Skin
Three Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Shampoo displayed on a two tone pink patterned background
The 16 Best Drugstore Shampoos of 2023 for Every Hair Type
best-ingredients-for-acne-GettyImages-1469751146
10 Best Ingredients for Acne, According to Dermatologists
Best Drugstore Moisturizers
The 12 Best Drugstore Moisturizers of 2023 for Every Skin Type
dermatologist-skincare-routine
We Asked 12 Dermatologists to Share Their Exact Skincare Routines, Here's What They Said
Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin
The 11 Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin of 2023