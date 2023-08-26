The Repairing Face Cream Shoppers Call a ‘Miracle in a Tube’ Is 20% Off Right Now

There’s something therapeutic about a nightly skincare routine. The minute my mascara’s off, I’m slathering on my favorite serums and face creams in the name of self-care. And while the actual process of glazing your face is great in and of itself, the way your products work overnight is the real reward.

L'amarue’s Face Cream is no exception, and it’s 20 percent off with promo code SUMMERSKIN. The multi-use moisturizer naturally balances oil and hydration, repairs acne scarring, supports microbiome health, and limits cycles of inflammation all in the eight hours you’re busy snoozing. It’s backed by science, too. The formula targets the root cause with the brand’s patent-pending Heart to Heart Complex, which affects cell-to-cell communication and adapts to what your skin actually needs most, whether it’s combating dryness or reducing signs of aging.



The face cream is formulated with vitamin E, barrier-rebuilding lecithin, and omega fatty acid-rich red raspberry seed oil that works to calm the skin, while rosemary leaf extract, squalane, and fermented sea kelp extract balance and fight acne. It also contains horse chestnut seed extract, which, per the brand, is 40 times the power of vitamin C, and sweet almond oil to help fade dark spots.

A little goes a long way with The Face Cream. L’amarue recommends applying a pea-sized amount to a clean face every morning and evening as you would any daily moisturizer. You can also apply more throughout the day for a hydration boost.

If you’re not already convinced of the face cream’s benefits, take the reviewers’ words for it. One shopper in the 46 to 60 age range said that their “sensitive, dry skin literally drinks this up,” adding that they “can tell the fine lines around [their] eyes softened.” Another customer in their late 40s said their skin looks so “amazing” that they’ve been “skipping foundation,” and a third reviewer over 61 years old called it a “miracle in a tube,” sharing that they have “no bumps, better texture, and reduced redness” since using the cream. And not only does the moisturizer help with many different skin concerns, but it works fast, with several shoppers saying they saw noticeable results “within two weeks.”

For a daily moisturizer with so many skincare benefits, pick up a bottle of the on-sale Face Cream with code SUMMERSKIN, and keep scrolling for more shopper-loved essentials from the brand.

