Health Fitness & Exercise This Set of Resistance Bands Makes My At-Home Full Body Workouts Varied and Easy—and It's on Sale A space-saving solution that will instantly amp up your fitness routine. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 27, 2023 07:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Pamela Jew I honestly can't remember the last time I stepped foot into a gym, and this was long before the pandemic. I've never been interested in over-complicated equipment—just ask my rowing machine, which was only used a handful of times out of guilt over these past few years. I do best with low-impact exercises like yoga and pilates. They have greatly helped me relieve chronic back pain caused by sitting at my work desk all day. I wanted to refresh and add variety to my workout routines, so when Alta Fitness offered me its Luxe Resistance Set to test, I couldn't resist. Along with appearing incredibly charming, this set of three resistance bands is a fundamental kit of everything you'll need to kick up your at-home workouts, ensuring they'll never be monotonous. The set comes with light, medium, and heavy bands, two adjustable handles, two ankle straps, a soft door anchor, and a sturdy little drawstring bag to keep it all together. I got my set in the prettiest pink shades, but they're also available in azure blue. Save 21% on Alta Luxe Resistance Set Alta To buy: $37 (was $47); shopaltafit.com. The resistance bands have made getting in quick and uncomplicated full-body workouts throughout my workdays effortless. They can be used separately or combined for up to 60 pounds of resistance. The unique ScrunchyKnit fabric design feels super soft against my skin and has never slipped. The plush handles are comfortable and solid and easy to take on and off to switch between bands. I wasn't expecting that much power to come from such lightweight gear. 11,000 Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Luxurious Bath Rug That’s Described as ‘Heaven’ for Your Feet I usually get embarrassed by my clutter, but I don't mind having these pretty exercise bands around my office. I keep them hanging around so I can squeeze in a 15-minute workout before lunch or during a break. Although, I love that I can just roll them up and toss the entire set in my luggage or tote for weekend trips or effortlessly move them from room to room when my fiancè commandeers them. Give your at-home workouts a space-saving and travel-friendly upgrade with the Luxe Resistance Set. Typically, the Luxe Resistance Set retails for $47, but right now, Alta is offering a 21 percent discount, bringing them down to $37. Get them on sale before they're gone. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products I Found These 12 Kitchen Storage Solutions to Organize My Whole Kitchen, and They’re Up to 63% Off This Face Scrub Is My Hack for Fending Off Acne and Brightening My Complexion, and It's $23 Right Now I Tried This Craft Kit That Shoppers Call ‘Wonderful’ and 'Easy to Follow' While Saving Them Money