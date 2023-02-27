This Set of Resistance Bands Makes My At-Home Full Body Workouts Varied and Easy—and It's on Sale

I honestly can't remember the last time I stepped foot into a gym, and this was long before the pandemic. I've never been interested in over-complicated equipment—just ask my rowing machine, which was only used a handful of times out of guilt over these past few years. I do best with low-impact exercises like yoga and pilates. They have greatly helped me relieve chronic back pain caused by sitting at my work desk all day.

I wanted to refresh and add variety to my workout routines, so when Alta Fitness offered me its Luxe Resistance Set to test, I couldn't resist. Along with appearing incredibly charming, this set of three resistance bands is a fundamental kit of everything you'll need to kick up your at-home workouts, ensuring they'll never be monotonous.

The set comes with light, medium, and heavy bands, two adjustable handles, two ankle straps, a soft door anchor, and a sturdy little drawstring bag to keep it all together. I got my set in the prettiest pink shades, but they're also available in azure blue.

Alta

To buy: $37 (was $47); shopaltafit.com.

The resistance bands have made getting in quick and uncomplicated full-body workouts throughout my workdays effortless. They can be used separately or combined for up to 60 pounds of resistance. The unique ScrunchyKnit fabric design feels super soft against my skin and has never slipped. The plush handles are comfortable and solid and easy to take on and off to switch between bands. I wasn't expecting that much power to come from such lightweight gear.

I usually get embarrassed by my clutter, but I don't mind having these pretty exercise bands around my office. I keep them hanging around so I can squeeze in a 15-minute workout before lunch or during a break. Although, I love that I can just roll them up and toss the entire set in my luggage or tote for weekend trips or effortlessly move them from room to room when my fiancè commandeers them.

Give your at-home workouts a space-saving and travel-friendly upgrade with the Luxe Resistance Set. Typically, the Luxe Resistance Set retails for $47, but right now, Alta is offering a 21 percent discount, bringing them down to $37. Get them on sale before they're gone.

