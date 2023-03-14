Style Skincare Alpyn Beauty's Newest Plant-Powered Exfoliating Liquid Gave Me a Fresh-Faced Glow Revitalize your skincare this spring with results you can see in just two weeks. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 14, 2023 06:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua One of my most frustrating (and noticeable) skin issues has been my ample pores. While there's no way to actually shrink pores, you can help them appear smaller by keeping them clear. The pesky sebaceous filaments that plague the enlarged pores around my nose and cheeks have seen better days. As I set out on a mission to find the perfect mix of products to help me degunk the plugs covering my face, the team at Aplyn Beauty reached out about a new product. The brand offered me a sample of its new Pore Perfecting Liquid to test ahead of the launch, and I jumped at the opportunity. Alpyn Beauty is recognized for marrying wildcrafted, botanical ingredients with clinical active ingredients to achieve high-performance skincare products, and this leave-on liquid exfoliator is no exception. The formula’s 2-percent salicylic acid unclogs pores by gently exfoliating dead skin cells and debris, while the borage flower extract's anti-inflammatory properties soothe skin and restore hydration. It also features a potent cocktail of squalane, vitamin C, snow mushroom, tea tree, moringa, aloe, bamboo water, and niacinamide to brighten, tighten, protect, and maintain the skin's natural pH. Alpyn Beauty To buy: $39; alpynbeauty.com, sephora.com. I eased the Pore Perfecting Liquid into my morning routine, initially using it only a few times a week to see how my skin would react. The gentle solution is best suited for oily and combination skin types and played very well with my sensitive combo complexion from the start. You can apply it with your fingertips, but I prefer using a cotton pad to smooth it over my face after cleansing. Skincare is a long game, so you should never expect quick or instant results from any product. However, this exfoliator left me with an immediate glow the second the cotton pad left my skin. The product takes a couple of minutes to dry, but it provides an enviable radiance that feels so smooth, soft, and nourishing—sometimes, I skip moisturizer entirely. I Hate Washing My Hair, but I Only Have to Once Per Week Thanks to This Degreasing Dry Shampoo After two weeks, I noticed my pores looked less congested, the small blemishes around my cheeks started to clear, and my face felt hydrated and balanced—no small feat with combination skin. The pore-refining liquid has quickly earned its place in my skincare routine. You can grab a bottle from Alpyn Beauty or Sephora for $39. Achieve a spring glow-up in a pinch with Alpyn Beauty's Pore Perfecting Liquid. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Sleep Awareness Week, We’re Eyeing These Cozy Pajamas to Get the Best Snooze Yet This Amazon Best-Seller Is Dubbed the ‘Holy Grail of Bras,’ and It Starts at $16 These Spring Skirts From Amazon Have 30,000 Five-Star Ratings Combined—and They’re All Under $40