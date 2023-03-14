Alpyn Beauty's Newest Plant-Powered Exfoliating Liquid Gave Me a Fresh-Faced Glow

Revitalize your skincare this spring with results you can see in just two weeks.

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Published on March 14, 2023 06:00PM EDT

PORE PERFECTING LIQUID WITH 2% BHA + BORAGE
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

One of my most frustrating (and noticeable) skin issues has been my ample pores. While there's no way to actually shrink pores, you can help them appear smaller by keeping them clear. The pesky sebaceous filaments that plague the enlarged pores around my nose and cheeks have seen better days. As I set out on a mission to find the perfect mix of products to help me degunk the plugs covering my face, the team at Aplyn Beauty reached out about a new product.

The brand offered me a sample of its new Pore Perfecting Liquid to test ahead of the launch, and I jumped at the opportunity. Alpyn Beauty is recognized for marrying wildcrafted, botanical ingredients with clinical active ingredients to achieve high-performance skincare products, and this leave-on liquid exfoliator is no exception. 

The formula’s 2-percent salicylic acid unclogs pores by gently exfoliating dead skin cells and debris, while the borage flower extract's anti-inflammatory properties soothe skin and restore hydration. It also features a potent cocktail of squalane, vitamin C, snow mushroom, tea tree, moringa, aloe, bamboo water, and niacinamide to brighten, tighten, protect, and maintain the skin's natural pH.

PORE PERFECTING LIQUID WITH 2% BHA + BORAGE

Alpyn Beauty

To buy: $39; alpynbeauty.com, sephora.com.

I eased the Pore Perfecting Liquid into my morning routine, initially using it only a few times a week to see how my skin would react. The gentle solution is best suited for oily and combination skin types and played very well with my sensitive combo complexion from the start. You can apply it with your fingertips, but I prefer using a cotton pad to smooth it over my face after cleansing.

Skincare is a long game, so you should never expect quick or instant results from any product. However, this exfoliator left me with an immediate glow the second the cotton pad left my skin. The product takes a couple of minutes to dry, but it provides an enviable radiance that feels so smooth, soft, and nourishing—sometimes, I skip moisturizer entirely.

After two weeks, I noticed my pores looked less congested, the small blemishes around my cheeks started to clear, and my face felt hydrated and balanced—no small feat with combination skin. The pore-refining liquid has quickly earned its place in my skincare routine.

You can grab a bottle from Alpyn Beauty or Sephora for $39. Achieve a spring glow-up in a pinch with Alpyn Beauty's Pore Perfecting Liquid.

