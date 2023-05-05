I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Actually Stylish Sweats Are the Most Comfortable Ones I've Ever Worn

I wear a lot of loungewear. As someone who has worked from home since 2016, my wardrobe pretty much consists of sweatpants, oversized hoodies, comfy shorts and tees, and my wedding dress. I think I may have a pair of heeled leather boots stashed somewhere deep inside my closet, too.

In all seriousness though, between seven-ish years of working practically exclusively from my apartment and reviewing countless sweatpants as a shopping writer, it’s safe to say I know comfort when I feel it. I also know the strange looks I get when I walk outside into the wilds of Manhattan wearing baggy sweatpants that make me look like “rolled out of bed and then rolled back into it” is my fashion niche.

Then, I met the Muse Sweatpant from Alo Yoga, which I received as a sample from the brand. They’re on the pricier side, but these joggers straddle the best of both worlds, providing cloud-like comfort alongside thoughtful details like ribbing, pockets, and hemmed bottoms for a stylish look. Personally, I love the athletic heather gray, gravel heather, and ivory color options for a break from the expected dark-colored sweats, but they also come in black—no surprise here, it’s the best-seller—and a limited-edition shade called midnight green.

Alo Yoga

To buy: $75 (was $108); aloyoga.com.

Available in sizes XXS through L (note: If you’re in between sizes, size down if you want a less baggy appearance), these sweatpants are made with a soft brushed rib fabric and were test-worn by Alo Yoga’s in-house team to ensure a great feel with a stellar silhouette no matter your size. In addition to two roomy slanted front pockets and one back pocket, the drawstring waistband and small Alo logo on one thigh completes the design. After you’ve worn them for three days straight (okay, five—we won’t tell), you can toss them in the washing machine separately on cold on a gentle cycle before tumble drying low (also using a gentle cycle) and using an iron on low, if needed.

And let’s take a moment to appreciate just how divinely comfortable these sweatpants are. You know how uncomfortable it is trying to snooze in a moving vehicle? The Muse Sweatpants are so cozy, I feel like I’m wrapping myself in my very own ribbed knit blanket whenever I travel and find myself ready to nod off in the back seat or on the train. Plus, if you’re into restorative yoga classes, I can assure you that nothing is more delightful than lazing upon a bolster while cocooning in this warm, luxurious fabric.

Customers agree with my sentiments, too. One shopper who called the “amazing” pants “awesome sweats” shared that they are “so soft and comfy” that they bought four pairs. Another shopper who bought the pants in three colors dubbed them their “favorite lounge set.” They added, “[They’re] so comfy and great for travel or just lounging around. Very warm too!”

If you really want to be a couch-side overachiever, treat yourself to the Muse Sweatpant and Hoodie Set, to take your relaxation to new heights. Even better, the cropped hoodie with side slits is a trendy design that looks just as lovely with fitted jeans or a tennis skirt as it does with the matching pants.

Alo Yoga

To buy: $150 (was $216); aloyoga.com.

I think it’s safe to say I’ve found my loungewear “muse”—pun intended. So, allow me to introduce you to your new go-to sweats from Alo. A word of warning, though: You’re never going to want to take them off.

