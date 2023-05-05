I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Actually Stylish Sweats Are the Most Comfortable Ones I've Ever Worn

Several shoppers agree with me, too.

By
Perri Ormont Blumberg
Perri Ormont Blumberg
Perri Ormont Blumberg
Perri Ormont Blumberg is a freelance writer and editor with 10+ years of experience.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 5, 2023 04:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Alo Sweatpants Review
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

I wear a lot of loungewear. As someone who has worked from home since 2016, my wardrobe pretty much consists of sweatpants, oversized hoodies, comfy shorts and tees, and my wedding dress. I think I may have a pair of heeled leather boots stashed somewhere deep inside my closet, too.

In all seriousness though, between seven-ish years of working practically exclusively from my apartment and reviewing countless sweatpants as a shopping writer, it’s safe to say I know comfort when I feel it. I also know the strange looks I get when I walk outside into the wilds of Manhattan wearing baggy sweatpants that make me look like “rolled out of bed and then rolled back into it” is my fashion niche.

Then, I met the Muse Sweatpant from Alo Yoga, which I received as a sample from the brand. They’re on the pricier side, but these joggers straddle the best of both worlds, providing cloud-like comfort alongside thoughtful details like ribbing, pockets, and hemmed bottoms for a stylish look. Personally, I love the athletic heather gray, gravel heather, and ivory color options for a break from the expected dark-colored sweats, but they also come in black—no surprise here, it’s the best-seller—and a limited-edition shade called midnight green.

MUSE SWEATPANT

Alo Yoga

To buy: $75 (was $108); aloyoga.com.

Available in sizes XXS through L (note: If you’re in between sizes, size down if you want a less baggy appearance), these sweatpants are made with a soft brushed rib fabric and were test-worn by Alo Yoga’s in-house team to ensure a great feel with a stellar silhouette no matter your size. In addition to two roomy slanted front pockets and one back pocket, the drawstring waistband and small Alo logo on one thigh completes the design. After you’ve worn them for three days straight (okay, five—we won’t tell), you can toss them in the washing machine separately on cold on a gentle cycle before tumble drying low (also using a gentle cycle) and using an iron on low, if needed.

And let’s take a moment to appreciate just how divinely comfortable these sweatpants are. You know how uncomfortable it is trying to snooze in a moving vehicle? The Muse Sweatpants are so cozy, I feel like I’m wrapping myself in my very own ribbed knit blanket whenever I travel and find myself ready to nod off in the back seat or on the train. Plus, if you’re into restorative yoga classes, I can assure you that nothing is more delightful than lazing upon a bolster while cocooning in this warm, luxurious fabric.

Customers agree with my sentiments, too. One shopper who called the “amazing” pants “awesome sweats” shared that they are “so soft and comfy” that they bought four pairs. Another shopper who bought the pants in three colors dubbed them their “favorite lounge set.” They added, “[They’re] so comfy and great for travel or just lounging around. Very warm too!”

If you really want to be a couch-side overachiever, treat yourself to the Muse Sweatpant and Hoodie Set, to take your relaxation to new heights. Even better, the cropped hoodie with side slits is a trendy design that looks just as lovely with fitted jeans or a tennis skirt as it does with the matching pants.

MUSE SWEATPANT & HOODIE SET

Alo Yoga

To buy: $150 (was $216); aloyoga.com

I think it’s safe to say I’ve found my loungewear “muse”—pun intended. So, allow me to introduce you to your new go-to sweats from Alo. A word of warning, though: You’re never going to want to take them off.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

You Can Still Shop These TK Gifts for Every Type of Mom on Your List â No Matter How Hard They Are to Shop For
Mother’s Day Is Almost Here, and There’s Still Time to Shop These 27 Gifts for Everyone on Your List
Our Place Always Pan 2.0 review and sitewide sale
Our Place Just Updated Its Insta-Famous Always Pan, and Three Shopping Writers Put It to the Test
PHF 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Throw Blanket Tout
Even Shoppers in Texas Say This Lightweight Cotton Throw Is ‘the Best’ They’ve Found for Summer
Related Articles
AMZF Loungewear Roundup TOUT
You’ll Want to Live in These Best-Selling Loungewear Finds From Amazon—and They’re All Under $40
Target Athleisure Roundup Tout
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These Are the 12 Activewear Finds Topping My Wishlist
True & Co. True Bra Tout
I Ditched Every Bra I Own for This Comfy Wireless One That Shoppers Say ‘Feels Like Having Nothing on’
Bamboo Pajamas Tout
Bamboo Pajamas Are the Cozy, Cooling Gift Your Mom Deserves This Mother’s Day
Cozy Earth Mother's Day Sale
My Favorite Loungewear and Bedding Brand Is Offering Up to 30% Off Select Items Ahead of Mother’s Day
T-Shirt Dress Deals TOUT
Average T-Shirt Dresses? Nope, These Elevated Picks Look High-End, but They’re on Sale
Target Mother's Day Roundup Tout
Target’s Under-the-Radar Mother’s Day Section Includes Gifts for Every Interest and Budget, Starting at $5
Maidenform Love the Lift Demi Bra Deal TOUT
The Comfy Push-Up Bra Shoppers Say Is ‘Perfect in Every Way’ Is Up to 54% Off at Amazon Right Now
Two of the best leggings on a pink polka dot background.
The 14 Best Leggings of 2023
Spanx Wide Leg Jeans Review
I Tried Spanx’s New Wide-Leg Jeans, and They’re The Ultimate in Comfort and Style
claw-clip-review
These Claw Clips Keep My Super Thick Hair in Place All Day–and They’re Only $9
Boll & Branch Sleepwear Launch Tout
Boll & Branch Just Launched a Curated Sleepwear Line That’s Full of Cozy Basics
Best High-Waisted Leggings
The 12 Best High-Waisted Leggings of 2023
Comfy Bra Outlet Deals Tout
Stylish Bras With a Barely-There Feel From Warner’s, True & Co., and More Are Up to 64% at Amazon
Amazon Mini Dresses Tout
Mini Dresses Are Trending at Amazon—and These Best-Selling Stylish Picks Start at Just $14
The Best Loungewear of 2022 for Every Style
The Best Loungewear of 2023 for Every Style