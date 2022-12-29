This TikTok-Viral Activewear Brand Just Slashed the Price of Its Popular 'Airbrush’ Leggings

Plus, other must-have workout staples are on sale.

By Dhara Patel
Published on December 29, 2022 09:00PM EST

Alo Yoga TikTok Viral Airbrush Leggings Tout
Black leggings are a staple any time of the year. Whether you're pairing them with a sweater or layering them under jeans to stay warm, we're all trying to snag the best quality leggings for less. Alo Yoga has been all the rage recently on TikTok. People just can't get enough of this athleticwear brand, whether it's the advent calendar, leggings, or bags. 

Alo Yoga's Airbrush legging features a four-way-stretch fabric that moves with you, ideal for someone who plans to actually do yoga in these leggings. Customers love that the fabric is sculpting and lifting. Our shopping editor even said it creates the “illusion of an hourglass shape.” The material is moisture-wicking and odor resistant, so you don't have to worry about building up a sweat when wearing them. These leggings have been wear-tested over 1,000 times to ensure the perfect fit. They're made with no side seams and are engineered to contour and smooth—all with a hidden key pocket! 

Reviewers on TikTok say they love that these leggings have a thick fabric. It's easy to go from running errands to working out when wearing these leggings. And they're obsessed with how stretchy the fabric is and would recommend sizing down the product for a snug fit.

Alo Airbrush Legging

Alo Yoga

To buy: $58 (was $98); aloyoga.com.

Alo Yoga has over 300 discounted tops, leggings, bras, sweatshirts, and jackets during its end-of-year sale. If you're in the market for a new sports bra, you can purchase the Ribbed Crop Whisper Bra Tank, currently on sale for $23! This bra, paired with the airbrush legging, will create an adorable matching set.

Alo Yoga also has some Gen-Z favorites. Its Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging (on sale for $70) has a Y2K style split-hem and is the perfect addition to dress up for a night out or to wear while watching the new season of Emily in Paris.

Looking for a going-out top that's comfortable? This Airbrush Mesh Corset Tank is an easy-to-wear top for a night out. The mesh detailing is stunning, even for those looking for edgy or unique workout clothes.

These active-wear deals from the TikTok-favorite and editor-loved brand will help you stay comfortable and stylish this year. Whether you're looking to work out, lounge, or run errands, you'll find something on sale right now. Shop the popular Airbrush leggings and more at a discount while you still can. 

More Must-Shop Deals

