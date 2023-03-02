Alleyoop’s New Second Skin Concealer Helped Me Cut Down My Makeup Routine, and It Doubles as Skincare

Meet your new beauty bag MVP.

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Published on March 2, 2023 05:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Alleyoop Second Skin concealer
Photo:

Real Simple / Marcus Millan

In my 20s, I indulged in a lengthy beauty routine that depended on full-coverage foundation. These days, I prefer an easier, more streamlined regimen, so I've started to rely mainly on concealer. However, after turning 30, finding a reliable formula that won't crease after just an hour of wear has become increasingly difficult. It usually means forfeiting coverage or using enormous amounts of powder to set the concealer—which completely defeats the purpose of a simplified makeup routine.

I'm a sucker for multitasking beauty products, so I was delighted when Alleyoop's Game Face Second Skin Concealer came across my desk. The brand became popular a few years ago for its easy-to-wear and thoughtfully designed beauty products like the viral four-in-one Pen Pal Touchup Pen, 11th Hour Cream Eyeshadow & Liner Stick, and my favorite travel-friendly All-in-One Portable Razor.

Alleyoop Game Face Second Skin Concealer

Alleyoop Second Skin concealer energetic

Alleyoop

To buy: $25; meetalleyoop.com.

The Second Skin concealer, available in 12 shades from fair to very deep, is a skincare-makeup hybrid that provides crease-proof light to medium coverage that doesn't feel heavy. It even features a built-in sponge tip, but I found it too small to blend my entire face. However, it was a lifesaver when I had to touch up my face after a foundation I was testing failed me.

The complexion hero touts aloe stem cell extract, which increases collagen production while hydrating, restorative cold-pressed rosehip oil, and vitamin-rich sea buckthorn oil. With its natural satin finish, I effortlessly masked my under-eye circles, dark spots, and blemishes without the product settling into my fine lines.

Following Alleyoop's skin-first, makeup-second philosophy, the Game Face Second Skin Concealer is a smooth, low-effort formula that played just as well with a full face of cosmetics as it did on its own. The complexion-enhancing ingredients soothed the redness and irritation around my nose from allergies and banished winter dullness.

As the temperatures rise, the last thing you want to do is apply layer after layer of heavy cosmetics. Cut your beauty routine in half and try the Alleyoop Game Face Second Skin Concealer instead.

