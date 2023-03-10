This Clever Amazon Find Helps You Safely Pack Wine for Outdoor Picnics

The bag stores up to two bottles of wine, two glasses, and a corkscrew.

ALLCAMP Wine tote Bag with Cooler Compartmentï¼Picnic Set Carrying Two sets of tablewareï¼Grayï¼
There’s a reason having a picnic is a top-tier warm-weather activity: There’s no need to spend money—when the sun comes out, simply grab a cozy picnic blanket, pack some sandwiches or snacks, and find a beautiful outdoor spot to enjoy nature. Picnics are the perfect way to spend a sunny day alone, on a romantic date, or with friends. And if you’re someone who feels like no picnic is complete without a bottle of vino, the AllCamp Wine Tote Bag makes it easy to carry your wine and all its necessities. 

Whether you’re on a solo outing or at a larger gathering, the cooler bag’s size options have you covered—choose from a small one-bottle tote and a large two-bottle tote option. The one-bottle size and some styles of the two-bottle option feature a long, adjustable strap that makes it easy to carry with you on your trek to the perfect picnic location. The simple and fashionable totes come in a wide variety of muted colors, too. 

ALLCAMP Wine tote Bag with Cooler Compartmentï¼Picnic Set Carrying Two sets of tablewareï¼Grayï¼

Amazon

To buy: from $15 with coupon (was from $20); amazon.com

The cooler has either one or two compartments to fit 750ml bottles of wine, depending on the style you choose, and comes with two plastic wine glasses, a corkscrew, a bottle stopper, and two gingham cloth napkins. With everything already included in the bag, all you have to do is add your favorite bottle of red or white. The cooler will keep your bottles chilled for up to five to seven hours.

One reviewer who left the wine tote a five-star rating purchased the bag after doing lots of research to find a replacement for their lost cooler bag. They found the AllCamp tote and its accessories to be “very convenient,” adding that “it is sturdy enough to stand up on its end, rather than having to lie flat or be propped up.”

The durable bag will keep your glass bottles of wine safe while you’re transporting them to the picnic—or anywhere, really. It’s handy for park visits, outdoor concerts, camping, and many more summer activities. Get the AllCamp Wine Tote Bag ahead of your summer festivities while it’s on sale with a coupon at Amazon.

