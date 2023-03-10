Life Travel This Clever Amazon Find Helps You Safely Pack Wine for Outdoor Picnics The bag stores up to two bottles of wine, two glasses, and a corkscrew. By Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 10, 2023 05:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington There’s a reason having a picnic is a top-tier warm-weather activity: There’s no need to spend money—when the sun comes out, simply grab a cozy picnic blanket, pack some sandwiches or snacks, and find a beautiful outdoor spot to enjoy nature. Picnics are the perfect way to spend a sunny day alone, on a romantic date, or with friends. And if you’re someone who feels like no picnic is complete without a bottle of vino, the AllCamp Wine Tote Bag makes it easy to carry your wine and all its necessities. Whether you’re on a solo outing or at a larger gathering, the cooler bag’s size options have you covered—choose from a small one-bottle tote and a large two-bottle tote option. The one-bottle size and some styles of the two-bottle option feature a long, adjustable strap that makes it easy to carry with you on your trek to the perfect picnic location. The simple and fashionable totes come in a wide variety of muted colors, too. Amazon To buy: from $15 with coupon (was from $20); amazon.com The cooler has either one or two compartments to fit 750ml bottles of wine, depending on the style you choose, and comes with two plastic wine glasses, a corkscrew, a bottle stopper, and two gingham cloth napkins. With everything already included in the bag, all you have to do is add your favorite bottle of red or white. The cooler will keep your bottles chilled for up to five to seven hours. The 6 Best Wine Decanters of 2023, According to Our Tests One reviewer who left the wine tote a five-star rating purchased the bag after doing lots of research to find a replacement for their lost cooler bag. They found the AllCamp tote and its accessories to be “very convenient,” adding that “it is sturdy enough to stand up on its end, rather than having to lie flat or be propped up.” The durable bag will keep your glass bottles of wine safe while you’re transporting them to the picnic—or anywhere, really. It’s handy for park visits, outdoor concerts, camping, and many more summer activities. Get the AllCamp Wine Tote Bag ahead of your summer festivities while it’s on sale with a coupon at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Iconic Unisex Sneaker Brand Starred in My Favorite Childhood Movie—and It Just Launched a New Style Quick! Parachute Home Just Dropped a Rare Sale With Steals Up to 76% Off Found: 10 Stylish and Practical Rain Boots on Sale to Keep You Dry During Unpredictable April Showers