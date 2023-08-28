Surprise! This Super Comfy Shoe Brand Is Running a Can’t-Miss Labor Day Deal With Up to 70% Off

Popular styles like Runners, Loungers, and Breezers are all marked down.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping!
Published on August 28, 2023 10:00AM EDT

LDW Allbirds Sale
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Apart from getting a day off from work and relaxing, Labor Day weekend is also famously known as a popular shopping weekend with opportunities to score deals at fan-favorite retailers. You’ll find sales on everything from clothes to bedding and linens, if you know where to look, of course. But one of the best LDW sales we’ve seen so far is from the beloved shoe brand that we named one of the “Most Comfortable Shoes” of 2023, Allbirds. To shop the deals, there is no promo code necessary, and it officially kicks off August 29, and runs until September 4, 2023, and includes 30 percent off select Tree styles, including Loungers, Pipers, and Breezers, and 50 percent off summer styles like Risers, Pacers, and Trail Runners.

Whether you run, walk, hike, or just lounge around, there is a comfortable and sustainable Allbirds sneaker or shoe—that’s also on sale—for everyone. It’s a can’t-miss. However, this sale only lasts a few days, so be sure to shop now while select styles are still marked down. Keep reading for picks from the Allbirds Labor Day sale.

Shop Allbirds Labor Day Sales

Tree Runners

Allbirds Women's Tree Runners

Allbirds

When you think of Allbirds, its signature Tree Runners come to mind first. Like most Allbirds sneakers, the Runners are sustainably made with FSC-certified eucalyptus tree fiber, sugarcane, castor bean oil, merino wool, and recycled plastic bottles. These sneaks are ideal for walking as well as everyday wear in warmer weather since the eucalyptus fiber is lightweight and breathable.

Wool Loungers

Allbirds Women's Wool Loungers

Allbirds

We named Allbirds’ Wool Loungers the “Best Lightweight Slip-on Sneakers” of 2023. The inner and upper parts of the shoe are made with ZQ-certified merino wool that’s cozy, and superfine. The other parts of the shoe are also plant-based for a blend of lightweightedness and warmth that’s ideal for walking or everyday wear in cooler weather.

Tree Breezers

Allbirds Women's Tree Breezers

Allbirds

Proving that Allbirds are more than just sneakers and slip-ons, Tree Breezers are machine washable flats made from eucalyptus fiber. The lightweight weave helps to minimize odors, so they don’t get stinky over time, and the smooth material and ribbed collar flex and stretch comfortably with your foot.

Wool Pipers 

Allbirds Women's Wool Pipers

Allbirds

Risers

Allbirds Women's Risers

Allbirds

Limited Edition Risers Allbirds x Olivia Rubin 

Allbirds Women's Risers Allbirds x Olivia Rubin

Allbirds

Plant Pacers

Allbirds Women's Plant Pacers

Allbirds

Trail Runners SWT

Allbirds Women's Trail Runners SWT

Allbirds
