Aldi Is Lowering Prices On Hundreds of Products—Here's How to Save Big

If you're feeling the effects of inflated grocery prices, you aren’t alone. Over the past few years, things like supply chain issues, the pandemic, and even the Russian invasion of Ukraine have continued to cause prices on popular grocery store items to increase. And while the cost of staples, like butter and eggs, are finally starting to come down, many products remain more expensive than ever. According to a U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics report, food prices were still 7.1 percent higher in April than one year ago.

But there’s some good news on the horizon. Discount grocery store Aldi announced plans to reduce prices on more than 250 products this summer—a move projected to save shoppers more than $60 million.

"We don't want high grocery prices to get in the way of Americans doing what they love this summer, so we're taking charge to champion value in a way that only Aldi can. We're reducing our already low prices on some of the season's most popular items to make sure summer plans aren't disrupted," Dave Rinaldo, co-president at Aldi U.S., said in a statement. "Whether our shoppers are traveling, heading to a game, or enjoying time by the pool, we are committed to offering quality food and essentials at the lowest prices possible so they can enjoy life outside the grocery aisle."

While the announcement did not name all of the products that are slated for discount, it did give a look at markdowns on a few fan favorites:

Simply Nature Organic Single Origin Whole Bean Coffee will be reduced from $6.49 to $6.19, and Millville Protein Crunchy Granola will now be $2.99 instead of $3.69. Simply Nature Organic Beef Jerky will be marked down from $4.49 to $3.99, and Berryhill Honey from $6.99 to $6.19.

Additional discounted products, like frozen tilapia filets, chicken tenders, and quinoa bowls, are included in the official Aldi announcement.

The announcement comes on the heels of major expansion news from the grocer, which plans to open 120 new stores this year, bringing Aldi’s total American store count to 2,400. This includes the chain’s first-ever New Orleans and Baton Rouge, LA stores.

