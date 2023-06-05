Aldi Is Lowering Prices On Hundreds of Products—Here's How to Save Big

And it should save American shoppers more than $60 million.

By Christina Montoya Fiedler
Published on June 5, 2023
Aldi Storefront

If you're feeling the effects of inflated grocery prices, you aren’t alone. Over the past few years, things like supply chain issues, the pandemic, and even the Russian invasion of Ukraine have continued to cause prices on popular grocery store items to increase. And while the cost of staples, like butter and eggs, are finally starting to come down, many products remain more expensive than ever. According to a U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics report, food prices were still 7.1 percent higher in April than one year ago.

But there’s some good news on the horizon. Discount grocery store Aldi announced plans to reduce prices on more than 250 products this summer—a move projected to save shoppers more than $60 million. 

"We don't want high grocery prices to get in the way of Americans doing what they love this summer, so we're taking charge to champion value in a way that only Aldi can. We're reducing our already low prices on some of the season's most popular items to make sure summer plans aren't disrupted," Dave Rinaldo, co-president at Aldi U.S., said in a statement. "Whether our shoppers are traveling, heading to a game, or enjoying time by the pool, we are committed to offering quality food and essentials at the lowest prices possible so they can enjoy life outside the grocery aisle."

While the announcement did not name all of the products that are slated for discount, it did give a look at markdowns on a few fan favorites:

Simply Nature Organic Single Origin Whole Bean Coffee will be reduced from $6.49 to $6.19, and Millville Protein Crunchy Granola will now be $2.99 instead of $3.69. Simply Nature Organic Beef Jerky will be marked down from $4.49 to $3.99, and Berryhill Honey from $6.99 to $6.19.

Additional discounted products, like frozen tilapia filets, chicken tenders, and quinoa bowls, are included in the official Aldi announcement.

The announcement comes on the heels of major expansion news from the grocer, which plans to open 120 new stores this year, bringing Aldi’s total American store count to 2,400. This includes the chain’s first-ever New Orleans and Baton Rouge, LA stores.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A split photo of the exterior of an Aldi and the exterior of a Trader Joe's
Is Aldi Cheaper Than Trader Joe's? We Compare the Cost of 25+ Products
ALDI Stores
Good News, Shoppers: ALDI Stores Now Offer Delivery
Close up shot of woman taking container with frozen mixed vegetables from refrigerator frozen meal delivery
Best Frozen Meal Delivery Services
Children having lunch at home
Best Kids Meal Delivery Services
Portion food in foil disposable containers. Food delivery. Balanced diet. Proper nutrition
Cheapest Meal Delivery Services
Baby food delivery puree on wooden background
Best Baby Food Delivery Services
Tovala Review Dumplings Plated
Tovala Review: Smart Meals for Busy Lives
Green Chef Review Chicken and Rice dish on wooden background
Green Chef Review: Is It Worth It?
six prepared meals in white packaging on a light-colored countertop
I Tried Factor Meals for a Week—Here's My Honest Review
Hungry Root Review cooking meal
Hungryroot Review: Is This Popular Meal Kit Service Worth the Hype?
Trader Joe's Essentials
The 11 Best Non-Food Items You Should Buy at Trader Joe's
trader-joes-mistakes-GettyImages-1439507504
15 Trader Joe's Shopping Mistakes You Should Avoid at All Costs
Cut steak on a plate on a wooden cutting board
Best Meat Delivery Services
Instacart-shopping-tips: grocery bag with food
10 Timesaving, Money-Saving Hacks for Shopping on Instacart
Dog being groomed
10 Ways to Save Money on Pet Expenses
Best Delivery Food Box Subscriptions: Hello Fresh
The Best Meal Delivery Services That Make Cooking at Home Easier Than Ever