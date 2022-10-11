Aldi Frozen Falafel Sold in 38 States Recalled Due to E. coli

Several people have been sent to the hospital.

By
Samantha Leffler
Samantha Leffler
Samantha Leffler
Samantha is the senior food editor at RealSimple.com. Prior to joining Real Simple, she wrote and edited stories about food trends, plant-based food, nutrition, and new product releases for Food Network, LIVEKINDLY, and Eat This, Not That. She also launched the US Weekly food vertical, where she wrote about the intersection of food and pop culture. She is a graduate of New York University as a University Honors Scholar.
Published on October 11, 2022
falafel-recall-realsimple-GettyImages-1272453516
Photo:

ASIFE/Getty Images

If you’re a frozen falafel fan, you may want to check your freezer. According to the Food and Drug Administration, Cuisine Innovations Unlimited recently recalled two different frozen falafel varieties sold exclusively at Aldi—Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and Garlic & Herb Falafel. The plant-based meals have been voluntarily recalled due to the possible presence of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

The now-recalled meals were distributed in Aldi retail stores in the following 38 states:  Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The product comes in a box marked with any of the following Lot numbers: 1472, 1481, 1531, 1532, 1541, 1552, 1561, 1581, 1601, 1611, 1612, 1661, 1682, 1732, 1752, 1762, 1782, 1802, and 1812, and would have been shipped to stores after June 24, 2021. Consumers can find the lot number in the “Best if used by” area on the outside flap of the box.

Shoppers who have purchased either of the recalled products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Additionally, consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-201-439-1036, Ext. 26. A press release from Aldi noted that the recalled products have already been removed from store shelves.

Per the FDA, there have been 20 reported cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. related to this recall in six states (including Florida, Michigan, and Wisconsin) with onset dates reported between July 24 and September 19, 2022. The cases have led to five hospitalizations thus far, but no deaths.

Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli is an organism that can cause foodborne illness in a person who eats a food item contaminated with it. Symptoms may include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. While most healthy adults and children rarely become seriously ill with Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli, the illness can sicken elderly individuals, children, and people with weakened immune systems.

