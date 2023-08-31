10 New Aldi Home Decor Finds to Get Your Space Ready for Fall

Find these items in an Aldi store near you.

Published on August 31, 2023
aldi-fall-GettyImages-1621387566
Photo:

aldi-fall-GettyImages-1621387566

One of the best parts of shopping at Aldi is their rotating stock of seasonal products. And with summer winding down, all things fall are about to make their appearance. Throughout the month of September, the much-loved discount grocery chain will be rolling out its fall line of Aldi Finds. From candles and cookware to seasonal holiday decor, Aldi fans have a lot to look forward to. Here are some of our favorite home picks:

Crofton Mini Pumpkin Casserole Dishes

Ceramic mini pumpkin casserole dishes in white, green, and orange from Aldi

Courtesy of Aldi

These oven-safe ceramic pumpkins are perfect for baking and serving up all your fall favorites like apple crisp, mac and cheese, pot pie, or sweet potato casserole. These dishes sell for $9 each and come in orange, white, or sage green.

Huntington Home Washable Rug

Aldi washable rug

Courtesy of Aldi

These rugs sell for $50 and come in four different patterns. Like the look? There's also a runner available in the same patterns for $20, so you can have your floor coverings match throughout the house.

Huntington Home Sherpa Pumpkin Pillows

Aldi sherpa pumpkin pillows on a couch

Courtesy of Aldi

These cozy pumpkin pillows are sure to be a hit, considering they're the perfect dupe for the Pottery Barn versions that sell out every year. These pillows come in four colors (orange, sage green, cream, and white) and the jumbo pumpkins will sell for $15, while the smaller ones are $10. If you already have enough pumpkin decor, there will also be a witch's hat version available just in time for Halloween.

Crofton Harvest Serving Platter

White maple leaf ceramic serving platter from Aldi

Courtesy of Aldi

This $10 maple leaf-shaped serving platter is perfect for your fall parties and get-togethers. Pile it high with cheese, meat, and crackers, or go the sweet route with candy corn, cookies, and caramel apple bites.

Crofton Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Blue gradient cast iron Dutch oven from Aldi

Courtesy of Aldi

Dutch ovens are the ultimate multi-tasking kitchen tool. From baking bread to roasting chickens, the Dutch oven can do it all. Aldi's Croft Cast 2 quart Dutch oven is selling for just $17 and comes in two colors, including the blue gradient pictured here and white.

Huntington Home Coir Welcome Mat

Aldi welcome mat that says Hello Pumpkin

Courtesy of Aldi

Once you've decorated inside your home, it's time to take a look at the outside. Round out your fall front porch decor with this cute welcome mat for $6.99.

Huntington Home Posable Skeleton

Halloween posable skeleton from Aldi sitting on a front porch bench

Courtesy of Aldi

And if you’re looking to add to your Halloween decor collection, be sure to check out Aldi’s spooky posable skeleton ($30). Other Halloween decor includes LED floating witch hats ($7), a giant spiderweb and spiders ($15), a cinnamon-scented broom ($4), and more.

Huntington Home Acorn Candle

Aldi vanilla and patchouli acorn-shaped candle

Courtesy of Aldi

This cute candle sells for $5 and comes in three calming fragrances: vanilla and patchouli, blood orange and palo santo, and fern and birch.

Huntington Home Pegboard

Aldi pegboard

Courtesy of Aldi

Organization is key to keeping a tidy home. This $15 pegboard is a good place to store home office essentials or keep your kid's desk clear of clutter while they get back into a school routine.

Heart to Tail Dog Clothing Collection

Navy blue, cream, yelow, and red plaid patterned pet sweater from Aldi

Courtesy of Aldi

Pet parents will not want to miss Aldi’s Heart to Tail collection of dog sweaters and jackets to keep pooches warm in the chilly fall weather. This particular plaid patterned sweater is $5, and nothing in the collection costs over $10.



