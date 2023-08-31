12 New Aldi Fall Food Items We're Excited to Try (Beyond Pumpkin Spice)

Aldi's fall lineup is here, and it's got us ready to skip over what's left of summer and transition straight into autumn. The discount grocery chain is rolling out its fall Aldi Finds throughout the month of September, and once these items hit stores, they likely won't last long.

While there are plenty of cheesy, pumpkin-y comfort foods on the list, there's also a unique beet crust pizza and a variety of fall-inspired charcuterie board staples. Here are just a few Aldi Finds we're most excited to try this season.

Emporium Selection Cranberry White Cheddar Cheese

Courtesy of Aldi

Cranberry is a favorite flavor for many fall and winter dishes for good reason, and this $2.99 cranberry white cheddar cheese fits the theme. Try it on your next charcuterie board with Aldi's grilled crostini toasts or other artisan crackers.

Benton's Cookie Mug Toppers

Courtesy of Aldi

Whether your go-to cozy beverage is coffee, hot chocolate, tea, or cider, these cinnamon and sugar-dusted cookies are the perfect garnish to top off your mug. They come in pumpkin and leaf shapes and cost $2.89 for a pack.



Benner Harvest Tea Cup Collection

Courtesy of Aldi

This seasonal tea collection sells for $7 and includes 12 single-serving tea pods in fall flavors like pomegranate, chai cinnamon, apple cider, and Speculoos cookie. It makes a great gift, so you might have to grab one for you and one for a friend when they arrive in stores at the end of September. If you're looking for giftable items for non-tea drinkers, there's also an autumn chocolate truffles box with 12 truffles in four flavors like caramel apple and almond maple that costs just $3.69.

Specially Selected Hot Chili Pepper Maple Syrup

Courtesy of Aldi

Now this definitely sounds interesting. While you might not want to pour it all over your pancakes, spicy syrup would make a delicious ingredient in a homemade barbecue sauce, marinade, or glaze recipe.

Clancy's Roasted Sweet Corn Popcorn

Courtesy of Aldi

Fall is harvest season, meaning sweet corn is available everywhere. But even when your local grocers start to run out of fresh corn on the cob, keep this sweet corn-flavored popcorn in your pantry for a sweet and salty snack (with a longer shelf life) to satisfy your cravings.

Barissimo Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam

Courtesy of Aldi

You know we had to include a pumpkin spice-flavored something on this list. While this limited-edition whipped cream is made for topping off coffee, it also sounds good for a chai tea latte, hot chocolate, or a boozy beverage.

Specially Selected Cheese Pairing Spreads

Courtesy of Aldi

For $6, you can get all four flavors in this cheese pairing spread set, including fig and honey, pear and cinnamon, apricot and cumin, and cherry and rosemary. The box comes with cheese pairing suggestions, so you can whip up a budget-friendly seasonal charcuterie board you know is going to be a flavorful hit.

Specially Selected Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans

Courtesy of Aldi

Satisfy your sweet tooth and get a jolt of caffeine all in one bite with these dark chocolate covered espresso beans ($3.49). This product has a Rainforest Alliance seal, so you know it was produced using methods that support sustainability.

Bake Shop Pumpkin Cake Roll

Courtesy of Aldi

This pumpkin cake roll is filled with buttercream frosting and ready for slicing. Grab one as a treat for you and your family, or take one to a friend's harvest party. Cake rolls are notoriously finicky to assemble, so no one would blame you for serving a store-bought version!

Fremont Fish Market Lobster Bites

Courtesy of Aldi

Move over fish sticks! Available in both lobster and shrimp varieties, these seafood bites ($5) make a yummy meal you can pull out of the freezer on a busy weeknight. Try serving with corn and dipping in tartar sauce, just like it shows on the package.

Pumpkin Pie Cider

Courtesy of Aldi

Sitting fireside with a cozy blanket and a sparkling cider in hand is the epitome of fall, and we can't wait to try this pumpkin pie spiced version ($8). But if pumpkin's not your thing, there are a ton of other seasonal alcoholic beverages to choose from, including a sparking apple cider, sweet apple wine, caramel cream liqueur, bourbon barrel zinfandel, and more.

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen 3 Cheese Beet Crust Pizza

Courtesy of Aldi

Here's a creative way to get your beets (especially if you're like me and struggle with the flavor). This super cheesy pizza ($5) has a beet-infused crust, giving it that deep purple color. And if you truly can't get enough pumpkin, there's also a pumpkin crust version topped with cherry tomatoes, basil, garlic, spinach, and mozzarella.

If you see something you want, be sure to stock up during your next Aldi run (especially on those frozen items that keep for a long time). They won't last long on store shelves.