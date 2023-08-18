Attention Shoppers: Aldi Is Expanding in 5 U.S. States

Aldi is known for low prices and quality products, so it's no wonder the store has such a loyal customer base. And if you're one of those fans, this news just might make your day. The discount grocer is buying 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores in Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, and Mississippi to increase its presence in the southern U.S. While some properties will become Aldi stores, others will remain Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores.

“Like Aldi, Winn-Dixie, and Harveys Supermarket have long histories and many loyal customers in the Southeast, and we look forward to serving them in the years to come,” said Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi, said in a press release. “The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills.”

According to Aldi, the 400 acquired stores will be divided as follows:

Florida: 299 stores

Alabama: 39 stores

Louisiana: 28 stores

Georgia: 25 stores

Mississippi: 6 stores

Currently, Aldi has 2,304 stores in 39 states, but plans to open 120 new stores nationwide by the end of this year. If your city isn’t one of the lucky ones to have an Aldi already, this news might bring one to your area.