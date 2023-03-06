Good News, Shoppers: ALDI Stores Now Offer Delivery

If you’ve been shopping at ALDI to save money, we have some good news for you. ALDI can now also save you time, because it was recently announced that the grocery store will finally be offering delivery. Yes, all your favorite ALDI finds can be delivered directly to your door, thanks to the chain’s recently announced partnership with DoorDash. Here’s everything you need to know about getting ALDI on demand.

ALDI and DoorDash Partner for Next-Level Convenience

In February 2023, the companies announced that this fantastic partnership will cover nearly every ALDI location across 38 states. This means same-day delivery from more than 2,100 stores is currently available nationwide. So, whether you just don’t have the time to do your weekly shopping trip or you’re having a party and want to stock up on some super cheap wine and beer, DoorDash and ALDI have you covered.

“By partnering with DoorDash, we can conveniently bring our award-winning, fresh, and affordable groceries to even more of our customers’ doors with the click of a button,” says Scott Patton, vice president of national buying at ALDI. “Whether shopping for a weekly grocery haul or in need of a few extra ingredients for tonight’s dinner, our customers now have another way to shop ALDI for all their grocery needs.”

It Has Been a Long Time Coming

While this might be an exciting surprise to some, ALDI fans who were also DoorDash devotees have been asking for their favorite brands to partner up for quite a while now. “Since launching grocery in 2020, ALDI has been one of our consumers’ most highly requested grocers. We’re thrilled to welcome the beloved ALDI brand to DoorDash,” says Fuad Hannon, vice president of new verticals at DoorDash. “Our partnership with ALDI provides customers access to the retailer’s affordable staples and cult favorites with the speed and reliability of DoorDash. Additionally, consumers can consolidate all their shopping needs from fresh foods to household essentials on DoorDash as their one-stop shop.”

Sign Up for DashPass Right Now

All participating ALDI locations will be available on DoorDash’s DashPass—the brand’s membership program that offers $0 delivery fees from restaurants, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Customers just need to spend $35 or more at ALDI, which shouldn’t be too difficult.

What You Should Know About ALDI

Those new to shopping at ALDI should know that this German grocery chain is quite different from the typical American grocery chain. It’s a bit more like Trader Joe’s but with better prices. And contrary to what many people believe, they are not owned by the same company. But just like Trader Joe’s, you won’t find lots of national brands, but rather mostly private label products at a cost that won’t break the bank, especially as the price of groceries seems to be rising everywhere.

Newbies should know there is a lot to try. One of the best places to start is the seafood department. ALDI is also known for having great prices on canned goods, olive oil, and even kombucha.

